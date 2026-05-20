The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today sponsored the closing ceremony of the third forum on health and security in Hajj, organized by the General Directorate of Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Jeddah.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Supervisor of the General Directorate of Medical Services and the Security Forces Hospital Program, Dr. Saleh bin Zaid Al-Mohsen, who expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee for sponsoring the ceremony. He affirmed that the forum embodies the level of integration between security, health, and service sectors; enhancing the system of care for the guests of Allah.

He explained that one of the main targets of medical services during this year's Hajj season is to enhance joint work with various sectors, which contributes to improving the quality of health and security services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, and to enhance coordination levels among relevant entities, in addition to improving operational and administrative performance within the Hajj system.

He pointed out that the General Directorate of Medical Services continues to expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies and modern technical solutions; contributing to the development of services and elevating performance efficiency, emphasizing the importance of integrating roles among government entities to serve the guests of Allah and provide them with the best services.

The Minister of Interior attended the final ministerial meeting, with the participation of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, and the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami. They reviewed the most prominent joint efforts between security, health, and service sectors, and the role of innovation and modern technologies in enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season.

The Minister of Interior and the attendees also watched a visual presentation about the efforts of medical services in serving those heading to the Sacred House of Allah, alongside a review of the most prominent activities of the forum aimed at supporting integration between security and health sectors; contributing to maintaining the safety of the guests of Allah, by focusing on innovation, crowd management, and digital technologies supporting health and security services.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Minister of Interior honored the winning projects in the hackathon competition and the participating entities, which included the "Tadarak" project for developing an intelligent robot to guide pilgrims and manage crowds, the "RHAP" project for a smart patch to monitor heat stress and prevent sunstroke, the "Manhal" project for smart stations for medical examination and health screening of pilgrims, the "HAWKLINK" project for securing drone communications in Hajj cybernetically, and the "AIROTRACE" project for monitoring air quality and early detection of viruses using artificial intelligence.

The Minister of Interior had toured the accompanying exhibition of the forum, where he reviewed the latest initiatives and technical solutions presented by participating entities from the government, private, and non-profit sectors, which contribute to supporting the health and security system in Hajj, and enhancing the readiness of services provided to the guests of Allah, through the use of innovation, artificial intelligence, and modern digital technologies in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It is noteworthy that the forum included more than (15) discussion sessions, (6) keynote speeches, and (3) workshops, in addition to an accompanying exhibition that involved (30) entities from the government, private, and non-profit sectors; contributing to the development of solutions and initiatives supporting the health and security system in Hajj.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, and a number of senior officials and security and health leaders.