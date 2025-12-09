The CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, Dr. Ayman bin Salem Ghulam, confirmed that the alerts and proactive data issued by the center in recent days have directly contributed to the successful handling of the rainy conditions experienced in most regions of the Kingdom, noting that accurate information and continuous updates supported field readiness and quick decision-making.

Dr. Ghulam explained, while monitoring the rainy conditions from the operations room, that the swift response of the concerned authorities to the warning data and predictive solutions provided by the center contributed to enhancing coordination and effective handling of weather changes; which positively reflected on strengthening safety measures and reducing the accompanying effects of the situation.

He pointed out that there are recent scientific studies confirming a climatic shift in the timing of rainfall in the Kingdom, represented by the peak of precipitation moving from November to December, indicating that the General Administration for Research, Development, and Innovation at the center is working on specialized studies to understand these changes related to atmospheric systems and their future predictions.

He noted that the integration and coordination between the center and the relevant government agencies have become more effective than ever, as this has clearly reflected on speeding up field response and raising operational efficiency. He indicated that the center has conducted several important studies, the most notable of which is a study focused on heavy rainfall and ways to mitigate it, in addition to holding several meetings and workshops with the concerned authorities, and today the fruits of this integration are being realized on the ground.

Dr. Ghulam concluded by affirming the center's continued efforts to enhance the readiness of the early warning system and to develop monitoring and forecasting capabilities; to ensure the highest levels of response to impactful weather conditions and to support field authorities with accurate information in a timely manner.