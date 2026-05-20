دشّن وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، المركز الرقمي التابع للمركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية، وذلك في مقر وزارة الداخلية بمحافظة جدة.
واستمع سموه إلى شرحٍ من قائد المركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية العميد عمر بن عيضة الطلحي، عن مهمات المركز الرقمي ودوره ضمن الخطة الإستراتيجية للمركز الوطني للعمليات الأمنية، وما يوفره من قدرات تشغيلية وتقنية تسهم في تعزيز سرعة الاستجابة ورفع كفاءة التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.
وأوضح أن المركز الرقمي للعمليات الأمنية يدعم استقبال ومعالجة البلاغات الطارئة والمتابعة الميدانية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، بما يسهم في سرعة الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة، إلى جانب الدعم والتنسيق وتبادل المعلومات بين الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بما يعزز جودة الخدمة الأمنية المقدمة.
وأكد العميد الطلحي أن المركز يفرد مساحة استثنائية لخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين، حيث جُهز بأنظمة تقنية متطورة ومترجمين بعدة لغات لضمان سرعة الاستجابة لبلاغات الحجاج والمعتمرين وتلبية احتياجاتهم الطارئة، وتوفير مظلة أمنية متكاملة تضمن أداءهم لمناسكهم وعباداتهم بطمأنينة ويسر، تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في إثراء التجربة الدينية والثقافية لضيوف الرحمن.
واطلع سمو وزير الداخلية على مؤشرات الأداء والخرائط الحرارية التي تسهم في اتخاذ القرار، كما اطلع على آلية سير العمل داخل المركز، ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة الأداء وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية.
حضر التدشين، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الداخلية للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان.
Today, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the digital center affiliated with the National Operations Center at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Jeddah.
His Highness listened to an explanation from the Commander of the National Operations Center, Brigadier General Omar bin Aida Al-Talhi, about the tasks of the digital center and its role within the strategic plan of the National Operations Center, as well as the operational and technical capabilities it provides to enhance response speed and improve efficiency in dealing with emergency situations.
He clarified that the digital center for security operations supports the reception and processing of emergency reports and field follow-up in the Makkah region, contributing to the rapid response to emergency cases, in addition to supporting coordination and information exchange among relevant authorities; thus enhancing the quality of the security service provided.
Brigadier General Al-Talhi confirmed that the center dedicates exceptional space to serve the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, as it is equipped with advanced technical systems and translators in several languages to ensure a swift response to the reports of pilgrims and Umrah performers and to meet their urgent needs, providing a comprehensive security umbrella that ensures they can perform their rituals and acts of worship with tranquility and ease, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enrich the religious and cultural experience of the guests of Allah.
His Highness the Minister of Interior reviewed performance indicators and thermal maps that contribute to decision-making, as well as the workflow mechanism within the center, as part of a comprehensive operational system aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and promoting integration among the concerned authorities.
Attending the inauguration were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, and the Director General of the Minister of Interior's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan.