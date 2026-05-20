The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in Jeddah the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Yusuf.

The Minister of Interior welcomed the pilgrims from the Republic of Indonesia, asking God to accept their rituals and to return them to their homeland safe and sound. He affirmed the commitment of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince to harness all resources, human and technical, to serve the guests of God from various countries around the world, providing them with the best services that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

During the reception, a number of topics of mutual interest related to Hajj activities were discussed, and the aspects of cooperation and coordination between the relevant authorities in both countries were reviewed.

For his part, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for its significant efforts and comprehensive preparations to serve the guests of God, praising the level of organization and services provided to Indonesian pilgrims.

Attending the reception were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saikhan.