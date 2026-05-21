خرج سائق التاكسي البسيط من منزله ليلاً كعادته، يحدوه الأمل في العثور على مشوار جديد يعود عليه برزق يومه وقوت عياله، لكن أحداً لم يكن يتوقع أبداً أن تكون تلك الرحلة هي الأخيرة في حياته، أو أن ينتهي به المطاف جثةً هامدة ملقاة من أعلى قمة جبل المقطم، في جريمة غادرة زلزلت العاصمة المصرية وكشفت تفاصيلها عن مخطط شيطاني مرعب بدأ بـ«علبة عصير» وانتهى بمأساة فوق الصخور.

القصة التي تحولت سريعاً إلى حديث السوشيال ميديا في مصر، بدأت ببلاغ عن اختفاء سائق المطرية عادل سيد بشكل غامض ومريب، قبل أن تعثر الأجهزة الأمنية على جثمانه أسفل منحدر جبلي وعر في منطقة المقطم. في البداية، ظن الكثيرون أن الأمر مجرد سقوط عرضي ناتج عن تعاطي جرعة زائدة من المخدرات، لكن تفاصيل صغيرة متناثرة في مسرح الجريمة كانت تخفي خلفها سراً أخطر بكثير.

التحقيقات الأمنية المكثفة كشفت أن المتهمين نسجوا شباكهم حول السائق بهدف سرقة سيارته وهاتفه المحمول، حيث استدرجوه بدهاء ودسوا له عقاقير مهدئة مطحونة داخل علبة عصير، ثم قدموا له لفافة حشيش لتسريع مفعول المخدر وإفقاده الوعي بالكامل. وبعدما دخل الضحية في حالة انهيار تام وغيبوبة، حملاه بلا رحمة إلى حافة الجبل وألقياه من أعلى المنحدر السحيق لإخفاء معالم الجريمة وإبعاد الشبهات عنهما وتصوير الجريمة كحادثة قضاء وقدر.

لكن المفاجأة المدمرة التي فجّرت القضية ولم يحسب لها الجناة أي حساب، لم تكن اعترافاً أو شاهداً سرياً، بل «باركود» مطبوع على شريط دواء مهدئ فارغ سقط منهما في مكان الجريمة. هذا الرقم الصغير المنسي قاد المحققين ورجال المباحث مباشرة إلى الصيدلية التي اشترى منها المتهمون العقار قبل ساعات قليلة من تنفيذ المخطط.

وهناك، أدلت مساعدة الصيدلي بشهادة حاسمة قلبت القضية رأساً على عقب؛ حيث أكدت أن أحد المتهمين حضر بنفسه مرتكباً سلوكاً مريباً، وأجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً أمامها يسأل فيه طرفاً آخر عن «التركيز الأقوى» للعقار قبل شرائه، لتتطابق الأرقام المرجعية للشريط الملقى بالجبل مع العلبة الأصلية في سجلات الصيدلية.

أما اللحظات الأخيرة المرعبة في حياة الضحية، فقد وثقها عامل «كشك» بالمقطم، أكد أنه شاهد السائق بصحبة المتهمين وهو في حالة إعياء شديد، يعاني من سيلان بالأنف ويتمايل بشكل غير طبيعي ومخيف بعد تناوله العصير، قبل دقائق معدودة من اختفائه إلى الأبد أسفل الصخور.

وهكذا، تحولت علبة عصير وباركود دواء إلى المفاتيح الذهبية والذكية التي فككت غموض واحدة من أبشع جرائم القتل بدم بارد في القاهرة، لتثبت مجدداً أن الجريمة الكاملة لا وجود لها، وأن العدالة كامنة دائماً في أدق التفاصيل.