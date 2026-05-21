أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها لحادثة الانفجار التي وقعت بالقرب من مبنى تابع لوزارة الدفاع السورية في دمشق، والتي أدت إلى وفاة جندي وإصابة مدنيين.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تجدد موقفها الثابت في رفض أشكال العنف كافة، وتعبّر عن تعازيها وتضامنها مع الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة، متمنيةً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل».
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the explosion that occurred near a building belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense in Damascus, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to civilians.
The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its firm position in rejecting all forms of violence and expresses its condolences and solidarity with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."