بوتين وشي يُجدِّدان الدعوة إلى نظام عالمي متعدّد الأقطاب

China and Russia confirmed their commitment to enhancing what they described as a "multipolar world" and establishing a "new model of international relations" during a summit that brought together Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital Beijing, amid rising international tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The official Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported that the two sides issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, and pushing towards a global system not dominated by a single power.



The summit witnessed the signing of a wide range of bilateral agreements, with the Kremlin announcing that the leaders would oversee the direct signing of 20 agreements, in addition to announcing 20 more agreements separately, in areas including energy, economic cooperation, and political coordination.



The Kremlin also revealed that an important agreement related to the energy sector had been reached, without disclosing its details, noting that energy projects were a key focus of discussions between the two sides.

During the signing ceremony, Putin and Xi exchanged handshakes and official documents before signing the first agreement related to "comprehensive strategic coordination" between the two countries, in a move that reflects the depth of their growing partnership.



Putin stated that the discussions with the Chinese president were "substantive and fruitful," affirming that Russian-Chinese relations represent a "model to be emulated" in international cooperation, and that the two countries would continue to develop their partnership and joint work within international platforms.

The summit comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, prompting observers to compare the political and symbolic messages of the two visits.

In this context, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there is no point in comparing the ceremonies, emphasizing that the real value lies in the substance of the discussions, not in the protocol aspects.

Analysts believe that the timing of Putin's visit carries clear political implications, especially as it came directly after Trump's visit, and prior to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to China, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

For his part, Xi Jinping emphasized during the summit the necessity of stopping the fighting in the Middle East, asserting that the continuation of the war threatens the stability of global energy supplies and the international trading system, and that negotiation remains the most important option for resolving crises.

Regarding Ukraine, China continues to present itself as a neutral mediator, despite Western accusations against Beijing of providing economic and technical support to Moscow. European intelligence reports revealed that about 200 Russian soldiers received secret military training in China last year, including training on the use of drones, before returning to participate in the war in Ukraine.

Despite Beijing's denial of providing lethal weapons to Russia, experts believe that China continues to grant Moscow diplomatic cover and economic support in the face of Western pressures.

In a notable economic development, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed Beijing's approval to purchase 200 aircraft from Boeing, a step announced following last week's summit between Trump and Xi, alongside efforts to extend the trade truce with the United States and reduce mutual tariffs.

A Russian official also announced that U.S. envoy Steve Whitehouse will visit Russia soon, as part of diplomatic efforts related to the war with Iran and attempts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.