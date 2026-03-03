The Egyptian artist Alfat Imam revealed the toughest stages of her life, confirming that she faced a severe financial crisis that forced her to rent out her home to provide a stable source of income and live temporarily moving between her relatives' houses.

Difficult Experiences

She said during an interview on the program "Between the Lines" broadcast on TEN Channel: "This period shaped my personality and made me more resilient and self-reliant," pointing out that difficult experiences played a significant role in building her character and taking on responsibility.

She added: "I learned from that experience the importance of financial planning and self-reliance, and that every difficult phase a person goes through grants them strength and determination to face the upcoming challenges."