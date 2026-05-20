التقى وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، بمحافظة جدة اليوم، 78 من رؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحجاج من مختلف الدول الإسلامية والدول ذات الجاليات المسلمة، خلال اللقاء نصف السنوي لرؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحجاج، على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ50 من ندوة الحج الكبرى.

وخلال اللقاء، أعرب الربيعة عن شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما تحظى به منظومة خدمة الحجاج من دعم وعناية واهتمام مباشر، أسهم في تسخير الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والتنظيمية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة.

وثمّن تعاون رؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحجاج والتزامهم بالأنظمة والتعليمات، مؤكداً أن الاستعداد المبكر والتخطيط المنظم منذ نهاية الموسم الماضي انعكسا على جاهزية منظومة الحج وجودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج، مشيراً إلى أن العمل المبكر والانضباط في التنفيذ يمثلان أحد أهم عوامل نجاح موسم الحج.

وشدد على أهمية استمرار العمل المشترك في مواجهة الحملات الوهمية، وعدم السماح بدخول أي شخص غير مصرح له إلى مخيمات أو فنادق البعثات، مؤكداً مسؤولية رؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحجاج عن الالتزام بهذا الجانب، بما يحفظ سلامة الحجاج ويضمن انتظام الخدمات المقدمة لهم.

وأشار إلى أن مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة تشهد هذا العام درجات حرارة مرتفعة، ما يتطلب عناية مضاعفة بسلامة الحجاج، مؤكداً أهمية بقائهم داخل المخيمات في مشعر عرفات خلال ساعات الذروة من الساعة العاشرة صباحاً حتى الرابعة عصراً، وعدم تعريضهم للمشي أو التجمعات الخارجية حفاظاً على سلامتهم، مع متابعة ميدانية ورقابة أمنية وتشغيلية مكثفة للتأكد من الالتزام بذلك.

وأكد أهمية أداء الصلوات في المساجد القريبة من مقار سكن الحجاج في مكة المكرمة خلال أوقات الذروة، وعدم التوجه إلى المسجد الحرام في تلك الأوقات؛ حفاظاً على سلامتهم من الإجهاد والحرارة والزحام، مشيراً إلى توجيه شركات الحج بتوفير المستلزمات داخل المخيمات، بما في ذلك وسائل الراحة والصوتيات والشاشات الخاصة ببث خطبة يوم عرفة، داعياً مكاتب شؤون الحجاج إلى إرسال فرقها الميدانية مبكراً للتأكد من جاهزية هذه الخدمات.

وشدد وزير الحج والعمرة على أن الالتزام بخطط النقل والتفويج المعتمدة يمثل عاملاً مهماً في نجاح الموسم، مؤكداً أن المشي الجماعي العشوائي داخل المشاعر المقدسة يشكل خطراً مباشراً على سلامة الحجاج ويؤثر في انسيابية الحركة، خصوصاً عند الانتقال من عرفات إلى مزدلفة مشياً.

وأكد أهمية الالتزام الكامل بجداول التفويج المعتمدة في رمي الجمرات، ومواعيد المغادرة من عرفات إلى مزدلفة، لما لذلك من أثر مباشر في سلامة الحجاج وانسيابية الحركة داخل المشاعر المقدسة.

وشدد على ضرورة الاستفادة من مشروع المملكة العربية السعودية للإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي عبر المسار الإلكتروني والمواقع المعتمدة داخل مكة المكرمة؛ حفاظاً على سلامة الحجاج ومنع تعرضهم لأي استغلال أو مواقع غير مصرح بها، مؤكداً أهمية التعاون الكامل مع مقدمي الخدمات الطبية المرخصين، والالتزام بالإرشادات الصحية، ومتابعة كبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة، والتأكد من توفر الأدوية والوقاية من الإجهاد الحراري والأمراض المعدية، إضافة إلى الأخذ بالرخص الشرعية عند الحاجة، بما يسهم في الحفاظ على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بأمان وطمأنينة.

وأشار إلى أهمية تحميل وتفعيل تطبيق «نسك» لجميع الحجاج ممن لديهم هواتف ذكية، والاستفادة من خدماته المقدمة بأكثر من 11 لغة، مبيناً أن التطبيق يوفر أكثر من 100 خدمة للحجاج، ويستخدمه اليوم أكثر من 51 مليون مستخدم حول العالم، بما يسهم في تيسير رحلة الحاج وتنظيم حصوله على الخدمات.

وأكد وزير الحج والعمرة أن الوزارة وجميع العاملين في منظومة الحج والعمرة على استعداد كامل لمعالجة أي تحديات أو ملاحظات خلال الموسم، داعياً إلى التوسع في نشر الرقم الموحد 1966 بين الحجاج، لما يقدمه من دعم وخدمات بلغات متعددة، بما يمكّن الحجاج من التواصل وطلب المساعدة والاستفادة من الخدمات بكل يسر وسهولة.

واختتم اللقاء بالتأكيد على أن نجاح موسم الحج مسؤولية مشتركة بين جميع الجهات ومكاتب شؤون الحجاج، وأن ما يجمع الجميع هو شرف خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والعمل على راحتهم وسلامتهم وتمكينهم من أداء الفريضة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث جاهزية منظومة الحج، واستعراض عدد من المبادرات والخدمات التنظيمية والتشغيلية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، إلى جانب مناقشة سبل تعزيز التنسيق والتكامل مع بعثات الحج؛ للارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.

يأتي اللقاء ضمن الاجتماعات الدورية التي تعقدها وزارة الحج والعمرة مع مكاتب شؤون الحجاج؛ بهدف رفع مستوى الجاهزية والتنسيق لموسم الحج، وتعزيز التواصل المستمر مع بعثات الحج في مختلف دول العالم.