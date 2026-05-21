تتجه أنظار عشاق كرة القدم السعودية نحو صراع انتزاع لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين لهذا الموسم، حيث يترقبون بشغف مواعيد الجولة الـ٣٤ والأخيرة التي تحمل في طياتها الكثير من الإثارة والندية، والتي تعتبر جولة حاسمة تلعب دوراً كبيراً في تحديد ملامح بطل الدوري بين النصر المتصدر والهلال الوصيف.
ويتصدر النصر الدوري برصيد ٨٣ نقطة ويطارده غريمه الهلال كوصيف برصيد ٨١ نقطة، ويتنافسان بشراسة في الجولة الختامية من دوري روشن السعودي، حيث يحتاج النصر إلى الفوز على ضمك لحسم اللقب رسمياً، بينما يبحث الهلال عن الفوز على فريق الفيحاء وتعثر النصر أمام ضمك من أجل خطف بطولة الدوري.
وعندما نستذكر الماضي وتحديداً في دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين في ١٦ مايو ٢٠١٩ وحسمه النصر أمام الباطن في الجولة الـ30 والأخيرة وانتهت بهدفين مقابل هدف ليتوج النصر رسمياً بطلاً للدوري، بينما كان الهلال وصيفاً للنصر وكان يلعب حينها مباراته الأخيرة أمام الشباب وينتظر فقط تعثر النصر ليتوج ببطولة الدوري، ولكن المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله مهاجم النصر رفض ذلك وسجل هدفه الثاني مبكراً في الدقيقة 57 وحسم اللقب لصالح النصر.
وفي دوري روشن السعودي لهذا العام ٢٠٢٦ وبنفس السيناريو يلتقي النصر بضيفه فريق ضمك اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب الأول بارك وهو متصدر للدوري ويلعب بفرصة واحدة وهي الفوز فقط، بينما سيحل الهلال ضيفاً على فريق الفيحاء اليوم على ملعب الملك سلمان بالمجمعة والهلال يحتاج إلى الفوز وأي تعثر سيخرجه من المنافسة وسيكون النصر بطل الدوري مهما كانت نتيجته أمام ضمك.
وسيتم وضع نسختين لكأس الدوري في الجولة الأخيرة، فالكأس الأصلية في ملعب الأول بارك، أما الكأس الاحتياطية ستكون في ملعب المجمعة، فهل سيكررها النصر وينتزع اللقب أم أن الهلال ستكون له كلمة أخرى.
The eyes of Saudi football fans are focused on the battle for the title of the Roshen Saudi Professional League this season, as they eagerly await the dates of the 34th and final round, which carries a lot of excitement and competitiveness, and is considered a decisive round that plays a significant role in determining the features of the league champion between the leading Al-Nassr and the runner-up Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr leads the league with 83 points, closely followed by its rival Al-Hilal in second place with 81 points. They are fiercely competing in the final round of the Roshen Saudi League, where Al-Nassr needs to win against Damak to officially secure the title, while Al-Hilal is looking for a victory over Al-Fayha and hopes for Al-Nassr to stumble against Damak in order to snatch the league championship.
When we recall the past, specifically in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League on May 16, 2019, when Al-Nassr clinched the title against Al-Batin in the 30th and final round, ending with a score of two goals to one, officially crowning Al-Nassr as the league champion, while Al-Hilal was the runner-up and was playing its last match against Al-Shabab, waiting only for Al-Nassr to falter to be crowned the league champion. However, Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Nassr refused that and scored his second goal early in the 57th minute, securing the title for Al-Nassr.
In this year's Roshen Saudi League 2026, following the same scenario, Al-Nassr will meet its guest team Damak today (Thursday) at Al-Awwal Park, leading the league and playing with only one opportunity, which is to win. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal will visit Al-Fayha today at King Salman Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, and Al-Hilal needs to win; any stumble will eliminate it from the competition, and Al-Nassr will be the league champion regardless of the result against Damak.
Two versions of the league cup will be placed in the final round, with the original cup at Al-Awwal Park, while the backup cup will be at the Al-Majma'ah Stadium. Will Al-Nassr repeat its success and seize the title, or will Al-Hilal have a different say?