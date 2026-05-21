This evening, the sky of the Arab world will witness a remarkable astronomical phenomenon characterized by the conjunction of the waxing crescent moon with the Beehive Cluster, known by the astronomical symbol (M44). The moon will appear very close to the cluster in a beautiful scene that can be observed after nightfall above the western to northwestern horizon.

The president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the moon will pass in front of part of the star cluster tonight, causing several of its stars to be obscured behind the moon's edge, in a phenomenon known astronomically as "occultation." This phenomenon occurs due to the moon's orbital motion around the Earth, as it moves eastward against the backdrop of the stars, making it seem as if it is swallowing the stars one by one before revealing them again from the opposite edge.

He indicated that the Beehive Cluster is one of the most famous open star clusters in the sky, located within the constellation Cancer at an estimated distance of about 577 light-years from Earth. It contains hundreds of stars that formed from a single gas cloud, which is why they appear closely grouped within a relatively small patch of sky. It is also one of the closest open clusters to Earth, making it appear relatively widespread when observed through binoculars and small telescopes.

Abu Zahra noted that the moon will be in the waxing crescent phase, so its brightness will not be intense compared to later phases, which somewhat aids in seeing some of the cluster's stars using binoculars and small telescopes, especially from locations far from city lights.

He stated that the stars of the Beehive are relatively faint, so observing the details of the occultation requires the use of optical observing tools, as some stars will appear to suddenly disappear at the dark edge of the moon and then reappear later from the other side. He explained that this sudden disappearance is due to the fact that the moon does not have an atmosphere that causes a gradual fading of light, so the occultation occurs almost instantaneously.

He pointed out that the number of obscured stars and the times of their disappearance vary from one area to another depending on the observer's location on the Earth's surface. Therefore, observers in northern Arab countries may see details that differ slightly from those observed from the Arabian Peninsula. He noted that the best time to observe the phenomenon will be during the early hours of the night after sunset and the disappearance of the evening twilight, as the moon and the cluster will appear relatively low above the western horizon.