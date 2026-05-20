صوّت مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، أمس (الثلاثاء)، لصالح المضي قدماً في مشروع قرار يهدف إلى إجبار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على إنهاء الحرب مع إيران ما لم يحصل على تفويض رسمي من الكونغرس للاستمرار في العمليات العسكرية.

وجاء التصويت بنتيجة 50 مقابل 47 صوتاً، في أول مرة ينجح فيها المجلس في تمرير هذه الخطوة الإجرائية بعد سبع محاولات سابقة منذ اندلاع النزاع في فبراير الماضي.

وشهد التصويت انشقاق أربعة أعضاء جمهوريين وانضمامهم إلى غالبية الديمقراطيين لدعم القرار، في مؤشر على تصاعد القلق داخل الحزب الجمهوري بشأن الحرب وتداعياتها السياسية والعسكرية.

ومن أبرز الداعمين الجمهوريين للقرار السيناتور بيل كاسيدي، الذي خسر أخيرا الانتخابات التمهيدية في ولاية لويزيانا بعد أن دعم ترمب منافسه.

وقال كاسيدي في منشور عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إن الإدارة الأمريكية ووزارة الدفاع «أبقتا الكونغرس في الظلام» بشأن العملية العسكرية المعروفة باسم «عملية الغضب الملحمي»، مضيفاً أن كثيراً من سكان ولايته، بمن فيهم مؤيدو ترمب، يشعرون بقلق متزايد حيال الحرب.

وأكد السيناتور الجمهوري أنه لا يمكن تبرير أي تفويض أو تمديد للعمليات العسكرية قبل أن تقدم الإدارة توضيحات كاملة حول أهداف الحرب وإستراتيجيتها.

كما صوّت لصالح القرار كل من ليزا موركوفسكي وراند بول وسوزان كولينز، بينما كان الديمقراطي الوحيد الرافض للمشروع هو جون فيترمان.

من جهته، اعتبر زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر أن التصويت يمثل اختراقاً لجدار الصمت الجمهوري تجاه ما وصفه بـ«الحرب غير القانونية» التي يقودها ترمب ضد إيران.

وقال شومر إن الرئيس الأمريكي جرّ البلاد إلى صراع مكلف وفوضوي من دون خطة واضحة أو أهداف محددة أو غطاء قانوني، مشيراً إلى أن الضغوط الديمقراطية بدأت تؤثر على مواقف بعض الجمهوريين.

ورغم أن التصويت يُعد خطوة أولى فقط نحو الإقرار النهائي للقرار، فإن مراقبين يتوقعون أن يستخدم ترمب حق النقض الرئاسي «الفيتو» إذا نجح المشروع في المرور داخل مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب.

في المقابل، يرى الديمقراطيون أن طرح القرار للتصويت يهدف إلى إجبار الجمهوريين على إعلان موقف واضح من الحرب التي تواجه انتقادات متزايدة داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وقال السيناتور تيم كاين، راعي مشروع القرار، إن الكونغرس يجب أن يناقش بشكل صريح مبررات الحرب وإستراتيجيتها وتكاليفها الاقتصادية والعسكرية على الولايات المتحدة ودافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين، مؤكداً أن هذا النقاش كان ينبغي أن يحدث قبل بدء العمليات العسكرية.