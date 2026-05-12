أكد مدير منتخب مصر إبراهيم حسن تواجد مهاجم فريق برشلونة للشباب حمزة عبدالكريم في القائمة المبدئية للفراعنة، استعداداً للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
وقال إبراهيم حسن، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»: «حمزة عبدالكريم ضمن قائمة منتخب مصر المبدئية لمونديال 2026».
انطلاقة رائعة مع شباب برشلونة
وكان حمزة عبدالكريم، صاحب الـ18 عاماً، قد انضم إلى برشلونة خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية قادماً من الأهلي المصري، لمدة 6 أشهر على سبيل الإعارة، مع أحقية الشراء، وقدم اللاعب مستوى جيداً مع فريق الشباب.
مجموعة مصر
ويوجد المنتخب المصري في المجموعة السابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026، رفقة منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.
موعد المونديال
وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك النسخة القادمة من المونديال خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.
The director of the Egyptian national team, Ibrahim Hassan, confirmed the presence of Barcelona youth team striker Hamza Abdelkarim in the preliminary list for the Pharaohs, in preparation for participating in the 2026 World Cup.
Ibrahim Hassan stated in an interview with "Okaz": "Hamza Abdelkarim is included in the preliminary list of the Egyptian national team for the 2026 World Cup."
A Great Start with Barcelona Youth
Hamza Abdelkarim, who is 18 years old, joined Barcelona during the last winter transfer window from Al Ahly SC on a 6-month loan deal with a purchase option, and he has shown good performance with the youth team.
Egypt's Group
The Egyptian national team is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, alongside the national teams of Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.
World Cup Dates
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the upcoming edition of the World Cup from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.