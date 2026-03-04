The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that NATO's air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran that was heading towards Turkish airspace, in the skies over the eastern Mediterranean.



The ministry confirmed that Ankara is in continuous communication with the alliance and other allies, calling on all parties to refrain from any steps that could escalate the conflict amid rising tensions in the region.

The ministry clarified that: "A ballistic missile launched from Iran was dealt with in a timely manner, and after crossing the airspaces of Iraq and Syria, it was found to be heading towards Turkish airspace, where it was engaged and neutralized by NATO's air and missile defense elements stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.



Sensitive Bases Under Scrutiny



Since the outbreak of the war on Saturday morning, Iran has intensified its missile and drone attacks against Israel, in addition to American bases in Iraq, Jordan, and the six Gulf states, while Turkey has not been targeted despite hosting sensitive military sites.



Among the most notable of these sites is the Incirlik Air Base near the city of Adana in southern Turkey, which is considered a vital facility for the alliance and has been used by U.S. forces for decades, along with the Kurecik base in central Turkey, which is a radar station capable of detecting Iranian missiles immediately upon launch.



Despite Ankara's assurances that radar data is not used to assist Israel, the presence of this base remains a source of concern for Iran, according to military experts, who confirmed that Tehran has expressed its displeasure over the deployment of monitoring systems. However, attacking a NATO member state like Turkey poses a risk that exceeds the calculations of "sending messages."



Denial Rumors and Arrest of Journalists



In this context, Ankara denied on Monday what it described as "baseless rumors" regarding the bombing of an American military base within Turkish territory, affirming that "there are no bases owned by foreign parties" and that the country has not been subjected to any attacks.



The Turkish authorities also detained three journalists on charges of "violating national security" after they filmed near the Incirlik base following the start of the Iranian attacks, in a move that reflects the sensitivity of the issue both security-wise and politically.



High-Stakes Strategic Risk



Experts on Iranian affairs believe that any direct attack on Turkey would not be a low-risk move, but rather "a costly strategic gamble," as it could provoke a similar military response from Ankara and escalate the conflict to levels that are difficult to contain.



Additionally, targeting a NATO member state could open the door to activating the collective defense mechanism within the alliance, significantly raising the strategic costs and altering the equations of confrontation in the region.