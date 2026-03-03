في ظل الحراك التنموي الذي تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية، أصبحت المبادرات المجتمعية إحدى الركائز الأساسية لتعزيز الاقتصاد المحلي وتمكين الأفراد من بناء مستقبلهم بجهودهم الذاتية. ومن بين هذه المبادرات، برزت مبادرة «بسطة خير» كنموذج وطني يعكس الاهتمام بالإنسان أولاً، ويترجم مفاهيم التمكين والاستدامة إلى واقع ملموس. وقد جاءت هذه المبادرة بقيادة الأميرة نجود بنت هذلول بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، المشرف العام على فريق دعم وتطوير وتمكين الباعة الجائلين، لتفتح أبواب الفرص أمام فئة تمثل جزءاً مهماً من النسيج الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، وتمنحهم مساحة للعمل ضمن بيئة منظمة تحفظ حقوقهم وتعزز استقرارهم.


نجحت المبادرة في إعادة تنظيم نشاط الباعة الجائلين ضمن إطار حضاري يواكب تطور المدن السعودية، حيث وفرت مواقع مخصصة ومهيأة، وتنظيماً واضحاً، ودعماً إدارياً ولوجستياً يسهم في تسهيل ممارسة النشاط بشكل نظامي. وأسهم ذلك في رفع مستوى جودة المنتجات المعروضة، وتعزيز ثقة المجتمع بالباعة الجائلين، وترسيخ مكانتهم كأفراد منتجين يسهمون في تنشيط الاقتصاد المحلي. ولم يعد البيع الجائل نشاطاً مؤقتاً أو عشوائياً، بل أصبح فرصة حقيقية لبناء مصدر دخل مستقر قائم على العمل والاجتهاد، يعكس قيمة الإنتاج وأهمية الاعتماد على الذات.


كما كان للمبادرة دور مهم في تعزيز ثقافة العمل الحر، وتشجيع الأفراد والأسر المنتجة على تطوير مهاراتهم وتحويل أعمالهم الصغيرة إلى مشاريع قابلة للنمو والاستمرار. وقد انعكس هذا التمكين في قصص نجاح متعددة، استطاع من خلالها العديد من الباعة تحسين أوضاعهم المعيشية وتحقيق قدر من الاستقرار الاقتصادي، مما يؤكد أن توفير البيئة المناسبة والدعم المنظم يمكن أن يحدث تحولاً حقيقياً في حياة الأفراد، وينقلهم من دائرة الحاجة إلى دائرة الإنتاج.


وامتد أثر «بسطة خير» إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري، من خلال تنظيم مواقع الباعة بطريقة تتناغم مع الهوية البصرية للمدن، وتسهم في تعزيز حيوية الأماكن العامة دون التأثير على تنظيمها. كما عززت المبادرة مفهوم الشراكة المجتمعية، حيث أصبح المجتمع عنصراً داعماً لهذه الفئة من خلال تشجيع منتجاتهم والإقبال عليها، وهو ما يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية المبادرات التي تستثمر في الإنسان وتدعم قدراته.


وعلى مستوى مناطق المملكة، أسهمت المبادرة في توحيد الجهود نحو تمكين الباعة الجائلين ضمن إطار تنموي شامل، يعزز مساهمتهم في الاقتصاد المحلي ويدعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة. وأصبحت «بسطة خير» مثالاً حياً على قدرة المبادرات الوطنية على تحويل الفرص البسيطة إلى مشاريع مستقرة، تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزز الاستقرار الاجتماعي.


إن «بسطة خير» اليوم تمثل نموذجاً سعودياً ملهماً يؤكد أن التمكين ليس مجرد دعم مرحلي، بل رؤية مستمرة تهدف إلى بناء مستقبل أكثر استقراراً للأفراد والمجتمع. وبين التمكين والاستدامة، تواصل المبادرة ترسيخ حضورها كقصة نجاح وطنية، عنوانها الإنسان، وجوهرها العمل، وهدفها وطن ينمو بسواعد أبنائه ويزدهر بعطائهم.