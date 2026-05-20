The U.S. Senate voted yesterday (Tuesday) in favor of moving forward with a resolution aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran unless he receives official authorization from Congress to continue military operations.

The vote resulted in 50 to 47, marking the first time the Senate has successfully passed this procedural step after seven previous attempts since the conflict erupted last February.

The vote saw four Republican members break ranks and join the majority of Democrats in supporting the resolution, indicating rising concern within the Republican Party regarding the war and its political and military ramifications.

One of the prominent Republican supporters of the resolution is Senator Bill Cassidy, who recently lost the primary election in Louisiana after supporting Trump's opponent.

Cassidy stated in a social media post that the U.S. administration and the Department of Defense "kept Congress in the dark" regarding the military operation known as "Operation Epic Fury," adding that many residents of his state, including Trump supporters, are increasingly concerned about the war.

The Republican senator emphasized that no authorization or extension of military operations can be justified until the administration provides full clarifications regarding the war's objectives and strategy.

Also voting in favor of the resolution were Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins, while the only Democrat opposing the measure was John Fetterman.

For his part, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer considered the vote a breakthrough in the Republican silence regarding what he described as Trump's "illegal war" against Iran.

Schumer stated that the U.S. president has dragged the country into a costly and chaotic conflict without a clear plan, specific goals, or legal cover, noting that Democratic pressures are beginning to affect the positions of some Republicans.

Although the vote is only a first step toward the final approval of the resolution, observers expect Trump to use his presidential veto if the measure succeeds in passing through both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In contrast, Democrats believe that bringing the resolution to a vote aims to force Republicans to take a clear stance on the war, which is facing increasing criticism within the United States.

Senator Tim Kaine, the sponsor of the resolution, stated that Congress must explicitly discuss the justifications for the war, its strategy, and its economic and military costs on the United States and American taxpayers, emphasizing that this discussion should have occurred before military operations began.