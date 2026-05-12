أكد مدير منتخب مصر إبراهيم حسن تواجد مهاجم فريق برشلونة للشباب حمزة عبدالكريم في القائمة المبدئية للفراعنة، استعداداً للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

وقال إبراهيم حسن، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»: «حمزة عبدالكريم ضمن قائمة منتخب مصر المبدئية لمونديال 2026».

انطلاقة رائعة مع شباب برشلونة

وكان حمزة عبدالكريم، صاحب الـ18 عاماً، قد انضم إلى برشلونة خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية قادماً من الأهلي المصري، لمدة 6 أشهر على سبيل الإعارة، مع أحقية الشراء، وقدم اللاعب مستوى جيداً مع فريق الشباب.

مجموعة مصر

ويوجد المنتخب المصري في المجموعة السابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026، رفقة منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.

موعد المونديال

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك النسخة القادمة من المونديال خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.