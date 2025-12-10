حددت وزارة التعليم زمن الاختبارات التحريرية للمواد الدراسية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ لمدارس التعليم العام للبنين والبنات بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة، والتي ستنطلق اعتباراً من الأحد الموافق للخامس عشر من رجب القادم.

وبينت الوزارة، أن المواد الدراسية التي تراوح حصصها في الأسبوع الدراسي من حصة إلى حصتين سيكون زمن الاختبار فيها ساعة واحدة للمرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة وساعة ونصف للمرحلة الثانوية.

أيام الإجازة

وأشارت إلى أن المواد التي حصصها من 3 إلى 4 حصص سيكون زمن الاختبار فيها ساعة ونصف، للمرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة، وساعتين للمرحلة الثانوية، والمواد التي حصصها أكثر من 5 حصص سيكون زمن الاختبار فيها ساعتين للمرحلة الابتدائية والمتوسطة وساعتين ونصف للمرحلة الثانوية.

من جهة أخرى، يتمتع طلاب وطالبات المدارس بنهاية دوام اليوم (الأربعاء) بآخر إجازة مدرسية مطولة خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول، والتي تشمل أيام الخميس والجمعة والسبت والأحد.