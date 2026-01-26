التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مدينة وارسو، اليوم (الإثنين)، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية بولندا رادوسلاف سيكورسكي، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى الجمهورية البولندية.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث التطورات السياسية وعدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
وعقب اللقاء، وقع وزير الخارجية ونظيره البولندي اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة وحكومة جمهورية بولندا بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخدمة والخاصة، وذلك تعزيزاً للمصالح المشتركة المترتبة على الإعفاء، ووفقاً للقوانين المعمول بها في كلا البلدين.
حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية بولندا إيناس الشهوان، والمدير العام لمكتب وزير الخارجية وليد السماعيل، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى، ومدير الإدارة العامة لأمانات المجالس واللجان المهندس فهد الحارثي.
