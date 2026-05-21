The simple taxi driver left his home at night as usual, filled with hope of finding a new fare that would provide for his daily sustenance and the needs of his family. However, no one ever expected that this trip would be the last of his life, or that he would end up a lifeless body thrown from the top of the Mokattam Mountain, in a treacherous crime that shook the Egyptian capital and revealed details of a terrifying diabolical plan that began with a "juice box" and ended in tragedy on the rocks.

The story, which quickly became a topic of conversation on social media in Egypt, began with a report about the mysterious and suspicious disappearance of the taxi driver Adel Said, before security forces found his body at the bottom of a steep mountain slope in the Mokattam area. At first, many believed it was just an accidental fall resulting from an overdose of drugs, but small scattered details at the crime scene concealed a much more dangerous secret.

Intensive security investigations revealed that the accused had woven their web around the driver with the aim of stealing his car and mobile phone. They cunningly lured him and slipped him crushed sedative drugs inside a juice box, then offered him a cannabis roll to accelerate the drug's effect and completely incapacitate him. After the victim fell into a state of total collapse and coma, they mercilessly carried him to the edge of the mountain and threw him from the steep slope to hide the crime's traces and divert suspicion from themselves, portraying the crime as a tragic accident.

However, the devastating surprise that blew the case wide open, which the perpetrators had not anticipated, was not a confession or a secret witness, but a "barcode" printed on an empty sedative medication strip that they had dropped at the crime scene. This small forgotten number led investigators and detectives directly to the pharmacy where the accused had purchased the drug just hours before executing their plan.

There, the pharmacist's assistant provided a decisive testimony that turned the case upside down; she confirmed that one of the accused had personally attended, exhibiting suspicious behavior, and made a phone call in front of her asking another party about the "stronger concentration" of the drug before purchasing it, matching the reference numbers of the strip found on the mountain with the original box in the pharmacy's records.

As for the terrifying last moments of the victim's life, they were documented by a kiosk worker in Mokattam, who confirmed that he saw the driver with the accused in a state of severe distress, suffering from a runny nose and swaying in an unnatural and frightening manner after consuming the juice, just minutes before he disappeared forever beneath the rocks.

Thus, a juice box and a medication barcode transformed into the golden and clever keys that unraveled the mystery of one of the most heinous cold-blooded murders in Cairo, proving once again that the perfect crime does not exist, and that justice always lies in the smallest details.