في كشف أثار دهشة العلماء وهزّ عالم الحفريات، عثر فريق من علماء البرازيل على نوع جديد من الديناصورات العملاقة في ولاية مارانهاو شمال شرق البلاد، يُعتقد أنه من بين أكبر الديناصورات التي تم اكتشافها على الإطلاق في البرازيل.

وأطلق الباحثون على هذا النوع اسم داسوصوروس توكانتنينسيس، والذي يربطه ارتباط وثيق بديناصور سابق عُثر عليه في إسبانيا، ما يعزز الفرضية القائلة بوجود مسارات برية كانت توصل بين أمريكا الجنوبية وأوروبا وأفريقيا قبل نحو 120 مليون سنة.

تم اكتشاف الحفريات أثناء أعمال بنية تحتية قرب مدينة دافينوبوليس، وكان أبرزها عظمة فخذ ضخمة طولها 1.5 متر، ما سمح للعلماء بتقدير طول الديناصور بنحو 20 مترًا، أي بحجم عملاق حقيقي يثير الرهبة.

ليوناردو كيربر، عالم الحفريات في جامعة سانتا ماريا الاتحادية، قال: «مع تقدم أعمال الحفر، لاحظنا العظمة الضخمة للفخذ، مما أكد لنا أن هذا الديناصور كان هائل الحجم، ويعد اليوم من أكبر الديناصورات التي اكتشفت في البرازيل».

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن هذا النوع قريب من الديناصور الإسباني المعروف باسم جارومباتيتان موريلينسيس، مما يدعم فكرة أن هذه السلالة الأوروبية انتشرت إلى أمريكا الجنوبية عبر شمال أفريقيا قبل أن يتشكل المحيط الأطلسي ويفصل القارات نهائيًا.

هذا الاكتشاف الجديد يفتح نافذة مذهلة لفهم تحركات الديناصورات العملاقة وانتشارها عبر القارات في العصور القديمة، ويعيد رسم خريطة الطبيعة قبل ملايين السنين بطريقة لم يتصورها أحد من قبل.