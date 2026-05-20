أكدت الصين وروسيا التزامهما بتعزيز ما وصفتهما بـ«عالم متعدد الأقطاب» وإقامة «نمط جديد من العلاقات الدولية»، وذلك خلال القمة التي جمعت الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في العاصمة الصينية بكين، وسط تصاعد التوترات الدولية والحرب المستمرة في أوكرانيا والشرق الأوسط.

وذكرت وكالة أنباء «شينخوا» الصينية الرسمية، أن الجانبين أصدرا بياناً مشتركاً يؤكد أهمية تعزيز التعاون الاستراتيجي بين موسكو وبكين، والدفع نحو نظام عالمي لا تهيمن عليه قوة واحدة.
بوتين وشي يُجدِّدان الدعوة إلى نظام عالمي متعدّد الأقطاب

وشهدت القمة توقيع سلسلة واسعة من الاتفاقات الثنائية، إذ أعلن الكرملين أن الزعيمين سيشرفان على توقيع 20 اتفاقية بشكل مباشر، إلى جانب إعلان 20 اتفاقاً إضافياً بصورة منفصلة، في مجالات تشمل الطاقة والتعاون الاقتصادي والتنسيق السياسي.
بوتين وشي يُجدِّدان الدعوة إلى نظام عالمي متعدّد الأقطاب

كما كشف الكرملين التوصل إلى اتفاق مهم يتعلق بقطاع الطاقة، من دون الإفصاح عن تفاصيله، مشيراً إلى أن مشاريع الطاقة كانت محوراً رئيسياً في المباحثات بين الجانبين.

وخلال مراسم التوقيع، تبادل بوتين وشي المصافحات والوثائق الرسمية قبل توقيع أول اتفاق يتعلق بـ«التنسيق الاستراتيجي الشامل» بين البلدين، في خطوة تعكس عمق الشراكة المتنامية بينهما.
بوتين وشي يُجدِّدان الدعوة إلى نظام عالمي متعدّد الأقطاب

وقال بوتين إن المحادثات مع الرئيس الصيني كانت «جوهرية ومثمرة»، مؤكداً أن العلاقات الروسية الصينية تمثل «نموذجاً يحتذى به» في التعاون الدولي، وأن البلدين سيواصلان تطوير شراكتهما والعمل المشترك داخل المنصات الدولية.

وتأتي القمة بعد أيام قليلة من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين، وهو ما دفع مراقبين إلى مقارنة الرسائل السياسية والرمزية للزيارتين.

وفي هذا السياق، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، إنه لا جدوى من مقارنة المراسم، مؤكداً أن القيمة الحقيقية تكمن في مضمون المحادثات وليس في الجوانب البروتوكولية.

ويرى محللون أن توقيت زيارة بوتين يحمل دلالات سياسية واضحة، خصوصاً أنها جاءت مباشرة بعد زيارة ترمب، وقبلها زيارة وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى الصين، في ظل تصاعد الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.

من جانبه، شدد شي جين بينغ خلال القمة على ضرورة وقف القتال في الشرق الأوسط، مؤكداً أن استمرار الحرب يهدد استقرار إمدادات الطاقة العالمية والنظام التجاري الدولي، وأن التفاوض يظل الخيار الأهم لحل الأزمات.

وفي ملف أوكرانيا، تواصل الصين تقديم نفسها وسيطاً محايداً، رغم اتهامات غربية لبكين بتقديم دعم اقتصادي وتقني لموسكو. وكشفت تقارير استخباراتية أوروبية أن نحو 200 جندي روسي تلقوا تدريبات عسكرية سرية في الصين العام الماضي، بينها تدريبات على استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، قبل عودتهم للمشاركة في الحرب بأوكرانيا.

ورغم نفي بكين تقديم أسلحة فتاكة لروسيا، يرى خبراء أن الصين مستمرة في منح موسكو غطاءً دبلوماسياً ودعماً اقتصادياً في مواجهة الضغوط الغربية.

وفي تطور اقتصادي لافت، أكدت وزارة التجارة الصينية موافقة بكين على شراء 200 طائرة من شركة بوينغ، في خطوة أُعلنت عقب قمة ترمب وشي الأسبوع الماضي، إلى جانب مساعٍ لتمديد الهدنة التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة وخفض الرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة.

كما أعلن مسؤول روسي أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف سيزور روسيا قريباً، في إطار الجهود الدبلوماسية المتعلقة بالحرب مع إيران ومحاولات إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.