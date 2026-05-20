استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة اليوم، مساعد وزير الداخلية لقطاع الشؤون الإدارية رئيس مكتب شؤون الحجاج بجمهورية مصر العربية اللواء أشرف عبدالمعطي.
ورحب وزير الداخلية بحجاج جمهورية مصر العربية، سائلًا الله لهم قبول نسكهم وأن يعودوا إلى وطنهم سالمين غانمين، مؤكدًا حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده على تسخير جميع الإمكانات والطاقات البشرية والتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف دول العالم، وتوفير أفضل الخدمات لهم بما يمكنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.
من جهته، عبر مساعد وزير الداخلية لقطاع الشؤون الإدارية رئيس مكتب شؤون الحجاج بجمهورية مصر العربية عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة على ما تقدمه من جهود كبيرة واستعدادات متكاملة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، مشيدًا بما يلقاه ضيوف الرحمن من عناية واهتمام منذ وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى مغادرتهم إلى أوطانهم.
حضر الاستقبال، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية للحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الداخلية للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، وأمين عام لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in Jeddah the Assistant Minister of Interior for Administrative Affairs and Head of the Hajj Affairs Office of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Major General Ashraf Abdel-Maati.
The Minister of Interior welcomed the pilgrims from the Arab Republic of Egypt, asking God for the acceptance of their rituals and for them to return to their homeland safe and sound. He emphasized the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince to harness all available resources and human and technical capabilities to serve the guests of Allah coming from various countries around the world, and to provide them with the best services that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.
For his part, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Administrative Affairs and Head of the Hajj Affairs Office of the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for its significant efforts and comprehensive preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, praising the care and attention that the guests of Allah receive from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their departure to their homelands.
Among those present at the reception were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister of Interior's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saykhan.