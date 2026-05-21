توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الخميس) هبوب رياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، الرياض، الشرقية، وتكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على مرتفعات منطقة عسير.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الأوسط يصل إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط يصل إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
وفي الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى غربية تتحول مساءً إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 12 - 38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 48 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Thursday) the occurrence of active winds that stir up dust and sand, leading to almost zero visibility in parts of the regions of Medina, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, as well as in parts of the regions of Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, along with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain over the highlands of the Asir region.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly in the southern part at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the central part, reaching two and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the central part, reaching rough in the northern part and light in the southern part.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northwesterly to westerly, shifting in the evening to southwesterly in the northern part at a speed of 12 - 38 km/h, reaching 48 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching two meters in the central and southern parts, with the sea condition being light to moderate.