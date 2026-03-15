تقدم مالك فيلا في التجمع الخامس في القاهرة بشكوى، اتهم خلالها الفنان المصري حسام حبيب بالامتناع عن سداد الإيجار المتفق عليه بأحد المجمعات السكنية الشهيرة لمدة 4 أشهر متتالية.
فشل الحل الودي
وأوضح مالك الفيلا في البلاغ المقدم ضد حسام حبيب بأنه توقف عن دفع الإيجار منذ 4 أشهر، مشيراً إلى أنه حاول التواصل معه لتسوية المبلغ المتأخر بطرق ودية إلا أن الأخير لم يستجب.
وأضاف لجأت إلى تحرير محضر بالواقعة بعد أن فشلت في الحل ودياً، وذلك للحفاظ على حقوقي بالطرق القانونية، مشيراً إلى أن الغرض من استئجار الفيلا كان السكن، إلا أن حسام حبيب غير النشاط وحولها إلى استوديو تصوير على عكس المتفق عليه ودون الرجوع إليه أو الحصول على موافقة منه.
رفع الإيجار
ولفت إلى أن الجيران أعربوا عن انزعاجهم من عدد الزائرين، موضحاً أنه طالب في بلاغه برفع السعر الإيجاري بسبب تغيير النشاط وسداد الأشهر المتأخرة، مشيراً إلى أن حسام حبيب اعترض على الأمر ووقعت بينهما مشادة كلامية، وهو ما دفعه لتحرير محضر بالواقعة وإخطار الجهات المختصة لتولي التحقيق.
وفي المقابل، التزم حسام حبيب الصمت إزاء تلك الأزمة ولم يعلق عليها، خصوصاً أنه يغيب منذ أشهر عن الساحة الفنية والغنائية.
A villa owner in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo has filed a complaint, accusing the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib of failing to pay the agreed-upon rent for one of the famous residential complexes for 4 consecutive months.
Failure of Amicable Resolution
The villa owner explained in the complaint submitted against Hossam Habib that he stopped paying rent 4 months ago, noting that he tried to contact him to settle the overdue amount amicably, but the latter did not respond.
He added that he resorted to filing a report about the incident after failing to resolve it amicably, in order to protect his rights through legal means, indicating that the purpose of renting the villa was for residential use, but Hossam Habib changed the activity and turned it into a photography studio, contrary to what was agreed upon and without consulting him or obtaining his approval.
Rent Increase
He pointed out that the neighbors expressed their annoyance at the number of visitors, explaining that he requested in his complaint an increase in the rental price due to the change in activity and the payment of the overdue months, noting that Hossam Habib objected to this matter and a verbal altercation occurred between them, which prompted him to file a report about the incident and notify the relevant authorities to take over the investigation.
In contrast, Hossam Habib has remained silent regarding this crisis and has not commented on it, especially since he has been absent from the artistic and musical scene for months.