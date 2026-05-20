الخليج وبريطانيا يختتمان محادثات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة

اختتمت المملكة المتحدة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، المحادثات بشأن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز التجارة والاستثمار وفتح آفاق أوسع أمام مصدري السلع ومقدمي الخدمات والمستثمرين في الجانبين، بما في ذلك المملكة العربية السعودية.
وتعد الاتفاقية، وفق البيان الصادر عن الجانب البريطاني، أول اتفاقية تجارية بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وإحدى دول مجموعة السبع، وتقوم على تعزيز التجارة الحرة، ودعم الازدهار المتبادل، وتوفير إطار قانوني يمنح الشركات والمستثمرين قدراً أكبر من الاستقرار والوضوح للتخطيط والاستثمار والنمو.
69.5 مليار ريال تجارة سعودية بريطانية
ويبلغ حجم التجارة في السلع والخدمات بين السعودية والمملكة المتحدة حاليا 13.8 مليار جنيه إسترليني، بما يعادل نحو 69.5 مليار ريال، فيما يتوقع أن ترفع الاتفاقية حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة المتحدة ودول الخليج بنسبة تقارب 20%، بإضافة 15.5 مليار جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، تعادل نحو 77.9 مليار ريال.
عبور أسرع للصادرات السعودية
من المنتظر أن تسهم الاتفاقية في تسهيل حركة الصادرات السعودية إلى المملكة المتحدة بسرعة أكبر وبتكلفة أقل، عبر تبسيط الإجراءات الجمركية والمعاملات الرسمية، وإلغاء التعرفة الجمركية عن جميع الصادرات الحالية إلى المملكة المتحدة بعد دخول الاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ.
وتعزز الاتفاقية ثقة المستثمرين السعوديين في السوق البريطانية، وترسخ مكانة المملكة المتحدة وجهة رئيسية للاستثمارات الخليجية، خاصة في قطاعات البنية التحتية، والطاقة النظيفة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع الإشارة إلى استثمارات سعودية قائمة عبر صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والفنار، وأرامكو فنتشرز.
منتجات بريطانية بتكلفة أقل
في قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات، أشار البيان إلى أن صادرات المملكة المتحدة إلى السعودية تبلغ 184 مليون جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، بما يعادل نحو 925 مليون ريال، متوقعاً أن تسهم الاتفاقية في خفض تكلفة بعض المنتجات البريطانية على المستهلكين في المملكة.
وتتضمن الاتفاقية مكاسب لقطاع الخدمات والمهنيين، من خلال تعزيز قواعد العمل، ودعم تدفق البيانات المالية، وتسهيل توسع شركات تقنية المعلومات والمؤسسات المصرفية وشركات التأمين، إضافة إلى وضع أطر للاعتراف بالمؤهلات المهنية، بما يساعد المهندسين والمحامين والمحاسبين وغيرهم من الكفاءات على العمل بين الجانبين.
شراكة تتجه إلى مرحلة جديدة
وقال وزير الأعمال والتجارة البريطاني بيتر كايل، إن الاتفاقية تمثل خطوة كبيرة في الشراكة بين المملكة المتحدة ودول الخليج، وتفتح أبواباً جديدة للتجارة والاستثمار والابتكار أمام الشركات والمجتمعات.
من جانبه، وصف السفير البريطاني لدى المملكة العربية السعودية ستيفن هيتشن، الاتفاقية بأنها محطة مهمة في العلاقات السعودية البريطانية، مشيرا إلى أنها تبني على عقود من التعاون في التجارة والاستثمار والدفاع والثقافة، وتمهد الطريق أمام قطاعات وفرص جديدة.
The United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries concluded today (Wednesday) discussions regarding a free trade agreement, in a move aimed at enhancing trade and investment and opening broader horizons for goods exporters, service providers, and investors on both sides, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
According to a statement issued by the British side, the agreement is the first trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and one of the G7 countries, focusing on promoting free trade, supporting mutual prosperity, and providing a legal framework that grants companies and investors greater stability and clarity for planning, investment, and growth.
69.5 billion Riyals in Saudi-British Trade
The volume of trade in goods and services between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom currently stands at £13.8 billion, equivalent to approximately 69.5 billion Riyals. The agreement is expected to increase the trade exchange between the United Kingdom and the Gulf countries by nearly 20%, adding £15.5 billion annually, which is about 77.9 billion Riyals.
Faster Passage for Saudi Exports
The agreement is anticipated to facilitate the movement of Saudi exports to the United Kingdom more quickly and at a lower cost by simplifying customs procedures and official transactions, and eliminating customs duties on all current exports to the United Kingdom once the agreement comes into effect.
The agreement enhances the confidence of Saudi investors in the British market and solidifies the United Kingdom's position as a primary destination for Gulf investments, especially in the sectors of infrastructure, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, noting existing Saudi investments through the Public Investment Fund, Al-Fanar, and Aramco Ventures.
British Products at Lower Costs
In the food and beverage sector, the statement indicated that UK exports to Saudi Arabia amount to £184 million annually, equivalent to about 925 million Riyals, expecting that the agreement will help reduce the cost of some British products for consumers in the Kingdom.
The agreement includes benefits for the services sector and professionals by enhancing labor rules, supporting the flow of financial data, and facilitating the expansion of IT companies, banking institutions, and insurance firms, in addition to establishing frameworks for recognizing professional qualifications, which helps engineers, lawyers, accountants, and other talents work between the two sides.
A Partnership Moving to a New Phase
British Minister of Business and Trade Peter Kyle stated that the agreement represents a significant step in the partnership between the United Kingdom and the Gulf countries, opening new doors for trade, investment, and innovation for businesses and communities.
For his part, the British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Stephen Hitchen, described the agreement as an important milestone in Saudi-British relations, noting that it builds on decades of cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and culture, paving the way for new sectors and opportunities.