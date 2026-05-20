The National Cybersecurity Authority welcomed the Saudi team of students in science and engineering participating in the International Science and Engineering Fair "ISEF 2026," as part of the outcomes of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, which the Authority sponsored in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" and in partnership with the Ministry of Education. This initiative is part of its efforts to support promising national talents and to empower the research, development, and innovation ecosystem in areas of national priority in cybersecurity, with the presence of the Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, and the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khuraidis.

The Governor of the Authority welcomed the participating students in "ISEF 2026," emphasizing that these achievements embody the unlimited support and care provided by the leadership for education, research, innovation, and the development of national capabilities. They represent an extension of a national vision that invests in people as the most important pillar of sustainable development, appreciating the pioneering role played by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," and its efforts in discovering, nurturing, and empowering national talents.

During the meeting, the Authority reviewed its role in empowering the research, development, and innovation ecosystem, and in motivating researchers and innovators in areas of national priority in cybersecurity; contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity industry at the national level.