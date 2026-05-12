The director of the Egyptian national team, Ibrahim Hassan, confirmed the presence of Barcelona youth team striker Hamza Abdelkarim in the preliminary list for the Pharaohs, in preparation for participating in the 2026 World Cup.

Ibrahim Hassan stated in an interview with "Okaz": "Hamza Abdelkarim is included in the preliminary list of the Egyptian national team for the 2026 World Cup."

A Great Start with Barcelona Youth

Hamza Abdelkarim, who is 18 years old, joined Barcelona during the last winter transfer window from Al Ahly SC on a 6-month loan deal with a purchase option, and he has shown good performance with the youth team.

Egypt's Group

The Egyptian national team is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, alongside the national teams of Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

World Cup Dates

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the upcoming edition of the World Cup from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.