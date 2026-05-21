The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Thursday) the occurrence of active winds that stir up dust and sand, leading to almost zero visibility in parts of the regions of Medina, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, as well as in parts of the regions of Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, along with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain over the highlands of the Asir region.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly in the southern part at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the central part, reaching two and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the central part, reaching rough in the northern part and light in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northwesterly to westerly, shifting in the evening to southwesterly in the northern part at a speed of 12 - 38 km/h, reaching 48 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching two meters in the central and southern parts, with the sea condition being light to moderate.