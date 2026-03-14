Following in the footsteps of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Al-Riyadh Club employed the same style and approach that Al-Qadisiyah used after its thrilling victory over Al-Ahli, which featured a comeback that turned the tide of the match. The club resorted to a sarcastic style in celebrating the victory through several images and posts that carried symbolic messages, which some considered provocative. Al-Riyadh's official page on the social media platform "X" posted a message stating, "The Union's stall in Riyadh has been closed," following its team's win against Al-Ittihad with a score of three goals to one during the match held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the (26th) round, "Flag Day Round," of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League."



It is worth mentioning that Al-Qadisiyah Club tweeted after the match ended: "End of the match... The Al-Ahli stall in Khobar has been closed," referring to the match result, accompanied by a picture of several Al-Ahli players standing in front of a food cart, visually suggesting the closure of the "stall."



The club also posted another message that read: "One half... to demolish the castle," with a design showing a castle collapsing, symbolically referring to Al-Ahli's nickname "the castle."



These posts quickly ignited interaction on social media, as opinions among followers were divided between those who saw them as part of the natural fan rivalry that accompanies football matches and those who considered them an exaggeration in mocking the rival team.