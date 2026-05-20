لم يكن ما شهدته محافظة بابل مجرد خلاف عابر أو نزاع تقليدي على مسار مشروع جسر خدمي، بل كان مشهداً هوليودياً صادماً أعاد إلى أذهان العراقيين السؤال المرعب والأكثر إلحاحاً: من يحكم فعلياً على الأرض: الدولة ومؤسساتها أم فوهات البنادق والسلاح المنفلت؟

قاذفات وأسلحة متوسطة تحاصر المحافظ

في لحظة كان يُفترض أن تعلن انطلاق أعمال مشروع «جسر الجنسية» الحيوي، تحولت المنطقة فجأة إلى ساحة توتر مسلح يحبس الأنفاس، بعدما فوجئ محافظ بابل علي تركي الجمالي، بمجموعة مسلحة مجهولة تطوق موقع المشروع بالكامل، وتمنع الشركة المنفذة من العمل بالقوة والتهديد، بحجة أن مسار الجسر يمر قرب مقر تابع لها.

المشهد الذي وثقته مقاطع لقطات انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم، بدا أقرب إلى أفلام العصابات، حيث ظهرت أسلحة متوسطة وقاذفات ورجال مدججون بالسلاح يوقفون موكب المحافظ الرسمي ويمنعونه من التقدم خطوة واحدة، بينما بدا محافظ بابل غاضباً وثائراً وهو يتوعد بفرض القانون والمضي في تنفيذ المشروع مهما كان حجم الضغوط والتهديدات.

لكن الصدمة الأكبر والزلزال الحقيقي لم يكن في إشهار السلاح بوجه أعلى سلطة تنفيذية في المحافظة فحسب، بل في الخلفية السياسية المعقدة للحادثة، إذ إن المحافظ نفسه يُعد من القيادات البارزة المحسوبة على حركة «عصائب أهل الحق»، ما جعل الشارع العراقي يتساءل بذهول واستنكار: إذا كان السلاح المنفلت يجرؤ على مواجهة شخصيات تنتمي للبيئة الفصائلية نفسها، فكيف سيكون حال المواطن الأعزل وبقية مؤسسات الدولة؟

وسرعان ما تحولت الحادثة إلى قنبلة سياسية فجرت الأوضاع داخل بابل، بعدما قدم المحافظ استقالته رسمياً احتجاجاً على ما وصفه بـ«الاعتداء الصارخ على هيبة الدولة»، قبل أن يسارع مجلس المحافظة إلى رفض الاستقالة بالإجماع، ويعلن أعضاؤه في خطوة تصعيدية تعليق عضويتهم في تضامن كامل معه ضد سلطة المليشيات.

وتأتي هذه التطورات العاصفة في توقيت بالغ الحساسية، بالتزامن مع التعهدات الصارمة التي أطلقها رئيس الوزراء العراقي لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وسط ضغوط شعبية ودولية متزايدة لإنهاء مظاهر «السلطات الموازية» التي باتت تعيق الإعمار والاستثمار وتضرب ثقة الشركات الأجنبية في مقتل.

ويرى مراقبون للشأن العراقي أن أخطر ما كشفته واقعة بابل ليس تعطيل جسر خدمي، بل صورة دولة بدت عاجزة ومحسورة أمام جماعات مسلحة تفرض كلمتها بقوة السلاح في وضح النهار، في مشهد وصفه مواطنون عراقيون بأنه «جرس إنذار لدولة تتصارع فيها قرارات القانون مع فوهات البنادق».