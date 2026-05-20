استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة اليوم، مساعد وزير الداخلية لقطاع الشؤون الإدارية رئيس مكتب شؤون الحجاج بجمهورية مصر العربية اللواء أشرف عبدالمعطي.

ورحب وزير الداخلية بحجاج جمهورية مصر العربية، سائلًا الله لهم قبول نسكهم وأن يعودوا إلى وطنهم سالمين غانمين، مؤكدًا حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده على تسخير جميع الإمكانات والطاقات البشرية والتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف دول العالم، وتوفير أفضل الخدمات لهم بما يمكنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

من جهته، عبر مساعد وزير الداخلية لقطاع الشؤون الإدارية رئيس مكتب شؤون الحجاج بجمهورية مصر العربية عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة على ما تقدمه من جهود كبيرة واستعدادات متكاملة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، مشيدًا بما يلقاه ضيوف الرحمن من عناية واهتمام منذ وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى مغادرتهم إلى أوطانهم.

حضر الاستقبال، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية للحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الداخلية للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، وأمين عام لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان.