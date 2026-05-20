استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة اليوم، وزير الحج والعمرة بجمهورية إندونيسيا الدكتور محمد عرفان يوسف.
ورحب وزير الداخلية بحجاج جمهورية إندونيسيا، سائلًا الله لهم قبول نسكهم وأن يعودوا إلى وطنهم سالمين غانمين، مؤكدًا حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده، على تسخير جميع الإمكانات والطاقات البشرية والتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن من مختلف دول العالم، وتوفير أفضل الخدمات لهم بما يمكّنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتعلقة بأعمال الحج، واستعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق بين الجهات المعنية في البلدين.
من جهته، عبّر وزير الحج والعمرة بجمهورية إندونيسيا عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة على ما تبذله من جهود كبيرة واستعدادات متكاملة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، مشيدًا بمستوى التنظيم والخدمات المقدمة للحجاج الإندونيسيين.
حضر الاستقبال، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية للحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، وأمين عام لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in Jeddah the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Yusuf.
The Minister of Interior welcomed the pilgrims from the Republic of Indonesia, asking God to accept their rituals and to return them to their homeland safe and sound. He affirmed the commitment of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince to harness all resources, human and technical, to serve the guests of God from various countries around the world, providing them with the best services that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.
During the reception, a number of topics of mutual interest related to Hajj activities were discussed, and the aspects of cooperation and coordination between the relevant authorities in both countries were reviewed.
For his part, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for its significant efforts and comprehensive preparations to serve the guests of God, praising the level of organization and services provided to Indonesian pilgrims.
Attending the reception were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saikhan.