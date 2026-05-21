The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the explosion that occurred near a building belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense in Damascus, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to civilians.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its firm position in rejecting all forms of violence and expresses its condolences and solidarity with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."