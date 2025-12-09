أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد الدكتور أيمن بن سالم غلام، أن النشرات والبيانات الاستباقية التي أصدرها المركز خلال الأيام الماضية أسهمت بشكل مباشر في نجاح تعامل الجهات المعنية مع الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها معظم مناطق المملكة، مشيراً إلى أن المعلومات الدقيقة والتحديثات المتواصلة دعمت الجاهزية الميدانية وسرعة اتخاذ القرار.

وأوضح الدكتور غلام، خلال متابعته الحالة المطرية من غرفة العمليات، أن سرعة تفاعل الجهات المعنية مع ما يقدمه المركز من بيانات إنذارية وحلول تنبؤية أسهمت في رفع مستوى التنسيق والتعامل الفعّال مع متغيرات الطقس؛ مما انعكس إيجاباً على تعزيز تدابير السلامة، والتقليل من الآثار المصاحبة للحالة.

وأشار إلى وجود دراسات علمية حديثة تؤكد تحولاً مناخيّاً في توقيتات الأمطار بالمملكة، يتمثل في انتقال ذروة الهطول من شهر نوفمبر إلى شهر ديسمبر، مبيناً أن الإدارة العامة للبحث والتطوير والابتكار بالمركز تعمل على دراسات متخصصة لفهم هذه التغيرات المرتبطة بأنظمة الغلاف الجوي وتوقعاتها المستقبلية.

وأشار إلى أن التكامل والتنسيق القائم بين المركز والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة أصبح اليوم أكثر فاعلية من أي وقت مضى، إذ انعكس ذلك بوضوح على تسريع الاستجابة الميدانية ورفع مستوى الكفاءة التشغيلية. مبيناً أن المركز أجرى عدداً من الدراسات المهمة، من أبرزها دراسة تعنى بغزارة الأمطار وسبل التحوط منها، إلى جانب عقد اجتماعات وورش عمل عدة مع الجهات المعنية، واليوم تُجنى ثمار هذا التكامل على أرض الواقع.

وختم الدكتور غلام بتأكيد استمرار المركز في تعزيز جاهزية منظومة الإنذار المبكر، وتطوير قدرات الرصد والتنبؤ؛ لضمان أعلى درجات الاستجابة لحالات الطقس المؤثرة ودعم الجهات الميدانية بالمعلومات الدقيقة في حينها.