The "Media Professionals" Association and the Muwada Center for Family Guidance, one of the projects of the "Muwada" Association, have signed a cooperation and media partnership agreement, as part of enhancing social responsibility between the two parties and supporting quality initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Media Professionals Association by the Executive Director Khaldoun Al-Saeedan, while it was signed on behalf of the Muwada Center for Family Guidance by Ghida Al-Yahya.

The agreement aims to enhance media and awareness cooperation between the two parties, exchange experiences in media and family fields, as well as support joint programs and initiatives that serve the family and community, contributing to raising community awareness through specialized media content.

Khaldoun Al-Saeedan confirmed that this partnership extends the role of the Media Professionals Association in building effective partnerships with entities that have a community impact, noting that the integration of media and family work represents an important element in enhancing quality of life and supporting family stability.

Al-Saeedan stated: "We at the Media Professionals Association believe in the importance of quality partnerships that create a sustainable impact in the community, and we look forward through this agreement to implement media and awareness initiatives that contribute to serving the Saudi family and enhance the presence of positive and purposeful messages in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."