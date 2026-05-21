لم تكن جنازة عادية بأي حال من الأحوال، ولم تكن المؤثرة التركية الشابة ملك بال تنوي أن تمر لحظة وداع جدها الأخير بصمت أو بكاء تقليدي، فالفتاة التي يتابعها الآلاف على منصتي «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام»، تحولت خلال ساعات قليلة إلى محور لعاصفة غضب عارمة واجتاحت منصات التواصل بعد ظهورها الصادم وهي ترقص وتصور مقاطع فيديو استعراضية قرب تابوت جدها الراحل، قبل أيام معدودة من إطلاق أولى أغانيها الفنية.

والدتها الفنانة تهاجمها علناً: «سقوط لا يليق بنا»

اللقطات التي انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم على الإنترنت، فجّرت موجة عاتية من الانتقادات والشتائم داخل المجتمع التركي، إذ رأى الملايين أن ما حدث لم يكن عاطفة عابرة، بل «استعراض رخيص» ومحاولة مدروسة لركوب موجة «التريند» وجذب الأنظار بشتى الطرق للترويج لألبومها الجديد عبر بوابة الحزن العائلي.

لكن المفاجأة المدوية والزلزال الحقيقي جاء من داخل بيت العائلة نفسه، إذ خرجت والدتها المغنية التركية المعروفة أوموت أكيورليك، لتهاجم تصرف ابنتها علناً وأمام الملأ، مؤكدة في تصريحات نارية أن ما فعلته ابنتها «سقوط لا يليق بحرمة الجنازات والموت، ولا بعادات وتقاليد العائلة»، في مشهد عرّى حجم الانقسام والشرخ الأسري الحاد.

ورغم الهجوم الشعبي والعائلي العنيف، رفضت ملك بال التراجع خطوة واحدة أو تقديم اعتذار للجمهور، مؤكدة في تحدٍّ صارخ أن أغنيتها الأولى ستصدر في موعدها المحدد، وأن وفاة جدها لن يوقف حلمها الفني. بل وصدمت المتابعين عندما بررت موقفها قائلة: «جدي كان صديقي المقرب، وكان سيفضل بالتأكيد رؤيتي أرقص وأغني بدلاً من البكاء والانهيار».

ولم تتوقف القصة عند حدود النعش والتابوت، إذ أعادت الحادثة فتح الملفات القديمة للشابة المثيرة للجدل، وتصدر اسمها محركات البحث وسط اتهامات باستغلال الموت، مذكرين بأزماتها السابقة الواسعة المرتبطة بتعاطي وإدمان المخدرات والتي دخلت على إثرها مصحات علاجية سابقاً.

ومع اقتراب ساعة الصفر لإطلاق الأغنية، تحولت الواقعة إلى قضية رأي عام ساخنة في تركيا، بين جيل يرى أن الهوس بالشهرة والمشاهدات أطاح بكل الخطوط الحمراء والخصوصية الإنسانية، وبين من يرى أن «ملك بال» نجحت بذكاء «شيطاني» في تحقيق هدفها الأكبر: وجعلت الملايين يتحدثون عن اسمها ويبحثون عن صورتها قبل أن يسمعوا نوتة موسيقية واحدة من أغنيتها!