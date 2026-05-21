This was no ordinary funeral, and the young Turkish influencer Melik Bal did not intend to let the moment of saying goodbye to her grandfather pass in silence or traditional mourning. The girl, who is followed by thousands on the platforms of TikTok and Instagram, quickly became the center of a fierce storm of outrage that swept through social media after her shocking appearance dancing and filming performance videos near her late grandfather's coffin, just days before the release of her first artistic song.

Her mother publicly attacks her: "A fall that does not befit us"

The footage that spread like wildfire on the internet ignited a massive wave of criticism and insults within Turkish society, as millions believed that what happened was not a fleeting emotion, but rather a "cheap display" and a calculated attempt to ride the wave of "trending" and attract attention in various ways to promote her new album through the gateway of family sorrow.

However, the shocking surprise and the real earthquake came from within the family home itself, as her mother, the well-known Turkish singer Umut Akyürek, publicly attacked her daughter's behavior, stating in fiery remarks that what her daughter did was "a fall that does not befit the sanctity of funerals and death, nor the customs and traditions of the family," in a scene that exposed the extent of the division and sharp family rift.

Despite the violent public and familial backlash, Melik Bal refused to take a single step back or apologize to the public, defiantly asserting that her first song would be released on schedule and that her grandfather's death would not stop her artistic dream. She even shocked her followers when she justified her stance by saying, "My grandfather was my closest friend, and he would definitely prefer to see me dance and sing rather than cry and collapse."

The story did not stop at the coffin, as the incident reopened old files on the controversial young woman, with her name trending in search engines amid accusations of exploiting death, reminding people of her previous extensive crises related to drug use and addiction, which had previously led her to rehabilitation facilities.

As the zero hour for the song's release approached, the incident turned into a hot public opinion issue in Turkey, between a generation that sees the obsession with fame and views as having crossed all red lines and human privacy, and those who believe that "Melik Bal" cleverly achieved her larger goal: making millions talk about her name and search for her image before they heard a single note from her song!