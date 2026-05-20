قدمت هيئة الغذاء والدواء السعودية 10 نصائح للحجاج لتجنب العادات الغذائية الخاطئة التي تنتشر في مواسم الحج، أولها الإفراط في تناول الأرز، وعزت ذلك إلى تسببه في زيادة الوزن والخمول ما يصعب على الحجاج أداء بعض عباداتهم.


كما نصحت بعدم إهمال تناول الوجبات الرئيسية، والابتعاد عن الوجبات السريعة ذات المحتوى العالي من السكريات أو الدهون. وأشارت إلى أن إهمال الوجبات الرئيسية يسبب نقص العناصر الغذائية الأساسية التي يحتاجها الجسم وزيادة الوزن، والشعور بالإجهاد بسبب عدم ملاءمة السعرات الحرارية المستهلكة.


ومن النصائح التي قدمتها هيئة الغذاء والدواء للحجاج الامتناع عن استهلاك الأغذية المكشوفة والمعروضة للشمس أو شراء الأطعمة من الباعة الجائلين، إذ تزيد هذه الممارسات من احتمالية الإصابة بالتسمم الغذائي ما ينعكس سلباً على صحة الحاج وأدائه للمناسك.


ونصحت هيئة الغذاء الحجاج بالامتناع تماما عن التدخين، وعدّت التدخين بعد تناول الوجبة مباشرة من أسوأ العادات التي تضعف هضم الطعام والاستفادة من محتوياته.


ومن العادات السيئة في الحج الإفراط في المشروبات الغازية الملونة أو الحليب ومستخلصاته، إذ يسهل ذلك للميكروبات فرصة النمو والانتشار داخل الأمعاء، ما يؤدي إلى حدوث اضطرابات هضمية، وبالتالي يؤثر على كفاءة تأدية المناسك والحج.


ومن نصائح هيئة الغذاء والدواء للحجاج الحرص على غسل الأيدي، إذ يؤدي عدم الغسل قبل الأكل في زيادة احتمالية انتقال الجراثيم المسببة للأمراض والاضطرابات الهضمية المعوية، كما نصحت بعدم ترك الأطعمة خارج الثلاجة لفترات طويلة، إذ يسبب ذلك خلق بيئة مثالية لنمو وتكاثر البكتيريا المسببة للتسمم الغذائي.


ومن العادات السيئة تخزين وتداول الأطعمة داخل غرف النوم والجلوس بدون تناولها وينجم عن تخزين وحفظ الأغذية بالمخيمات وغرف النوم خلق بيئة ملائمة لجذب الحشرات والقوارض، إضافة إلى تسريع فسادها. ومن العادات غير المرغوبة في الحج إهمال نظافة المعلبات للتأكد من خلوها من الحشرات والصدأ قبل فتحها واستخدامها، إذ يزيد ذلك من خطر تلوث الغذاء بالميكروبات والجراثيم على السطح الخارجي للعبوة. وتنصح الهيئة بعدم إحضار الأطعمة السريعة من مكة وتناولها في المشاعر بعد فترة طويلة، إذ يعد إحضار الأطعمة وتناولها بعد فترات طويلة دون تبريد بيئة خصبة لنمو الجراثيم المسببة للتسمم. وتنصح هيئة الغذاء بعدم تجهيز المشروبات والمنكهات بشكل مكثف غير صحي، إذ يؤثر ذلك سلباً على عمليات الهضم السليمة، ما يسبب تلبكات معوية، واضطرابات في مستويات السكر والضغط في الدم.