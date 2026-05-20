لم يكن ما شهدته محافظة بابل مجرد خلاف عابر أو نزاع تقليدي على مسار مشروع جسر خدمي، بل كان مشهداً هوليودياً صادماً أعاد إلى أذهان العراقيين السؤال المرعب والأكثر إلحاحاً: من يحكم فعلياً على الأرض: الدولة ومؤسساتها أم فوهات البنادق والسلاح المنفلت؟
قاذفات وأسلحة متوسطة تحاصر المحافظ
في لحظة كان يُفترض أن تعلن انطلاق أعمال مشروع «جسر الجنسية» الحيوي، تحولت المنطقة فجأة إلى ساحة توتر مسلح يحبس الأنفاس، بعدما فوجئ محافظ بابل علي تركي الجمالي، بمجموعة مسلحة مجهولة تطوق موقع المشروع بالكامل، وتمنع الشركة المنفذة من العمل بالقوة والتهديد، بحجة أن مسار الجسر يمر قرب مقر تابع لها.
المشهد الذي وثقته مقاطع لقطات انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم، بدا أقرب إلى أفلام العصابات، حيث ظهرت أسلحة متوسطة وقاذفات ورجال مدججون بالسلاح يوقفون موكب المحافظ الرسمي ويمنعونه من التقدم خطوة واحدة، بينما بدا محافظ بابل غاضباً وثائراً وهو يتوعد بفرض القانون والمضي في تنفيذ المشروع مهما كان حجم الضغوط والتهديدات.
لكن الصدمة الأكبر والزلزال الحقيقي لم يكن في إشهار السلاح بوجه أعلى سلطة تنفيذية في المحافظة فحسب، بل في الخلفية السياسية المعقدة للحادثة، إذ إن المحافظ نفسه يُعد من القيادات البارزة المحسوبة على حركة «عصائب أهل الحق»، ما جعل الشارع العراقي يتساءل بذهول واستنكار: إذا كان السلاح المنفلت يجرؤ على مواجهة شخصيات تنتمي للبيئة الفصائلية نفسها، فكيف سيكون حال المواطن الأعزل وبقية مؤسسات الدولة؟
وسرعان ما تحولت الحادثة إلى قنبلة سياسية فجرت الأوضاع داخل بابل، بعدما قدم المحافظ استقالته رسمياً احتجاجاً على ما وصفه بـ«الاعتداء الصارخ على هيبة الدولة»، قبل أن يسارع مجلس المحافظة إلى رفض الاستقالة بالإجماع، ويعلن أعضاؤه في خطوة تصعيدية تعليق عضويتهم في تضامن كامل معه ضد سلطة المليشيات.
وتأتي هذه التطورات العاصفة في توقيت بالغ الحساسية، بالتزامن مع التعهدات الصارمة التي أطلقها رئيس الوزراء العراقي لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وسط ضغوط شعبية ودولية متزايدة لإنهاء مظاهر «السلطات الموازية» التي باتت تعيق الإعمار والاستثمار وتضرب ثقة الشركات الأجنبية في مقتل.
ويرى مراقبون للشأن العراقي أن أخطر ما كشفته واقعة بابل ليس تعطيل جسر خدمي، بل صورة دولة بدت عاجزة ومحسورة أمام جماعات مسلحة تفرض كلمتها بقوة السلاح في وضح النهار، في مشهد وصفه مواطنون عراقيون بأنه «جرس إنذار لدولة تتصارع فيها قرارات القانون مع فوهات البنادق».
What was witnessed in Babil Governorate was not just a passing dispute or a traditional conflict over the course of a service bridge project, but rather a shocking Hollywood-like scene that brought back to the minds of Iraqis the terrifying and most pressing question: who truly rules on the ground: the state and its institutions or the muzzles of guns and unrestrained weapons?
Launchers and Medium Weapons Surround the Governor
At a moment when the launch of the vital "Nationality Bridge" project was supposed to be announced, the area suddenly turned into a breath-holding scene of armed tension, after Babil Governor Ali Turki Al-Jamali was surprised by an unknown armed group surrounding the entire project site and preventing the executing company from working through force and threats, under the pretext that the bridge's path passes near one of their headquarters.
The scene, captured in clips that spread like wildfire, resembled a gangster movie, where medium weapons and launchers appeared, and armed men halted the governor's official convoy, preventing him from advancing a single step, while the Babil governor appeared angry and rebellious, threatening to enforce the law and proceed with the project regardless of the pressures and threats.
However, the bigger shock and the real earthquake was not just the display of weapons in the face of the highest executive authority in the governorate, but also the complex political backdrop of the incident, as the governor himself is considered one of the prominent leaders associated with the "Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq" movement, which made the Iraqi street question in astonishment and condemnation: if unrestrained weapons dare to confront figures belonging to the same factional environment, what will be the fate of the unarmed citizen and the rest of the state institutions?
Quickly, the incident turned into a political bomb that exploded the situation within Babil, after the governor officially submitted his resignation in protest against what he described as "a blatant assault on the state's prestige," before the provincial council hastily rejected the resignation unanimously, with its members announcing in a provocative step the suspension of their membership in full solidarity with him against the authority of the militias.
These stormy developments come at a highly sensitive timing, coinciding with the strict pledges made by the Iraqi Prime Minister to restrict weapons to the hands of the state, amid increasing popular and international pressures to end the manifestations of "parallel authorities" that have begun to obstruct reconstruction and investment and severely undermine the confidence of foreign companies.
Observers of Iraqi affairs believe that the most dangerous revelation from the Babil incident is not the disruption of a service bridge, but rather the image of a state that appeared powerless and constrained in front of armed groups imposing their will by the force of arms in broad daylight, in a scene described by Iraqi citizens as "a wake-up call for a state where the decisions of law clash with the muzzles of guns."