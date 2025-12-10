أعلن برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم (الأربعاء)، البدء في إيداع الدعم المخصص لشهر ديسمبر (الدفعة 97)، «شاملاً الدعم الإضافي» للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم في البرنامج.

وأشار البرنامج إلى أن عملية الإيداع ستستمر حتى نهاية اليوم.

وكان خادم الحرمين الشريفين وبناءً على ما رفعه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان قد وجه في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر بتمديد العمل ببرنامج حساب المواطن والدعم الإضافي للمستفيدين حتى نهاية 2026، إلى جانب استمرار فتح التسجيل في البرنامج.