Amnesty International has called on the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan to immediately remove their field commander known as "Abu Lulu" from the battlefield, emphasizing the need to investigate him for war crimes, including the execution of prisoners.



The regional director of the organization for East and Southern Africa, Taigiri Chaguta, stated that Al-Fatih Abdullah Idris, known as (Abu Lulu), has previously been accused of committing war crimes during the attacks that led to the fall of the city of Al-Fasher last year, stressing that his return to combat is concerning in light of the absence of any investigation into those allegations.



Chaguta urged the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to immediately remove Abu Lulu from the battlefield and from their ranks, and to open an investigation into the war crime of intentional killing of those under his control, ensuring his appearance before independent and credible judicial mechanisms that adhere to the highest standards of fair trial, emphasizing the necessity for Abu Lulu and all other Rapid Support Forces members accused of committing violations to be subjected to an independent investigation into crimes as stipulated in international law.



Amnesty International reiterated its call for the Rapid Support Forces to cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to secure safe passages for those wishing to flee the ongoing violence, noting that the ongoing conflict in Sudan since April 2023 has claimed the lives of tens of thousands and displaced more than 12 million people, making it the largest humanitarian crisis in the world currently. It pointed out that it has previously documented war crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias, which included attacks targeting the Masalit group and other non-Arab communities in West Darfur.



Abu Lulu was arrested by the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces in October 2025, after several video clips circulated online showing him executing detainees wearing civilian clothes. However, a new investigation conducted by Reuters, based on multiple sources, revealed that "Abu Lulu" returned to combat in the Kordofan region in March 2026, despite the previous accusations against him, although the Rapid Support Forces denied this.