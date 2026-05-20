رعى وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، الحفل الختامي للمنتدى الثالث للصحة والأمن في الحج، الذي تنظمه الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية، في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمحافظة جدة.

بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى المشرف العام على الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية وبرنامج مستشفى قوى الأمن الدكتور صالح بن زيد المحسن كلمةً رفع فيها الشكر والتقدير لوزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا على رعايته للحفل، مؤكداً أن المنتدى يجسد مستوى التكامل بين القطاعات الأمنية والصحية والخدمية؛ بما يعزز منظومة العناية بضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضح أن من أبرز مستهدفات الخدمات الطبية خلال موسم حج هذا العام تعزيز العمل المشترك مع مختلف القطاعات، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات الصحية والأمنية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، وتعزيز مستويات التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب رفع كفاءة الأداء التشغيلي والإداري ضمن منظومة الحج.

وأشار إلى أن الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية تواصل التوسع في توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحلول التقنية الحديثة؛ بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات والارتقاء بكفاءة الأداء، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الأدوار بين الجهات الحكومية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم.

وشهد وزير الداخلية اللقاء الوزاري الختامي، بمشاركة وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، ووزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية للحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، وجرى استعراض أبرز الجهود المشتركة بين القطاعات الأمنية والصحية والخدمية، ودور الابتكار والتقنيات الحديثة في تعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.

كما شاهد وزير الداخلية والحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن جهود الخدمات الطبية في خدمة قاصدي بيت الله الحرام، إلى جانب استعراض أبرز فعاليات المنتدى الهادفة إلى دعم التكامل بين القطاعات الأمنية والصحية؛ بما يسهم في المحافظة على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن، عبر التركيز على الابتكار، وإدارة الحشود، والتقنيات الرقمية الداعمة للخدمات الصحية والأمنية.

وفي ختام المنتدى، كرّم وزير الداخلية المشاريع الفائزة في مسابقة الهاكاثون والجهات المشاركة، وهي؛ مشروع «تدارك» لتطوير روبوت ذكي لإرشاد الحجاج وإدارة الحشود، ومشروع «RHAP» الخاص بلصقة ذكية لرصد الإجهاد الحراري والوقاية من ضربات الشمس، ومشروع «منهل» لمحطات ذكية للفحص الطبي والفرز الصحي للحجاج، ومشروع «HAWKLINK» لتأمين اتصالات الدرونات في الحج سيبرانياً، ومشروع «AIROTRACE» لمراقبة جودة الهواء والكشف المبكر عن الفايروسات باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وكان وزير الداخلية قد تجول في المعرض المصاحب للمنتدى، واطّلع على أحدث المبادرات والحلول التقنية التي تستعرضها الجهات المشاركة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، التي تسهم في دعم منظومة الصحة والأمن في الحج، وتعزيز جاهزية الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، من خلال توظيف الابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الرقمية الحديثة بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

يُذكر أن المنتدى ضم أكثر من (15) جلسة حوارية، و(6) كلمات رئيسية، و(3) ورش عمل، إلى جانب معرض مصاحب شاركت فيه (30) جهة من القطاع الحكومي والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي؛ بما يسهم في تطوير الحلول والمبادرات الداعمة لمنظومة الصحة والأمن في الحج.

حضر الحفل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين والقيادات الأمنية والصحية.