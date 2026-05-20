The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that presenting permits to security personnel is a requirement for entering the city of Mecca and the holy sites or for staying there. Permits can be displayed through the Tawakkalna app, and their validity can be verified through the Midan app.

It urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj, which aim to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims so they can perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

The Ministry of Interior called for immediate reporting of violators of these regulations and instructions via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.