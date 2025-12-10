The Ministry of Education has set the schedule for the written exams for the academic subjects at the end of the first semester of the current academic year 1447 AH for public schools for boys and girls in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom, which will commence starting from Sunday, the 15th of Rajab.

The ministry indicated that for subjects with weekly classes ranging from one to two periods, the exam duration will be one hour for the elementary and intermediate stages and one and a half hours for the secondary stage.

Holiday Days

It was noted that for subjects with three to four periods, the exam duration will be one and a half hours for the elementary and intermediate stages and two hours for the secondary stage. For subjects with more than five periods, the exam duration will be two hours for the elementary and intermediate stages and two and a half hours for the secondary stage.

On another note, male and female students will enjoy the last extended school holiday of the first semester at the end of the school day today (Wednesday), which includes Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.