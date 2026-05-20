أعربت منظمة الصحة العالمية عن قلقها البالغ إزاء التسارع الكبير في تفشي فايروس الإيبولا داخل جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، في وقت يدرس فيه خبراء الصحة العالميون إمكانية استخدام لقاحات أو علاجات لا تزال قيد التطوير لمواجهة الأزمة المتفاقمة.

وقال المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، إن عدد الحالات المشتبه بإصابتها بالإيبولا تجاوز 500 حالة، مع تسجيل نحو 130 وفاة محتملة منذ بداية التفشي الجديد، مقارنة بنحو 200 إصابة و65 وفاة فقط عند الإعلان الرسمي عن الوباء يوم الجمعة الماضي.
تفشٍّ مقلق لـ«إيبولا» في الكونغو.. والصحة العالمية تبحث عن لقاحات تجريبية

ويتركز معظم انتشار المرض في مقاطعة إيتوري شرقي الكونغو الديمقراطية، وهي منطقة تعاني من نزاعات مسلحة وضعف شديد في البنية الصحية.

وحذر مسؤولون في اللجنة الدولية للإنقاذ من أن الأرقام الحالية قد لا تمثل سوى قمة جبل الجليد، وسط مخاوف من انتقال العدوى إلى دولة جنوب السودان عبر الحدود المفتوحة بين البلدين.
تفشٍّ مقلق لـ«إيبولا» في الكونغو.. والصحة العالمية تبحث عن لقاحات تجريبية

وأكد المدير الصحي في اللجنة الدولية للإنقاذ الدكتور مسفين تيكلو تيسيما، أن المرافق الصحية في المنطقة تواجه نقصاً حاداً في معدات الحماية الأساسية مثل القفازات والكمامات والنظارات الواقية، ما يضاعف خطر انتقال العدوى بين العاملين الصحيين والمرضى.

وأوضح أن سلالة "بونديبوجيو" المكتشفة في التفشي الحالي تُعد من السلالات الخطيرة لفايروس الإيبولا، إذ تراوح نسبة الوفيات فيها بين 30 و50% حتى مع توفر الرعاية الطبية، فيما قد ترتفع النسبة بشكل أكبر في ظل غياب الخدمات الصحية أو تأخر وصول المصابين للعلاج.

وفي تطور علمي مهم، نشر علماء من الكونغو وأوغندا التسلسل الجيني للفايروس، وأظهرت التحليلات الأولية أن التفشي ربما بدأ نتيجة انتقال العدوى من حيوان مصاب إلى إنسان، قبل أن ينتشر لاحقاً بين البشر.

ويرى خبراء الفايروسات أن هذا السيناريو قد يسهل احتواء الوباء إذا جرى تعقب سلاسل العدوى مبكراً، مقارنة بحالات التفشي الناتجة عن انتقالات متكررة من الحيوانات إلى البشر.

من جانبها، حذرت منظمة الصحة العالمية من أن السيطرة على الوباء قد تستغرق وقتاً طويلاً، خصوصاً مع استمرار النزاعات المسلحة وصعوبة الوصول إلى العديد من المناطق المتضررة.

وأشارت ممثلة المنظمة في الكونغو إلى أن العالم يواجه تحدياً كبيراً بسبب عدم وجود لقاح أو علاج معتمد حتى الآن لسلالة "بونديبوجيو".

كما أعلنت المنظمة أنها تدرس حالياً إمكانية الاستفادة من لقاحات وعلاجات تجريبية طُورت لسلالات أخرى من الإيبولا، رغم أن فعاليتها ضد السلالة الحالية لم تُثبت بعد بشكل كامل.

وفي أوغندا المجاورة، بدأت السلطات اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية مشددة، شملت إلغاء احتفالات جماهيرية كبيرة وتحذير السكان من المصافحة والعناق، في محاولة للحد من انتقال العدوى.

ورغم توصيات منظمة الصحة العالمية بعدم فرض قيود واسعة على السفر والتجارة، اتخذت بعض الدول إجراءات منفردة، إذ أغلقت رواندا حدودها مع الكونغو، فيما فرضت الولايات المتحدة قيوداً على القادمين من المناطق المتضررة.

وأكدت المنظمة الدولية أنها أرسلت أكثر من 40 خبيراً ميدانياً إلى مناطق التفشي، إضافة إلى شحنات طبية ومعدات وقاية تزن نحو 12 طناً لدعم الطواقم الصحية المحلية.

ويُعد هذا التفشي هو الـ17 لفايروس الإيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية منذ اكتشاف المرض عام 1976، بينما تشير تقديرات منظمة الصحة العالمية إلى أن متوسط معدل الوفيات في أوبئة الإيبولا يبلغ نحو 50%، مع اختلاف النسب بحسب السلالة وظروف الرعاية الصحية.