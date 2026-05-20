A middle school in Egypt's Red Sea Governorate has turned into a hub of overwhelming shock and public anger after official investigations revealed serious accusations against a laboratory technician at the school, caught in the act of harassing underage female students and attempting to lure them outside the educational premises using the allure of money and his private car.

Courage of Two Students... The Beginning of the Nightmare

The breath-holding story began when two second-grade middle school students found the courage to approach the school psychologist, where they revealed a shocking surprise, informing her that one of the school staff (the laboratory technician) had offered them money while making provocative remarks: "Give me your number and take the money," in exchange for obtaining their phone numbers and communicating with them secretly away from the eyes of the school administration and their families.

What initially seemed like an isolated incident that could be contained quickly turned into a heavy criminal file, as the school administration began listening to testimonies from other students who disclosed similar incidents and hints from the same accused, creating a state of panic and shock among parents and teachers.

The extensive investigations initiated by the administrative prosecution revealed even more shocking surprises, as the personal phone of one of the students was examined, uncovering technical evidence of voice messages sent by the accused, which included vile and explicit attempts to lure the girl to meet him outside school hours and take her in his private car, along with enticing financial promises and direct incitement to acts contrary to public morals and decency.

As the crisis escalated and anger grew, the security forces of the Egyptian Ministry of Interior intervened immediately, arresting the accused and taking him to the police station. For its part, the administrative prosecution issued an urgent decision to refer him to a fast-track disciplinary trial, while ensuring he was completely removed from any duties within any educational institution to protect the students.

The case sparked widespread outrage, especially with investigators confirming that the allegations against the accused represent a flagrant and serious violation of the sanctity of the educational environment, and a moral breach that cannot be tolerated in a place that is supposed to be a safe haven for children. The incident also reopened the contentious file regarding the mechanisms for protecting students within schools, and the importance of close monitoring of smartphones and communication applications that have become exploited by "human predators" to lure minors away from the watchful eyes of their families.