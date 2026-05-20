تحولت مدرسة للمرحلة المتوسطة في محافظة البحر الأحمر المصرية إلى بؤرة من الصدمة العارمة والغضب الشعبي، بعدما كشفت التحقيقات الرسمية اتهامات خطيرة طالت فني معمل بالمدرسة، متلبساً بالتحرش بطالبات قُصّر ومحاولة استدراجهن خارج أسوار الحرم التعليمي مستخدماً بريق المال وسيارته الخاصة.

شجاعة طالبتين.. وبداية الكابوس

القصة الحابسة للأنفاس بدأت عندما تملكت الشجاعة طالبتين بالصف الثاني المتوسط، ولجأتا إلى الأخصائية النفسية داخل المدرسة، حيث فجّرتا مفاجأة مدوية وأبلغتاها بأن أحد العاملين بالمدرسة (فني المعمل) عرض عليهما مبالغ مالية ملوحاً بعبارات مستفزة: «هاتي رقمك وخدي فلوس»، وذلك مقابل الحصول على أرقام هواتفهما والتواصل معهما في خفاء بعيداً عن أعين إدارة المدرسة والأسرة.

لكن ما بدا في وهلته الأولى واقعة فردية يمكن احتواؤها، سرعان ما تحول إلى ملف جنائي ثقيل، بعدما تحركت الإدارة المدرسية وبدأت في الاستماع إلى شهادات طالبات أخريات كشفن وقائع وتلميحات مشابهة من المتهم ذاته، مما نشر حالة من الذعر والذهول بين أولياء الأمور والمعلمين.

وفجّرت التحقيقات الموسعة التي باشرتها النيابة الإدارية مفاجآت أكثر إثارة وصدمة، بعدما تم فحص الهاتف الخاص بإحدى الطالبات، لتكشف الفحوصات التقنية وجود رسائل صوتية مرسلة من المتهم، تضمنت محاولات دنيئة وصريحة لاستدراج الطفلة لمقابلته خارج أوقات الدراسة واصطحابها بسيارته الخاصة، بالإضافة إلى وعود مالية مغرية وتحريض مباشر على أفعال منافية للآداب العامة وتخدش الحياء.

ومع تسارع وتيرة الأزمة وتصاعد الغضب، تدخلت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية المصرية على الفور وألقت القبض على المتهم وتم اقتياده إلى قسم الشرطة. ومن جانبها، أصدرت النيابة الإدارية قراراً عاجلاً بإحالته إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، مع استمرار إبعاده تماماً عن أي أعمال داخل أي مؤسسة تعليمية لحماية الطالبات.

وأثارت القضية موجة استنكار واسعة، خصوصا مع تأكيد جهات التحقيق أن الوقائع المنسوبة للمتهم تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً وجسيماً لحرمة البيئة التعليمية، وخرقاً أخلاقياً لا يمكن التسامح معه داخل مكان يُفترض أنه الملاذ الآمن للأطفال. كما أعادت الحادثة فتح الملف الشائك حول آليات حماية الطلاب داخل المدارس، وأهمية الرقابة اللصيقة على الهواتف الذكية وتطبيقات التواصل التي باتت تُستغل من قِبل «الذئاب البشرية» لاستدراج القُصّر بعيداً عن عين الأسرة.