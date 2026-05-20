The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in Jeddah the Assistant Minister of Interior for Administrative Affairs and Head of the Hajj Affairs Office of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Major General Ashraf Abdel-Maati.

The Minister of Interior welcomed the pilgrims from the Arab Republic of Egypt, asking God for the acceptance of their rituals and for them to return to their homeland safe and sound. He emphasized the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince to harness all available resources and human and technical capabilities to serve the guests of Allah coming from various countries around the world, and to provide them with the best services that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

For his part, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Administrative Affairs and Head of the Hajj Affairs Office of the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for its significant efforts and comprehensive preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, praising the care and attention that the guests of Allah receive from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their departure to their homelands.

Among those present at the reception were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister of Interior's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saykhan.