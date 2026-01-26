Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today (Monday) in Warsaw with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, during his official visit to the Polish Republic.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing political developments and a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as the efforts made to achieve regional and international security and stability.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister and his Polish counterpart signed an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom and the Government of the Republic of Poland regarding mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, in order to enhance the common interests resulting from the exemption, and in accordance with the laws in force in both countries.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Poland, Inas Al-Shahwan, the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il, the Foreign Minister's Advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya, and the Director of the General Administration for Council and Committee Secretariats, Engineer Fahd Al-Harithi.