على خطى نادي «القادسية».. سخر نادي الرياض بنفس الأسلوب والطريقة التي بثها نادي القادسية عقب فوزه على الأهلي بنتيجة مثيرة بعد «ريمونتادا» قلبت مجريات المباراة، إذ لجأ النادي إلى أسلوب ساخر في احتفاله بالانتصار عبر عدة صور ومنشورات حملت رسائل رمزية اعتبرها البعض استفزازية، حيث بث موقع نادي الرياض في صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X» بوستا وكتب تحته عبارة «وتـم إغـلاق بسـطة الاتحاد في الرياض»، عقب فوز فريقه على نظيره الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف خلال المواجهة التي جرت بينهما، على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة (26) «جولة يوم العلم» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


يذكر أن نادي القادسية نشر عقب نهاية المباراة تغريدة جاء فيها: «نهاية المباراة.. تم إغلاق بسطة الأهلي في الخبر»، في إشارة إلى نتيجة اللقاء، مرفقة بصورة لعدد من لاعبي الأهلي يقفون أمام عربة طعام، في تعبير بصري يوحي بإغلاق «البسطة».


كما نشر النادي منشوراً آخر حمل عبارة: «شوط واحد.. لتهدم القلعة»، مع تصميم يظهر قلعة تتعرض للانهيار، في إشارة رمزية إلى لقب الأهلي المعروف بـ«القلعة».


هذه المنشورات سرعان ما أشعلت التفاعل في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ انقسمت آراء المتابعين بين من رأى أنها جزء من المنافسة الجماهيرية الطبيعية التي ترافق مباريات كرة القدم، وبين من اعتبرها مبالغة في السخرية من الفريق المنافس.