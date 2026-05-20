كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عودة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي إلى طهران للقاء المسؤولين الإيرانيين للمرة الثانية خلال أقل من أسبوع.
ونقلت وكالة «إرنا» الإيرانية الرسمية عن مصادر دبلوماسية مطلعة، أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي توجّه إلى طهران للقاء مسؤولين إيرانيين، موضحة أن قوي سيزور إيران للمرة الثانية خلال أقل من أسبوع، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن جدول الزيارة أو الملفات المطروحة للنقاش.
وكان وزير الداخلية الباكستاني، محسن نقوي غادر العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، مساء الإثنين، بعد زيارة استمرت نحو ثلاثة أيام التقى خلالها الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وأجرى معهما محادثات وسلمهما مقترحات أمريكية كما تسلم مقترحاً من طهران.
ووسط التحركات الدبلوماسية المستمرة التي تقودها باكستان في المنطقة، حذر الحرس الثوري الإيراني، في بيان اليوم من تكرار الهجوم على بلاده، موضحاً أن الحرب ستتجاوز حدود المنطقة.
فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية مستعدة لأي سيناريو محتمل، وعازمة على تقديم مفاجآت جديدة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال أمس إن واشنطن ستنهي الحرب مع إيران في أسرع وقت ممكن، مؤكداً أنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.
وأعلن ترمب (الإثنين) تأجيل عملية عسكرية كانت مقررة أمس بناء على طلب من السعودية وقطر والإمارات، وذلك بعد فرض حصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.
ومنذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في 8 أبريل، بعد نحو 40 يوماً من الضربات التي بدأتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في 28 فبراير، تجري باكستان اتصالات لمحاولة التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكن مواقف واشنطن وطهران لا تزال متباعدة جداً، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالملف النووي والعقوبات.
Iranian media revealed today (Wednesday) the return of Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials for the second time in less than a week.
The Iranian official news agency "IRNA" reported from informed diplomatic sources that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi headed to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials, noting that Naqvi will visit Iran for the second time in less than a week, without disclosing further details regarding the agenda of the visit or the topics to be discussed.
Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi left the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday evening after a visit that lasted about three days, during which he met with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, held discussions with them, presented American proposals, and received a proposal from Tehran.
Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan in the region, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned in a statement today against the repetition of attacks on its country, clarifying that the war would extend beyond the region's borders.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed that the Iranian armed forces are prepared for any potential scenario and are determined to present new surprises.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday that Washington will end the war with Iran as soon as possible, emphasizing that he will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons.
Trump announced on Monday the postponement of a military operation that was scheduled for yesterday at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, following a blockade imposed on Iranian ports.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on April 8, after nearly 40 days of strikes initiated by the United States and Israel on February 28, Pakistan has been making contacts to try to reach an agreement, but the positions of Washington and Tehran remain very far apart, especially regarding the nuclear file and sanctions.