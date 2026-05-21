وقّعت جمعية «إعلاميون» ومركز مودة للإرشاد الأسري، أحد مشاريع جمعية «مودة»، اتفاقية تعاون وشراكة إعلامية، في إطار تعزيز المسؤولية المجتمعية بين الجانبين، ودعم المبادرات النوعية التي تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وقّع الاتفاقية من جانب جمعية إعلاميون، المدير التنفيذي للجمعية خلدون السعيدان، فيما وقّعتها من جانب مركز مودة للإرشاد الأسري غيداء اليحيى.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز التعاون الإعلامي والتوعوي بين الطرفين، وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الإعلامية والأسرية، إلى جانب دعم البرامج والمبادرات المشتركة التي تخدم الأسرة والمجتمع، وتسهم في رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي عبر المحتوى الإعلامي المتخصص.

وأكد خلدون السعيدان أن هذه الشراكة تأتي امتداداً لدور جمعية إعلاميون في بناء شراكات فاعلة مع الجهات ذات الأثر المجتمعي، مشيراً إلى أن التكامل بين العمل الإعلامي والأسري يمثل عنصراً مهماً في تعزيز جودة الحياة ودعم الاستقرار الأسري.

وقال السعيدان: «نؤمن في جمعية إعلاميون بأهمية الشراكات النوعية التي تصنع أثراً مستداماً في المجتمع، ونتطلع من خلال هذه الاتفاقية إلى تنفيذ مبادرات إعلامية وتوعوية تسهم في خدمة الأسرة السعودية، وتعزز من حضور الرسائل الإيجابية الهادفة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030».