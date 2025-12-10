إليسا تكشف سبب كواليس فشل انتشار ألبومها الأخير

أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا أن ألبومها الماضي لم يأخذ حقه في الانتشار كما كانت تتوقع، موضحة أن حدث هناك أزمات في عملية التوزيع أثرت على وصوله للجمهور، خصوصا بعد عدم طرحه عبر منصة يوتيوب.
تجربة مليئة بالتحديات والتعلم
وأضافت إليسا في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن تجربة ألبومها الأخير كانت مليئة بالتحديات، لكنها شكلت فرصة للتعلم واكتساب خبرة أكبر في كيفية التخطيط لأعمالها الفنية.
خطة ألبومها الجديد
وكشفت إليسا أنها تعكف حالياً على ألبوم جديد تحرص على طرحه بجودة عالية، مع ضمان تواجده على جميع المنصات الموسيقية الرقمية، لتقديم تجربة فنية متكاملة تليق بجمهورها.
آخر أغانيها الفنية
وحققت إليسا خلال الفترة الماضية نجاحاً لافتًا بعد تقديمها أغنية «متخذلنيش» وهي الأغنية الدعائية لفيلم «السلم والثعبان 2»، بطولة الفنان المصري عمرو يوسف، والذي يعرض حالياً في جميع سينمات الوطن العربي.
وجاءت أغنية «متخذلنيش» من كلمات منة عدلي القيعي، ألحان عزيز الشافعي، توزيع موسيقي نادر حمدي جيتار شريف فهمي، وميكس وماستر نادر حمدي، وتم طرحها على موقع يوتيوب ومختلف المنصات الموسيقية.
The Lebanese artist Elissa confirmed that her last album did not receive the exposure she had expected, explaining that there were crises in the distribution process that affected its reach to the audience, especially after it was not released on the YouTube platform.
A Experience Full of Challenges and Learning
Elissa added in television statements that the experience of her latest album was full of challenges, but it provided an opportunity for learning and gaining more experience in how to plan her artistic works.
Her New Album Plan
Elissa revealed that she is currently working on a new album that she is keen to release with high quality, ensuring its presence on all digital music platforms, to provide a comprehensive artistic experience that befits her audience.
Her Latest Songs
Elissa has achieved notable success recently after releasing the song "Matkhdilnish," which is the promotional song for the movie "Al-Salam wa Al-Thuban 2," starring the Egyptian artist Amr Youssef, which is currently showing in cinemas across the Arab world.
The song "Matkhdilnish" features lyrics by Mena Adly El Khyari, music by Aziz El Shafie, musical arrangement by Nader Hamdy, guitar by Sherif Fahmy, and mix and master by Nader Hamdy, and it was released on YouTube and various music platforms.