تفشٍّ مقلق لـ«إيبولا» في الكونغو.. والصحة العالمية تبحث عن لقاحات تجريبية

The World Health Organization has expressed its deep concern about the rapid spread of the Ebola virus within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as global health experts consider the possibility of using vaccines or treatments that are still under development to address the escalating crisis.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the number of suspected Ebola cases has exceeded 500, with approximately 130 potential deaths recorded since the beginning of the new outbreak, compared to around 200 infections and only 65 deaths at the official announcement of the epidemic last Friday.



Most of the disease's spread is concentrated in Ituri Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, an area suffering from armed conflicts and severe weaknesses in health infrastructure.

Officials from the International Rescue Committee warned that the current figures may only represent the tip of the iceberg, amid fears of the infection spreading to South Sudan through the open borders between the two countries.



The health director at the International Rescue Committee, Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tesema, confirmed that health facilities in the region are facing a severe shortage of essential protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and goggles, which increases the risk of infection transmission among healthcare workers and patients.

He explained that the "Bundibugyo" strain discovered in the current outbreak is considered one of the dangerous strains of the Ebola virus, with mortality rates ranging from 30% to 50% even with medical care, while the rate may rise even higher in the absence of health services or delays in patients receiving treatment.

In an important scientific development, scientists from Congo and Uganda published the genetic sequence of the virus, and preliminary analyses showed that the outbreak may have begun as a result of transmission from an infected animal to a human, before spreading later among humans.

Virology experts believe that this scenario could facilitate the containment of the epidemic if infection chains are tracked early, compared to outbreaks resulting from repeated transmissions from animals to humans.

For its part, the World Health Organization warned that controlling the epidemic could take a long time, especially with ongoing armed conflicts and difficulties in accessing many affected areas.

The organization's representative in Congo indicated that the world is facing a significant challenge due to the lack of a licensed vaccine or treatment for the "Bundibugyo" strain so far.

The organization also announced that it is currently considering the possibility of utilizing experimental vaccines and treatments developed for other strains of Ebola, although their effectiveness against the current strain has not yet been fully established.

In neighboring Uganda, authorities have begun implementing strict precautionary measures, including canceling large public celebrations and warning residents against handshakes and hugs, in an attempt to limit the spread of the infection.

Despite the World Health Organization's recommendations against imposing broad travel and trade restrictions, some countries have taken unilateral measures, with Rwanda closing its borders with Congo, while the United States imposed restrictions on travelers from affected areas.

The international organization confirmed that it has sent more than 40 field experts to outbreak areas, in addition to medical shipments and protective equipment weighing about 12 tons to support local health teams.

This outbreak is the 17th of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the disease was discovered in 1976, while estimates from the World Health Organization indicate that the average mortality rate in Ebola epidemics is around 50%, with variations depending on the strain and healthcare conditions.