تحولت محاكمة القرن الخاصة بوفاة أسطورة كرة القدم العالمية دييغو أرماندو مارادونا إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا دراماتيكية وإثارة في الأرجنتين، بعدما خرجت ابنته «يانا» عن صمتها الطويل، لتفجر مفاجآت صادمة وتهز قاعة المحكمة باتهامات مباشرة لطبيب والدها المقرب، مؤكدة أنه خدع العائلة بالكامل ودفعهم نحو قرار كارثي انتهى بمأساة أبكت الملايين حول العالم.

كواليس الخديعة الكبرى

ووسط أجواء مشحونة بالبكاء والانفعال الشديد، كشفت يانا مارادونا أمام القاضي أن الطبيب الشخصي ليوبولدو لوكي مارس ضغوطاً نفسية رهيبة على أفراد الأسرة في الأيام الأخيرة من حياة النجم الأرجنتيني، لإقناعهم بشتى الطرق برفض نقله إلى مركز طبي متخصص، واللجوء بدلاً من ذلك إلى ما سُمي بـ«الاستشفاء المنزلي».

وقالت الابنة بنبرة حزينة ومؤثرة: «وثقنا به فخذلنا»، موضحة أن الطبيب قطع وعوداً قاطعة للعائلة بأن والدها سيحصل على رعاية طبية فائقة الجودة على مدار 24 ساعة يومياً وكأنه داخل أرقى العيادات المتخصصة، مؤكدة أنهم صدقوا تلك الأكاذيب لأن «لوكي» كان يُنظر إليه باعتباره الصديق الأقرب لمارادونا ومستودع أسراره والأكثر ثقة لديه.

النهاية الفاجعة

لكن الستار أسدل على النهاية الأكثر قسوة، إذ توفي مارادونا وحيداً معزولاً داخل المنزل المستأجر لفترة نقاهته، بعد ساعات طويلة من المعاناة والألم دون وجود أي رعاية حقيقية، وفق ما فجرته تقارير أطباء الطب الشرعي الصادمة خلال المحاكمة، لتكشف يوماً بعد آخر تفاصيل مرعبة عن الساعات الأخيرة في حياة ساحر المستديرة.

هذه القضية التي تشغل الرأي العام العالمي، أعادت طرح تساؤلات حادة وقاسية: هل كان «الاستشفاء المنزلي» مجرد قرار طبي خاطئ وعفوي، أم أنه كان خطة مدروسة لإنهاء حياة النجم الذي صنع تاريخاً لا يُنسى؟

يذكر أن الطبيب لوكي و6 من أفراد الطاقم الطبي يواجهون الآن تهمة «القتل العمد مع تركيز الإهمال الطبي»، وسط مطالبات شعبية وقانونية كاسحة بفرض عقوبات قاسية بحقهم قد تصل إلى السجن لمدة 25 عاماً، بينما تستمر المحكمة في نبش كواليس وأسرار الأيام الأخيرة لأعظم من لمس كرة القدم في التاريخ.