أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية، الأربعاء، أن الدفاعات الجوية التابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي دمّرت صاروخًا باليستيًا أُطلق من إيران وكان متجهًا نحو المجال الجوي التركي، وذلك في أجواء شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط.

وأكدت الوزارة أن أنقرة على تواصل مستمر مع الحلف والحلفاء الآخرين، داعية جميع الأطراف إلى الامتناع عن أي خطوات من شأنها تصعيد النزاع، في ظل التوترات المتصاعدة في المنطقة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أنه: "تم التعامل في الوقت المناسب مع ذخيرة باليستية أطلقت من إيران، وبعد عبورها المجالين الجويين للعراق وسورية تبين أنها تتجه نحو المجال الجوي التركي، حيث تم الاشتباك معها وتحييدها من قبل عناصر الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي التابعة لحلف الناتو المتمركزة في شرق البحر المتوسط.

قواعد حساسة تحت المجهر

ومنذ اندلاع الحرب صباح السبت، كثّفت إيران هجماتها بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة ضد إسرائيل، إضافة إلى قواعد أمريكية في العراق والأردن ودول الخليج الست، فيما لم تُستهدف تركيا رغم احتضانها مواقع عسكرية حساسة. ومن أبرز تلك المواقع قاعدة إنجرليك الجوية قرب مدينة أضنة جنوب البلاد، التي تُعد منشأة حيوية للحلف وتستخدمها القوات الأمريكية منذ عقود، إلى جانب قاعدة كورجيك في وسط تركيا، وهي محطة رادارية قادرة على رصد الصواريخ الإيرانية فور إطلاقها. ورغم تأكيدات أنقرة أن بيانات الرادار لا تُستخدم لمساعدة إسرائيل، فإن وجود هذه القاعدة يظل مصدر قلق لإيران، وفق ما أشار إليه خبراء عسكريون، مؤكدين أن طهران أبدت استياءها من انتشار منظومات الرصد، غير أن مهاجمة دولة عضو في «الناتو» مثل تركيا تمثل مخاطرة تتجاوز حسابات «توجيه الرسائل».

شائعات النفي.. وتوقيف صحفيين

في السياق ذاته، نفت أنقرة، الاثنين، ما وصفته بـ«الشائعات التي لا أساس لها» بشأن قصف قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية داخل الأراضي التركية، مؤكدة أنه «لا توجد قواعد مملوكة لأطراف أجنبية» وأن البلاد لم تتعرض لأي هجمات. كما أوقفت السلطات التركية ثلاثة صحفيين بتهمة «التعدي على الأمن القومي» بعد تصويرهم قرب قاعدة إنجرليك عقب بدء الهجمات الإيرانية، في خطوة تعكس حساسية الملف أمنيًا وسياسيًا.

مخاطرة استراتيجية باهظة

ويرى خبراء في الشأن الإيراني أن أي هجوم مباشر على تركيا لن يكون تحركًا منخفض المخاطر، بل «رهان استراتيجي باهظ الكلفة»، إذ قد يستدعي ردًا عسكريًا مماثلًا من أنقرة ويدفع الصراع إلى مستويات يصعب احتواؤها. كما أن استهداف دولة عضو في «الناتو» قد يفتح الباب أمام تفعيل آلية الدفاع المشترك داخل الحلف، ما يرفع الكلفة الاستراتيجية إلى حدٍّ هائل ويغيّر معادلات المواجهة في الإقليم.