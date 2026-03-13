أكد رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي دعم البرلمان الكامل لسيادة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل أراضيها، مشددًا على موقف البرلمان العربي الثابت في مساندة الدولة اللبنانية في كافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها ووحدة أراضيها.

وطالب رئيس البرلمان العربي في بيان له، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالوقف الفوري للعدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية، معتبرًا أن استمرار هذا العدوان يمثل «تصعيدًا خطيرًا» يهدد الاستقرار في لبنان والمنطقة.

وأوضح اليماحي أن البرلمان العربي يدعم الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية من أجل بسط سلطة مؤسساتها الوطنية على كامل التراب اللبناني.

وأعرب رئيس البرلمان العربي عن دعمه التام للقيادة اللبنانية في حراكها الدبلوماسي الجاري لإيقاف العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية.