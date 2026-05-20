Today, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the digital center affiliated with the National Operations Center at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Jeddah.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the Commander of the National Operations Center, Brigadier General Omar bin Aida Al-Talhi, about the tasks of the digital center and its role within the strategic plan of the National Operations Center, as well as the operational and technical capabilities it provides to enhance response speed and improve efficiency in dealing with emergency situations.

He clarified that the digital center for security operations supports the reception and processing of emergency reports and field follow-up in the Makkah region, contributing to the rapid response to emergency cases, in addition to supporting coordination and information exchange among relevant authorities; thus enhancing the quality of the security service provided.

Brigadier General Al-Talhi confirmed that the center dedicates exceptional space to serve the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, as it is equipped with advanced technical systems and translators in several languages to ensure a swift response to the reports of pilgrims and Umrah performers and to meet their urgent needs, providing a comprehensive security umbrella that ensures they can perform their rituals and acts of worship with tranquility and ease, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enrich the religious and cultural experience of the guests of Allah.

His Highness the Minister of Interior reviewed performance indicators and thermal maps that contribute to decision-making, as well as the workflow mechanism within the center, as part of a comprehensive operational system aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and promoting integration among the concerned authorities.

Attending the inauguration were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, and the Director General of the Minister of Interior's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan.