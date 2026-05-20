The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has provided 10 tips for pilgrims to avoid unhealthy eating habits that are common during the Hajj season, the first of which is the excessive consumption of rice, attributing this to its role in weight gain and lethargy, which makes it difficult for pilgrims to perform some of their rituals.



It also advised not to neglect main meals and to avoid fast food that is high in sugars or fats. It noted that neglecting main meals leads to a deficiency in essential nutrients that the body needs, weight gain, and feelings of fatigue due to the inadequacy of the consumed calories.



Among the tips provided by the Food and Drug Authority for pilgrims is to refrain from consuming exposed foods that have been displayed in the sun or buying food from street vendors, as these practices increase the likelihood of food poisoning, negatively impacting the health of the pilgrim and their performance of the rituals.



The Food Authority advised pilgrims to completely abstain from smoking, considering smoking immediately after a meal as one of the worst habits that weaken food digestion and the absorption of its contents.



One of the bad habits during Hajj is the excessive consumption of colored soft drinks or milk and its derivatives, as this facilitates the growth and spread of microbes in the intestines, leading to digestive disturbances, and consequently affecting the efficiency of performing the rituals and Hajj.



Among the tips from the Food and Drug Authority for pilgrims is to ensure hand washing, as not washing before eating increases the likelihood of transferring germs that cause diseases and gastrointestinal disturbances. It also advised against leaving food outside the refrigerator for long periods, as this creates an ideal environment for the growth and reproduction of bacteria that cause food poisoning.



Another bad habit is storing and handling food inside sleeping quarters and sitting without consuming it. Storing and keeping food in tents and sleeping areas creates a suitable environment for attracting insects and rodents, in addition to accelerating spoilage. An undesirable habit during Hajj is neglecting the cleanliness of canned goods to ensure they are free from insects and rust before opening and using them, as this increases the risk of food contamination with microbes and germs on the outer surface of the container. The authority advises against bringing fast food from Mecca and consuming it in the holy sites after a long period, as bringing food and consuming it after long periods without refrigeration creates a fertile environment for the growth of germs that cause poisoning. The Food Authority also advises against preparing drinks and flavorings in an excessively unhealthy manner, as this negatively affects proper digestion processes, causing intestinal disturbances and fluctuations in blood sugar and pressure levels.