اختتمت المملكة المتحدة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، المحادثات بشأن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز التجارة والاستثمار وفتح آفاق أوسع أمام مصدري السلع ومقدمي الخدمات والمستثمرين في الجانبين، بما في ذلك المملكة العربية السعودية.

وتعد الاتفاقية، وفق البيان الصادر عن الجانب البريطاني، أول اتفاقية تجارية بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وإحدى دول مجموعة السبع، وتقوم على تعزيز التجارة الحرة، ودعم الازدهار المتبادل، وتوفير إطار قانوني يمنح الشركات والمستثمرين قدراً أكبر من الاستقرار والوضوح للتخطيط والاستثمار والنمو.

الخليج وبريطانيا يختتمان محادثات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة

69.5 مليار ريال تجارة سعودية بريطانية

ويبلغ حجم التجارة في السلع والخدمات بين السعودية والمملكة المتحدة حاليا 13.8 مليار جنيه إسترليني، بما يعادل نحو 69.5 مليار ريال، فيما يتوقع أن ترفع الاتفاقية حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة المتحدة ودول الخليج بنسبة تقارب 20%، بإضافة 15.5 مليار جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، تعادل نحو 77.9 مليار ريال.

عبور أسرع للصادرات السعودية

من المنتظر أن تسهم الاتفاقية في تسهيل حركة الصادرات السعودية إلى المملكة المتحدة بسرعة أكبر وبتكلفة أقل، عبر تبسيط الإجراءات الجمركية والمعاملات الرسمية، وإلغاء التعرفة الجمركية عن جميع الصادرات الحالية إلى المملكة المتحدة بعد دخول الاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ.

وتعزز الاتفاقية ثقة المستثمرين السعوديين في السوق البريطانية، وترسخ مكانة المملكة المتحدة وجهة رئيسية للاستثمارات الخليجية، خاصة في قطاعات البنية التحتية، والطاقة النظيفة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع الإشارة إلى استثمارات سعودية قائمة عبر صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والفنار، وأرامكو فنتشرز.

الخليج وبريطانيا يختتمان محادثات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة

منتجات بريطانية بتكلفة أقل

في قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات، أشار البيان إلى أن صادرات المملكة المتحدة إلى السعودية تبلغ 184 مليون جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، بما يعادل نحو 925 مليون ريال، متوقعاً أن تسهم الاتفاقية في خفض تكلفة بعض المنتجات البريطانية على المستهلكين في المملكة.

وتتضمن الاتفاقية مكاسب لقطاع الخدمات والمهنيين، من خلال تعزيز قواعد العمل، ودعم تدفق البيانات المالية، وتسهيل توسع شركات تقنية المعلومات والمؤسسات المصرفية وشركات التأمين، إضافة إلى وضع أطر للاعتراف بالمؤهلات المهنية، بما يساعد المهندسين والمحامين والمحاسبين وغيرهم من الكفاءات على العمل بين الجانبين.

الخليج وبريطانيا يختتمان محادثات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة

شراكة تتجه إلى مرحلة جديدة

وقال وزير الأعمال والتجارة البريطاني بيتر كايل، إن الاتفاقية تمثل خطوة كبيرة في الشراكة بين المملكة المتحدة ودول الخليج، وتفتح أبواباً جديدة للتجارة والاستثمار والابتكار أمام الشركات والمجتمعات.

من جانبه، وصف السفير البريطاني لدى المملكة العربية السعودية ستيفن هيتشن، الاتفاقية بأنها محطة مهمة في العلاقات السعودية البريطانية، مشيرا إلى أنها تبني على عقود من التعاون في التجارة والاستثمار والدفاع والثقافة، وتمهد الطريق أمام قطاعات وفرص جديدة.