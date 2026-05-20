Iranian media revealed today (Wednesday) the return of Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials for the second time in less than a week.



The Iranian official news agency "IRNA" reported from informed diplomatic sources that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi headed to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials, noting that Naqvi will visit Iran for the second time in less than a week, without disclosing further details regarding the agenda of the visit or the topics to be discussed.



Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi left the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday evening after a visit that lasted about three days, during which he met with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, held discussions with them, presented American proposals, and received a proposal from Tehran.



Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan in the region, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned in a statement today against the repetition of attacks on its country, clarifying that the war would extend beyond the region's borders.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed that the Iranian armed forces are prepared for any potential scenario and are determined to present new surprises.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday that Washington will end the war with Iran as soon as possible, emphasizing that he will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons.



Trump announced on Monday the postponement of a military operation that was scheduled for yesterday at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, following a blockade imposed on Iranian ports.



Since the ceasefire came into effect on April 8, after nearly 40 days of strikes initiated by the United States and Israel on February 28, Pakistan has been making contacts to try to reach an agreement, but the positions of Washington and Tehran remain very far apart, especially regarding the nuclear file and sanctions.