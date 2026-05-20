كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عودة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي إلى طهران للقاء المسؤولين الإيرانيين للمرة الثانية خلال أقل من أسبوع.


ونقلت وكالة «إرنا» الإيرانية الرسمية عن مصادر دبلوماسية مطلعة، أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي توجّه إلى طهران للقاء مسؤولين إيرانيين، موضحة أن قوي سيزور إيران للمرة الثانية خلال أقل من أسبوع، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن جدول الزيارة أو الملفات المطروحة للنقاش.


وكان وزير الداخلية الباكستاني، محسن نقوي غادر العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، مساء الإثنين، بعد زيارة استمرت نحو ثلاثة أيام التقى خلالها الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وأجرى معهما محادثات وسلمهما مقترحات أمريكية كما تسلم مقترحاً من طهران.


ووسط التحركات الدبلوماسية المستمرة التي تقودها باكستان في المنطقة، حذر الحرس الثوري الإيراني، في بيان اليوم من تكرار الهجوم على بلاده، موضحاً أن الحرب ستتجاوز حدود المنطقة.


فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية مستعدة لأي سيناريو محتمل، وعازمة على تقديم مفاجآت جديدة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال أمس إن واشنطن ستنهي الحرب مع إيران في أسرع وقت ممكن، مؤكداً أنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.


وأعلن ترمب (الإثنين) تأجيل عملية عسكرية كانت مقررة أمس بناء على طلب من السعودية وقطر والإمارات، وذلك بعد فرض حصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.


ومنذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في 8 أبريل، بعد نحو 40 يوماً من الضربات التي بدأتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في 28 فبراير، تجري باكستان اتصالات لمحاولة التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكن مواقف واشنطن وطهران لا تزال متباعدة جداً، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالملف النووي والعقوبات.