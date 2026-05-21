وجّه قائد نادي النصر السابق حسين عبدالغني رسالة تحفيزية قوية قبل مواجهة الفريق المرتقبة مساء اليوم (الخميس) أمام ضمك، ضمن الجولة الأخيرة والحاسمة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مطالبًا اللاعبين بالدخول بروح قتالية دفاعًا عن شعار النادي وتاريخه.


وأكد عبدالغني عبر حسابه بمنصة إكس أن على إدارة النصر جمع كل مقاطع التقليل والسخرية التي طالت النادي ولاعبيه خلال الفترة الماضية، وعرضها داخل غرفة الملابس، ليس لزيادة الضغط، بل لتحويلها إلى دافع معنوي ورد اعتبار داخل أرضية الملعب.


وأشار إلى أن المباراة لا تُعد مجرد 90 دقيقة، بل تمثل كرامة وشعارا وتاريخا، مطالبًا اللاعبين بالدخول بعقلية «أكون أو لا أكون»، والرد على كل الانتقادات من خلال الأداء والروح والانتصار.


وأضاف قائد النصر السابق أن بعض المباريات لا تُلعب بالأقدام فقط، بل تُحسم بالعزة والكبرياء والإصرار، مؤكدًا في ختام رسالته أن جماهير النصر تستحق رؤية فريقها يقاتل حتى اللحظة الأخيرة في مواجهة الليلة أمام ضمك.