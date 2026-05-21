تتجه أنظار عشاق كرة القدم السعودية نحو صراع انتزاع لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين لهذا الموسم، حيث يترقبون بشغف مواعيد الجولة الـ٣٤ والأخيرة التي تحمل في طياتها الكثير من الإثارة والندية، والتي تعتبر جولة حاسمة تلعب دوراً كبيراً في تحديد ملامح بطل الدوري بين النصر المتصدر والهلال الوصيف.


ويتصدر النصر الدوري برصيد ٨٣ نقطة ويطارده غريمه الهلال كوصيف برصيد ٨١ نقطة، ويتنافسان بشراسة في الجولة الختامية من دوري روشن السعودي، حيث يحتاج النصر إلى الفوز على ضمك لحسم اللقب رسمياً، بينما يبحث الهلال عن الفوز على فريق الفيحاء وتعثر النصر أمام ضمك من أجل خطف بطولة الدوري.


وعندما نستذكر الماضي وتحديداً في دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين في ١٦ مايو ٢٠١٩ وحسمه النصر أمام الباطن في الجولة الـ30 والأخيرة وانتهت بهدفين مقابل هدف ليتوج النصر رسمياً بطلاً للدوري، بينما كان الهلال وصيفاً للنصر وكان يلعب حينها مباراته الأخيرة أمام الشباب وينتظر فقط تعثر النصر ليتوج ببطولة الدوري، ولكن المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله مهاجم النصر رفض ذلك وسجل هدفه الثاني مبكراً في الدقيقة 57 وحسم اللقب لصالح النصر.


وفي دوري روشن السعودي لهذا العام ٢٠٢٦ وبنفس السيناريو يلتقي النصر بضيفه فريق ضمك اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب الأول بارك وهو متصدر للدوري ويلعب بفرصة واحدة وهي الفوز فقط، بينما سيحل الهلال ضيفاً على فريق الفيحاء اليوم على ملعب الملك سلمان بالمجمعة والهلال يحتاج إلى الفوز وأي تعثر سيخرجه من المنافسة وسيكون النصر بطل الدوري مهما كانت نتيجته أمام ضمك.


‏وسيتم وضع نسختين لكأس الدوري في الجولة الأخيرة، فالكأس الأصلية في ملعب الأول بارك، أما الكأس الاحتياطية ستكون في ملعب المجمعة، فهل سيكررها النصر وينتزع اللقب أم أن الهلال ستكون له كلمة أخرى.