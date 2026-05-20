What was witnessed in Babil Governorate was not just a passing dispute or a traditional conflict over the course of a service bridge project, but rather a shocking Hollywood-like scene that brought back to the minds of Iraqis the terrifying and most pressing question: who truly rules on the ground: the state and its institutions or the muzzles of guns and unrestrained weapons?

Launchers and Medium Weapons Surround the Governor

At a moment when the launch of the vital "Nationality Bridge" project was supposed to be announced, the area suddenly turned into a breath-holding scene of armed tension, after Babil Governor Ali Turki Al-Jamali was surprised by an unknown armed group surrounding the entire project site and preventing the executing company from working through force and threats, under the pretext that the bridge's path passes near one of their headquarters.

The scene, captured in clips that spread like wildfire, resembled a gangster movie, where medium weapons and launchers appeared, and armed men halted the governor's official convoy, preventing him from advancing a single step, while the Babil governor appeared angry and rebellious, threatening to enforce the law and proceed with the project regardless of the pressures and threats.

However, the bigger shock and the real earthquake was not just the display of weapons in the face of the highest executive authority in the governorate, but also the complex political backdrop of the incident, as the governor himself is considered one of the prominent leaders associated with the "Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq" movement, which made the Iraqi street question in astonishment and condemnation: if unrestrained weapons dare to confront figures belonging to the same factional environment, what will be the fate of the unarmed citizen and the rest of the state institutions?

Quickly, the incident turned into a political bomb that exploded the situation within Babil, after the governor officially submitted his resignation in protest against what he described as "a blatant assault on the state's prestige," before the provincial council hastily rejected the resignation unanimously, with its members announcing in a provocative step the suspension of their membership in full solidarity with him against the authority of the militias.

These stormy developments come at a highly sensitive timing, coinciding with the strict pledges made by the Iraqi Prime Minister to restrict weapons to the hands of the state, amid increasing popular and international pressures to end the manifestations of "parallel authorities" that have begun to obstruct reconstruction and investment and severely undermine the confidence of foreign companies.

Observers of Iraqi affairs believe that the most dangerous revelation from the Babil incident is not the disruption of a service bridge, but rather the image of a state that appeared powerless and constrained in front of armed groups imposing their will by the force of arms in broad daylight, in a scene described by Iraqi citizens as "a wake-up call for a state where the decisions of law clash with the muzzles of guns."