أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا أن ألبومها الماضي لم يأخذ حقه في الانتشار كما كانت تتوقع، موضحة أن حدث هناك أزمات في عملية التوزيع أثرت على وصوله للجمهور، خصوصا بعد عدم طرحه عبر منصة يوتيوب.
إليسا تكشف سبب كواليس فشل انتشار ألبومها الأخير

تجربة مليئة بالتحديات والتعلم

وأضافت إليسا في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن تجربة ألبومها الأخير كانت مليئة بالتحديات، لكنها شكلت فرصة للتعلم واكتساب خبرة أكبر في كيفية التخطيط لأعمالها الفنية.
خطة ألبومها الجديد

وكشفت إليسا أنها تعكف حالياً على ألبوم جديد تحرص على طرحه بجودة عالية، مع ضمان تواجده على جميع المنصات الموسيقية الرقمية، لتقديم تجربة فنية متكاملة تليق بجمهورها.
آخر أغانيها الفنية

وحققت إليسا خلال الفترة الماضية نجاحاً لافتًا بعد تقديمها أغنية «متخذلنيش» وهي الأغنية الدعائية لفيلم «السلم والثعبان 2»، بطولة الفنان المصري عمرو يوسف، والذي يعرض حالياً في جميع سينمات الوطن العربي.

وجاءت أغنية «متخذلنيش» من كلمات منة عدلي القيعي، ألحان عزيز الشافعي، توزيع موسيقي نادر حمدي جيتار شريف فهمي، وميكس وماستر نادر حمدي، وتم طرحها على موقع يوتيوب ومختلف المنصات الموسيقية.