كشفت الفنانة المصرية ألفت إمام عن أصعب مراحل حياتها، مؤكدة تعرضها لضائقة مادية قاسية دفعتها إلى تأجير منزلها لتوفير مصدر دخل ثابت، والعيش بشكل مؤقت متنقلة بين بيوت أقاربها.

تجارب صعبة

وقالت خلال لقاء في برنامج «بين السطور» المذاع عبر قناة قناة TEN: «هذه الفترة صقلت شخصيتي وجعلتني أكثر صلابة واعتمادًا على النفس»، مشيرة إلى أن التجارب الصعبة كان لها دور كبير في بناء شخصيتها وتحمل المسؤولية.

وأضافت: «تعلمت من تلك التجربة أهمية التخطيط المالي والاعتماد على النفس، وأن كل مرحلة صعبة يمر بها الإنسان تمنحه قوة وإصرارًا على مواجهة التحديات القادمة».