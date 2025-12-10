The Citizen Account Program announced today (Wednesday) the start of depositing the support allocated for December (payment 97), "including the additional support" for beneficiaries whose applications in the program have been completed.

The program indicated that the deposit process will continue until the end of the day.

His Majesty the King, based on what was submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had previously directed earlier this month to extend the operation of the Citizen Account Program and the additional support for beneficiaries until the end of 2026, in addition to continuing to open registration in the program.