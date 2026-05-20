دعت منظمة العفو الدولية قوات الدعم السريع في السودان إلى إبعاد قائدها الميداني المعروف باسم «أبو لولو» عن ساحة القتال فورا، مشددة على ضرورة التحقيق معه في جرائم الحرب من بينها تصفيات أسرى.
وقال مدير مكتب المنظمة الإقليمي لشرق وجنوب أفريقيا تايغيري تشاغوتا، إن الفاتح عبد الله إدريس المعروف باسم (أبو لولو)، اتهم في السابق بارتكاب جرائم حرب خلال الهجمات التي انتهت بسقوط مدينة الفاشر العام الماضي، مؤكدا أن عودته إلى القتال أمر مثير للقلق في ظل غياب أي تحقيق في تلك المزاعم.
وطالب تشاغوتا قيادة قوات الدعم السريع بإبعاد أبو لولو فورا عن ميدان القتال ومن صفوفها، وفتح تحقيق معه في جريمة حرب متمثلة في القتل العمد لمن كانوا تحت سيطرته، وبضمان مثوله أمام آليات قضائية مستقلة وذات مصداقية تلتزم بأعلى معايير المحاكمة العادلة، مؤكداً على ضرورة أن يخضع أبو لولو وسائر عناصر الدعم السريع المتهمين بارتكاب انتهاكات، لتحقيق مستقل في الجرائم المنصوص عليها في القانون الدولي.
وجددت منظمة العفو الدولية دعوتها قوات الدعم السريع إلى وقف الهجمات على المدنيين والبنية التحتية المدنية، وتأمين ممرات آمنة للراغبين في الفرار من أعمال العنف الدائرة، مشيرة إلى أن النزاع المستمر في السودان منذ أبريل 2023 أودى بحياة عشرات الآلاف وشرد أكثر من 12 مليون شخص، ليصبح أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم حاليا، لافتة إلى أنها وثقت في السابق جرائم حرب ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع ومليشيات عربية متحالفة معها، شملت هجمات استهدفت جماعة المساليت ومجتمعات غير عربية أخرى في غرب دارفور.
وكان أبو لولو اعتُقل من قبل قيادة الدعم السريع في أكتوبر 2025، بعد تداول عدة مقاطع مصورة على الإنترنت تُظهره وهو يعدم محتجزين يرتدون ملابس مدنية، لكن تحقيقا جديدا أجرته وكالة رويترز، استنادا إلى مصادر متعددة، كشف أن «أبو لولو» عاد إلى القتال في إقليم كردفان في مارس الماضي 2026، رغم الاتهامات السابقة بحقه، إلا أن قوات الدعم السريع نفت ذلك.
Amnesty International has called on the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan to immediately remove their field commander known as "Abu Lulu" from the battlefield, emphasizing the need to investigate him for war crimes, including the execution of prisoners.
The regional director of the organization for East and Southern Africa, Taigiri Chaguta, stated that Al-Fatih Abdullah Idris, known as (Abu Lulu), has previously been accused of committing war crimes during the attacks that led to the fall of the city of Al-Fasher last year, stressing that his return to combat is concerning in light of the absence of any investigation into those allegations.
Chaguta urged the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to immediately remove Abu Lulu from the battlefield and from their ranks, and to open an investigation into the war crime of intentional killing of those under his control, ensuring his appearance before independent and credible judicial mechanisms that adhere to the highest standards of fair trial, emphasizing the necessity for Abu Lulu and all other Rapid Support Forces members accused of committing violations to be subjected to an independent investigation into crimes as stipulated in international law.
Amnesty International reiterated its call for the Rapid Support Forces to cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to secure safe passages for those wishing to flee the ongoing violence, noting that the ongoing conflict in Sudan since April 2023 has claimed the lives of tens of thousands and displaced more than 12 million people, making it the largest humanitarian crisis in the world currently. It pointed out that it has previously documented war crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias, which included attacks targeting the Masalit group and other non-Arab communities in West Darfur.
Abu Lulu was arrested by the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces in October 2025, after several video clips circulated online showing him executing detainees wearing civilian clothes. However, a new investigation conducted by Reuters, based on multiple sources, revealed that "Abu Lulu" returned to combat in the Kordofan region in March 2026, despite the previous accusations against him, although the Rapid Support Forces denied this.