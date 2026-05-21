The branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region, in collaboration with the region's municipality, organized a dialogue session titled "The Rise of Abha and the Media Impact," at the Asir Municipality Theater, attended by athletes, journalists, and those interested in sports affairs, lasting for two hours. The guests of the dialogue session, which was moderated by Zaid Al-Zaid, included the Chairman of the Abha Club, Saad Al-Ahmari, and the first-team football player, Walid Al-Asiri. The session covered several topics discussed by the guests, including the role of the Emir of Asir in motivating Abha Club and its ascent journey, the main challenges and critical moments during the promotion season, the administrative role in achieving success, how the management contributed to building a team capable of returning to the Premier League, the behind-the-scenes of the locker room, and the human and amusing stories experienced by the players during the sports season, the impact of the fans on the promotion, the role of Abha fans in supporting the team and motivating the players, the media and the creation of the promotion story, how the media and social media contributed to highlighting the club's popularity, the transition from the First Division to the Roshen League, the differences and upcoming challenges after returning to the Roshen League, the future ambitions of Abha Club, the club's vision and plans for the upcoming seasons, as well as the final messages to the Asir fans. At the end of the dialogue session, the Deputy Director of the branch, Abdullah Al-Ubaid, honored the partners and participants who contributed to its success.