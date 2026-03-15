A villa owner in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo has filed a complaint, accusing the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib of failing to pay the agreed-upon rent for one of the famous residential complexes for 4 consecutive months.

Failure of Amicable Resolution

The villa owner explained in the complaint submitted against Hossam Habib that he stopped paying rent 4 months ago, noting that he tried to contact him to settle the overdue amount amicably, but the latter did not respond.

He added that he resorted to filing a report about the incident after failing to resolve it amicably, in order to protect his rights through legal means, indicating that the purpose of renting the villa was for residential use, but Hossam Habib changed the activity and turned it into a photography studio, contrary to what was agreed upon and without consulting him or obtaining his approval.

Rent Increase

He pointed out that the neighbors expressed their annoyance at the number of visitors, explaining that he requested in his complaint an increase in the rental price due to the change in activity and the payment of the overdue months, noting that Hossam Habib objected to this matter and a verbal altercation occurred between them, which prompted him to file a report about the incident and notify the relevant authorities to take over the investigation.

In contrast, Hossam Habib has remained silent regarding this crisis and has not commented on it, especially since he has been absent from the artistic and musical scene for months.