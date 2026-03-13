The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, affirmed the Parliament's full support for the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territories, emphasizing the Arab Parliament's steadfast position in supporting the Lebanese state in all measures it takes to maintain its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The President of the Arab Parliament called in a statement today (Friday) for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression against the Lebanese Republic, considering that the continuation of this aggression represents a "serious escalation" that threatens stability in Lebanon and the region.

Al-Yamahi clarified that the Arab Parliament supports the efforts made by the Lebanese state to assert the authority of its national institutions over all Lebanese territory.

The President of the Arab Parliament expressed his full support for the Lebanese leadership in its ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Lebanese Republic.