تفشٍّ مقلق لـ«إيبولا» في الكونغو.. والصحة العالمية تبحث عن لقاحات تجريبية

أعربت منظمة الصحة العالمية عن قلقها البالغ إزاء التسارع الكبير في تفشي فايروس الإيبولا داخل جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، في وقت يدرس فيه خبراء الصحة العالميون إمكانية استخدام لقاحات أو علاجات لا تزال قيد التطوير لمواجهة الأزمة المتفاقمة.
وقال المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، إن عدد الحالات المشتبه بإصابتها بالإيبولا تجاوز 500 حالة، مع تسجيل نحو 130 وفاة محتملة منذ بداية التفشي الجديد، مقارنة بنحو 200 إصابة و65 وفاة فقط عند الإعلان الرسمي عن الوباء يوم الجمعة الماضي.
ويتركز معظم انتشار المرض في مقاطعة إيتوري شرقي الكونغو الديمقراطية، وهي منطقة تعاني من نزاعات مسلحة وضعف شديد في البنية الصحية.
وحذر مسؤولون في اللجنة الدولية للإنقاذ من أن الأرقام الحالية قد لا تمثل سوى قمة جبل الجليد، وسط مخاوف من انتقال العدوى إلى دولة جنوب السودان عبر الحدود المفتوحة بين البلدين.
وأكد المدير الصحي في اللجنة الدولية للإنقاذ الدكتور مسفين تيكلو تيسيما، أن المرافق الصحية في المنطقة تواجه نقصاً حاداً في معدات الحماية الأساسية مثل القفازات والكمامات والنظارات الواقية، ما يضاعف خطر انتقال العدوى بين العاملين الصحيين والمرضى.
وأوضح أن سلالة "بونديبوجيو" المكتشفة في التفشي الحالي تُعد من السلالات الخطيرة لفايروس الإيبولا، إذ تراوح نسبة الوفيات فيها بين 30 و50% حتى مع توفر الرعاية الطبية، فيما قد ترتفع النسبة بشكل أكبر في ظل غياب الخدمات الصحية أو تأخر وصول المصابين للعلاج.
وفي تطور علمي مهم، نشر علماء من الكونغو وأوغندا التسلسل الجيني للفايروس، وأظهرت التحليلات الأولية أن التفشي ربما بدأ نتيجة انتقال العدوى من حيوان مصاب إلى إنسان، قبل أن ينتشر لاحقاً بين البشر.
ويرى خبراء الفايروسات أن هذا السيناريو قد يسهل احتواء الوباء إذا جرى تعقب سلاسل العدوى مبكراً، مقارنة بحالات التفشي الناتجة عن انتقالات متكررة من الحيوانات إلى البشر.
من جانبها، حذرت منظمة الصحة العالمية من أن السيطرة على الوباء قد تستغرق وقتاً طويلاً، خصوصاً مع استمرار النزاعات المسلحة وصعوبة الوصول إلى العديد من المناطق المتضررة.
وأشارت ممثلة المنظمة في الكونغو إلى أن العالم يواجه تحدياً كبيراً بسبب عدم وجود لقاح أو علاج معتمد حتى الآن لسلالة "بونديبوجيو".
كما أعلنت المنظمة أنها تدرس حالياً إمكانية الاستفادة من لقاحات وعلاجات تجريبية طُورت لسلالات أخرى من الإيبولا، رغم أن فعاليتها ضد السلالة الحالية لم تُثبت بعد بشكل كامل.
وفي أوغندا المجاورة، بدأت السلطات اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية مشددة، شملت إلغاء احتفالات جماهيرية كبيرة وتحذير السكان من المصافحة والعناق، في محاولة للحد من انتقال العدوى.
ورغم توصيات منظمة الصحة العالمية بعدم فرض قيود واسعة على السفر والتجارة، اتخذت بعض الدول إجراءات منفردة، إذ أغلقت رواندا حدودها مع الكونغو، فيما فرضت الولايات المتحدة قيوداً على القادمين من المناطق المتضررة.
وأكدت المنظمة الدولية أنها أرسلت أكثر من 40 خبيراً ميدانياً إلى مناطق التفشي، إضافة إلى شحنات طبية ومعدات وقاية تزن نحو 12 طناً لدعم الطواقم الصحية المحلية.
ويُعد هذا التفشي هو الـ17 لفايروس الإيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية منذ اكتشاف المرض عام 1976، بينما تشير تقديرات منظمة الصحة العالمية إلى أن متوسط معدل الوفيات في أوبئة الإيبولا يبلغ نحو 50%، مع اختلاف النسب بحسب السلالة وظروف الرعاية الصحية.
The World Health Organization has expressed its deep concern about the rapid spread of the Ebola virus within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as global health experts consider the possibility of using vaccines or treatments that are still under development to address the escalating crisis.
The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the number of suspected Ebola cases has exceeded 500, with approximately 130 potential deaths recorded since the beginning of the new outbreak, compared to around 200 infections and only 65 deaths at the official announcement of the epidemic last Friday.
Most of the disease's spread is concentrated in Ituri Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, an area suffering from armed conflicts and severe weaknesses in health infrastructure.
Officials from the International Rescue Committee warned that the current figures may only represent the tip of the iceberg, amid fears of the infection spreading to South Sudan through the open borders between the two countries.
The health director at the International Rescue Committee, Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tesema, confirmed that health facilities in the region are facing a severe shortage of essential protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and goggles, which increases the risk of infection transmission among healthcare workers and patients.
He explained that the "Bundibugyo" strain discovered in the current outbreak is considered one of the dangerous strains of the Ebola virus, with mortality rates ranging from 30% to 50% even with medical care, while the rate may rise even higher in the absence of health services or delays in patients receiving treatment.
In an important scientific development, scientists from Congo and Uganda published the genetic sequence of the virus, and preliminary analyses showed that the outbreak may have begun as a result of transmission from an infected animal to a human, before spreading later among humans.
Virology experts believe that this scenario could facilitate the containment of the epidemic if infection chains are tracked early, compared to outbreaks resulting from repeated transmissions from animals to humans.
For its part, the World Health Organization warned that controlling the epidemic could take a long time, especially with ongoing armed conflicts and difficulties in accessing many affected areas.
The organization's representative in Congo indicated that the world is facing a significant challenge due to the lack of a licensed vaccine or treatment for the "Bundibugyo" strain so far.
The organization also announced that it is currently considering the possibility of utilizing experimental vaccines and treatments developed for other strains of Ebola, although their effectiveness against the current strain has not yet been fully established.
In neighboring Uganda, authorities have begun implementing strict precautionary measures, including canceling large public celebrations and warning residents against handshakes and hugs, in an attempt to limit the spread of the infection.
Despite the World Health Organization's recommendations against imposing broad travel and trade restrictions, some countries have taken unilateral measures, with Rwanda closing its borders with Congo, while the United States imposed restrictions on travelers from affected areas.
The international organization confirmed that it has sent more than 40 field experts to outbreak areas, in addition to medical shipments and protective equipment weighing about 12 tons to support local health teams.
This outbreak is the 17th of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the disease was discovered in 1976, while estimates from the World Health Organization indicate that the average mortality rate in Ebola epidemics is around 50%, with variations depending on the strain and healthcare conditions.