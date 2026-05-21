The eyes of Saudi football fans are focused on the battle for the title of the Roshen Saudi Professional League this season, as they eagerly await the dates of the 34th and final round, which carries a lot of excitement and competitiveness, and is considered a decisive round that plays a significant role in determining the features of the league champion between the leading Al-Nassr and the runner-up Al-Hilal.



Al-Nassr leads the league with 83 points, closely followed by its rival Al-Hilal in second place with 81 points. They are fiercely competing in the final round of the Roshen Saudi League, where Al-Nassr needs to win against Damak to officially secure the title, while Al-Hilal is looking for a victory over Al-Fayha and hopes for Al-Nassr to stumble against Damak in order to snatch the league championship.



When we recall the past, specifically in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League on May 16, 2019, when Al-Nassr clinched the title against Al-Batin in the 30th and final round, ending with a score of two goals to one, officially crowning Al-Nassr as the league champion, while Al-Hilal was the runner-up and was playing its last match against Al-Shabab, waiting only for Al-Nassr to falter to be crowned the league champion. However, Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Nassr refused that and scored his second goal early in the 57th minute, securing the title for Al-Nassr.



In this year's Roshen Saudi League 2026, following the same scenario, Al-Nassr will meet its guest team Damak today (Thursday) at Al-Awwal Park, leading the league and playing with only one opportunity, which is to win. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal will visit Al-Fayha today at King Salman Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, and Al-Hilal needs to win; any stumble will eliminate it from the competition, and Al-Nassr will be the league champion regardless of the result against Damak.



Two versions of the league cup will be placed in the final round, with the original cup at Al-Awwal Park, while the backup cup will be at the Al-Majma'ah Stadium. Will Al-Nassr repeat its success and seize the title, or will Al-Hilal have a different say?