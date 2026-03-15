تقدم مالك فيلا في التجمع الخامس في القاهرة بشكوى، اتهم خلالها الفنان المصري حسام حبيب بالامتناع عن سداد الإيجار المتفق عليه بأحد المجمعات السكنية الشهيرة لمدة 4 أشهر متتالية.

فشل الحل الودي

وأوضح مالك الفيلا في البلاغ المقدم ضد حسام حبيب بأنه توقف عن دفع الإيجار منذ 4 أشهر، مشيراً إلى أنه حاول التواصل معه لتسوية المبلغ المتأخر بطرق ودية إلا أن الأخير لم يستجب.

وأضاف لجأت إلى تحرير محضر بالواقعة بعد أن فشلت في الحل ودياً، وذلك للحفاظ على حقوقي بالطرق القانونية، مشيراً إلى أن الغرض من استئجار الفيلا كان السكن، إلا أن حسام حبيب غير النشاط وحولها إلى استوديو تصوير على عكس المتفق عليه ودون الرجوع إليه أو الحصول على موافقة منه.

رفع الإيجار

ولفت إلى أن الجيران أعربوا عن انزعاجهم من عدد الزائرين، موضحاً أنه طالب في بلاغه برفع السعر الإيجاري بسبب تغيير النشاط وسداد الأشهر المتأخرة، مشيراً إلى أن حسام حبيب اعترض على الأمر ووقعت بينهما مشادة كلامية، وهو ما دفعه لتحرير محضر بالواقعة وإخطار الجهات المختصة لتولي التحقيق.

وفي المقابل، التزم حسام حبيب الصمت إزاء تلك الأزمة ولم يعلق عليها، خصوصاً أنه يغيب منذ أشهر عن الساحة الفنية والغنائية.