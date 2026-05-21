The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, confirmed that preparations for the Hajj season begin early, even before the current season ends, as part of an integrated operational system involving various government agencies, Hajj affairs offices, and Hajj companies; with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the guests of Allah and improving operational readiness.

This was stated during a dialogue session held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the third edition of the Health and Security Forum in Hajj, organized by the General Administration of Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior.

Al-Rabiah explained that preparations for the upcoming Hajj season start from the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, through meetings with the heads of Hajj affairs offices and companies serving the pilgrims, and establishing a comprehensive "roadmap" for the preparations for the next season before the end of the current season.

He pointed out that the ministry began last season to develop a detailed plan according to specific timelines in coordination with 78 countries; to ensure smooth operations and to monitor various operational aspects related to the holy sites, housing in Mecca and Medina, transportation, accommodation, and aviation services, in addition to holding regular remote meetings with Hajj affairs offices to follow up on readiness and implement plans.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah indicated that the Hajj Project Management Office under the Guests of Allah Service Program, which operates under the umbrella of the Supreme Hajj Committee and under the direct supervision of the Emirate of the Makkah Region, is responsible for receiving operational plans from more than 60 government entities, encompassing over 600 plans related to Hajj operations, and working to align and integrate them to ensure harmony in efforts and avoid overlaps, achieving the highest levels of readiness and coordination.

Al-Rabiah emphasized that what has been achieved in the Hajj system represents a qualitative leap that came under the guidance of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the Supreme Hajj Committee, pointing out that all entities today work with a spirit of teamwork to achieve a common goal represented in providing the best services to the guests of Allah and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

He clarified that the integration among different entities has contributed to the development of the Hajj system and increased operational efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guests of Allah Service Program, enhancing the Kingdom's position and leadership in serving the guests of Allah.