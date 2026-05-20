The trial of the century regarding the death of the global football legend Diego Armando Maradona has turned into one of the most dramatic and sensational cases in Argentina, after his daughter "Jana" broke her long silence to unleash shocking surprises and shake the courtroom with direct accusations against her father's close doctor, confirming that he deceived the entire family and led them to a catastrophic decision that ended in a tragedy that brought tears to millions around the world.

The Backstage of the Great Deception

Amidst an atmosphere filled with crying and intense emotion, Jana Maradona revealed before the judge that the personal doctor Leopoldo Luque exerted tremendous psychological pressure on family members in the final days of the Argentine star's life, to convince them by all means to refuse transferring him to a specialized medical center, opting instead for what was called "home recovery."

The daughter said in a sad and moving tone: "We trusted him and he let us down," explaining that the doctor made firm promises to the family that their father would receive top-quality medical care 24 hours a day as if he were in the finest specialized clinics, confirming that they believed those lies because "Luque" was seen as Maradona's closest friend, keeper of his secrets, and the most trusted person in his life.

The Tragic End

But the curtain fell on the most brutal ending, as Maradona died alone and isolated in the rented house where he was recovering, after long hours of suffering and pain without any real care, according to shocking forensic medical reports revealed during the trial, exposing terrifying details about the last hours in the life of the football magician day after day.

This case, which occupies global public opinion, has raised sharp and harsh questions: Was "home recovery" merely a wrong and spontaneous medical decision, or was it a calculated plan to end the life of the star who made unforgettable history?

It is worth noting that doctor Luque and six members of the medical team now face charges of "intentional homicide with medical negligence," amidst overwhelming public and legal demands for severe penalties against them that could reach 25 years in prison, while the court continues to dig into the backstage and secrets of the last days of the greatest footballer in history.