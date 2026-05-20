بوتين وشي يُجدِّدان الدعوة إلى نظام عالمي متعدّد الأقطاب

أكدت الصين وروسيا التزامهما بتعزيز ما وصفتهما بـ«عالم متعدد الأقطاب» وإقامة «نمط جديد من العلاقات الدولية»، وذلك خلال القمة التي جمعت الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في العاصمة الصينية بكين، وسط تصاعد التوترات الدولية والحرب المستمرة في أوكرانيا والشرق الأوسط.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء «شينخوا» الصينية الرسمية، أن الجانبين أصدرا بياناً مشتركاً يؤكد أهمية تعزيز التعاون الاستراتيجي بين موسكو وبكين، والدفع نحو نظام عالمي لا تهيمن عليه قوة واحدة.
وشهدت القمة توقيع سلسلة واسعة من الاتفاقات الثنائية، إذ أعلن الكرملين أن الزعيمين سيشرفان على توقيع 20 اتفاقية بشكل مباشر، إلى جانب إعلان 20 اتفاقاً إضافياً بصورة منفصلة، في مجالات تشمل الطاقة والتعاون الاقتصادي والتنسيق السياسي.
كما كشف الكرملين التوصل إلى اتفاق مهم يتعلق بقطاع الطاقة، من دون الإفصاح عن تفاصيله، مشيراً إلى أن مشاريع الطاقة كانت محوراً رئيسياً في المباحثات بين الجانبين.
وخلال مراسم التوقيع، تبادل بوتين وشي المصافحات والوثائق الرسمية قبل توقيع أول اتفاق يتعلق بـ«التنسيق الاستراتيجي الشامل» بين البلدين، في خطوة تعكس عمق الشراكة المتنامية بينهما.
وقال بوتين إن المحادثات مع الرئيس الصيني كانت «جوهرية ومثمرة»، مؤكداً أن العلاقات الروسية الصينية تمثل «نموذجاً يحتذى به» في التعاون الدولي، وأن البلدين سيواصلان تطوير شراكتهما والعمل المشترك داخل المنصات الدولية.
وتأتي القمة بعد أيام قليلة من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين، وهو ما دفع مراقبين إلى مقارنة الرسائل السياسية والرمزية للزيارتين.
وفي هذا السياق، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، إنه لا جدوى من مقارنة المراسم، مؤكداً أن القيمة الحقيقية تكمن في مضمون المحادثات وليس في الجوانب البروتوكولية.
ويرى محللون أن توقيت زيارة بوتين يحمل دلالات سياسية واضحة، خصوصاً أنها جاءت مباشرة بعد زيارة ترمب، وقبلها زيارة وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى الصين، في ظل تصاعد الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.
من جانبه، شدد شي جين بينغ خلال القمة على ضرورة وقف القتال في الشرق الأوسط، مؤكداً أن استمرار الحرب يهدد استقرار إمدادات الطاقة العالمية والنظام التجاري الدولي، وأن التفاوض يظل الخيار الأهم لحل الأزمات.
وفي ملف أوكرانيا، تواصل الصين تقديم نفسها وسيطاً محايداً، رغم اتهامات غربية لبكين بتقديم دعم اقتصادي وتقني لموسكو. وكشفت تقارير استخباراتية أوروبية أن نحو 200 جندي روسي تلقوا تدريبات عسكرية سرية في الصين العام الماضي، بينها تدريبات على استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، قبل عودتهم للمشاركة في الحرب بأوكرانيا.
ورغم نفي بكين تقديم أسلحة فتاكة لروسيا، يرى خبراء أن الصين مستمرة في منح موسكو غطاءً دبلوماسياً ودعماً اقتصادياً في مواجهة الضغوط الغربية.
وفي تطور اقتصادي لافت، أكدت وزارة التجارة الصينية موافقة بكين على شراء 200 طائرة من شركة بوينغ، في خطوة أُعلنت عقب قمة ترمب وشي الأسبوع الماضي، إلى جانب مساعٍ لتمديد الهدنة التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة وخفض الرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة.
كما أعلن مسؤول روسي أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف سيزور روسيا قريباً، في إطار الجهود الدبلوماسية المتعلقة بالحرب مع إيران ومحاولات إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.
China and Russia confirmed their commitment to enhancing what they described as a "multipolar world" and establishing a "new model of international relations" during a summit that brought together Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital Beijing, amid rising international tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The official Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported that the two sides issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, and pushing towards a global system not dominated by a single power.
The summit witnessed the signing of a wide range of bilateral agreements, with the Kremlin announcing that the leaders would oversee the direct signing of 20 agreements, in addition to announcing 20 more agreements separately, in areas including energy, economic cooperation, and political coordination.
The Kremlin also revealed that an important agreement related to the energy sector had been reached, without disclosing its details, noting that energy projects were a key focus of discussions between the two sides.
During the signing ceremony, Putin and Xi exchanged handshakes and official documents before signing the first agreement related to "comprehensive strategic coordination" between the two countries, in a move that reflects the depth of their growing partnership.
Putin stated that the discussions with the Chinese president were "substantive and fruitful," affirming that Russian-Chinese relations represent a "model to be emulated" in international cooperation, and that the two countries would continue to develop their partnership and joint work within international platforms.
The summit comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, prompting observers to compare the political and symbolic messages of the two visits.
In this context, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there is no point in comparing the ceremonies, emphasizing that the real value lies in the substance of the discussions, not in the protocol aspects.
Analysts believe that the timing of Putin's visit carries clear political implications, especially as it came directly after Trump's visit, and prior to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to China, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.
For his part, Xi Jinping emphasized during the summit the necessity of stopping the fighting in the Middle East, asserting that the continuation of the war threatens the stability of global energy supplies and the international trading system, and that negotiation remains the most important option for resolving crises.
Regarding Ukraine, China continues to present itself as a neutral mediator, despite Western accusations against Beijing of providing economic and technical support to Moscow. European intelligence reports revealed that about 200 Russian soldiers received secret military training in China last year, including training on the use of drones, before returning to participate in the war in Ukraine.
Despite Beijing's denial of providing lethal weapons to Russia, experts believe that China continues to grant Moscow diplomatic cover and economic support in the face of Western pressures.
In a notable economic development, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed Beijing's approval to purchase 200 aircraft from Boeing, a step announced following last week's summit between Trump and Xi, alongside efforts to extend the trade truce with the United States and reduce mutual tariffs.
A Russian official also announced that U.S. envoy Steve Whitehouse will visit Russia soon, as part of diplomatic efforts related to the war with Iran and attempts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.