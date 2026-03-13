أكد رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي دعم البرلمان الكامل لسيادة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل أراضيها، مشددًا على موقف البرلمان العربي الثابت في مساندة الدولة اللبنانية في كافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها ووحدة أراضيها.
وطالب رئيس البرلمان العربي في بيان له، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالوقف الفوري للعدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية، معتبرًا أن استمرار هذا العدوان يمثل «تصعيدًا خطيرًا» يهدد الاستقرار في لبنان والمنطقة.
وأوضح اليماحي أن البرلمان العربي يدعم الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية من أجل بسط سلطة مؤسساتها الوطنية على كامل التراب اللبناني.
وأعرب رئيس البرلمان العربي عن دعمه التام للقيادة اللبنانية في حراكها الدبلوماسي الجاري لإيقاف العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية.
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, affirmed the Parliament's full support for the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territories, emphasizing the Arab Parliament's steadfast position in supporting the Lebanese state in all measures it takes to maintain its security, stability, and territorial integrity.
The President of the Arab Parliament called in a statement today (Friday) for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression against the Lebanese Republic, considering that the continuation of this aggression represents a "serious escalation" that threatens stability in Lebanon and the region.
Al-Yamahi clarified that the Arab Parliament supports the efforts made by the Lebanese state to assert the authority of its national institutions over all Lebanese territory.
The President of the Arab Parliament expressed his full support for the Lebanese leadership in its ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Lebanese Republic.