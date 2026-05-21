The former captain of Al-Nassr Club, Hussein Abdulghani, sent a strong motivational message before the team's anticipated match this evening (Thursday) against Damak, as part of the final and decisive round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, urging the players to enter with a fighting spirit in defense of the club's emblem and history.



Abdulghani confirmed through his account on X that the management of Al-Nassr should gather all the clips of belittlement and mockery that have targeted the club and its players during the past period, and display them inside the locker room, not to increase pressure, but to turn them into a moral incentive and restore dignity on the field.



He pointed out that the match is not just 90 minutes, but represents dignity, an emblem, and history, urging the players to enter with a mentality of "to be or not to be," and to respond to all criticisms through performance, spirit, and victory.



The former Al-Nassr captain added that some matches are not played with feet alone, but are decided by pride, dignity, and determination, emphasizing at the end of his message that Al-Nassr fans deserve to see their team fight until the last moment in tonight's match against Damak.