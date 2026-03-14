In a revelation that astonished scientists and shook the world of paleontology, a team of Brazilian researchers discovered a new species of giant dinosaurs in the state of Maranhão in the northeast of the country, believed to be among the largest dinosaurs ever discovered in Brazil.

The researchers named this species Dastilaurus toucanensis, which is closely related to a previous dinosaur found in Spain, reinforcing the hypothesis that there were land routes connecting South America to Europe and Africa around 120 million years ago.

The fossils were discovered during infrastructure work near the city of Davinópolis, with the most notable being a massive thigh bone measuring 1.5 meters in length, allowing scientists to estimate the dinosaur's length at about 20 meters, making it a truly awe-inspiring giant.

Leonardo Kerber, a paleontologist at the Federal University of Santa Maria, said: "As the excavation progressed, we noticed the enormous size of the thigh bone, which confirmed to us that this dinosaur was gigantic, and it is now considered one of the largest dinosaurs discovered in Brazil."

The study indicated that this species is close to the Spanish dinosaur known as Garumbatitan muelleri, supporting the idea that this European lineage spread to South America via North Africa before the Atlantic Ocean formed and separated the continents permanently.

This new discovery opens an amazing window to understand the movements and spread of giant dinosaurs across continents in ancient times, redrawing the map of nature millions of years ago in a way that no one had ever imagined before.