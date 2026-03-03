In light of the developmental movement taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, community initiatives have become one of the essential pillars for enhancing the local economy and empowering individuals to build their futures through their own efforts. Among these initiatives, the "Basta Khair" initiative has emerged as a national model that reflects a focus on people first and translates the concepts of empowerment and sustainability into tangible reality. This initiative was led by Princess Najoud bint Hithloul bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the general supervisor of the support, development, and empowerment team for street vendors, opening doors of opportunity for a group that represents an important part of the economic and social fabric, granting them space to work within an organized environment that preserves their rights and enhances their stability.



The initiative succeeded in reorganizing the activities of street vendors within a civilized framework that keeps pace with the development of Saudi cities, providing designated and equipped locations, clear organization, and administrative and logistical support that facilitates the practice of activities in a regulated manner. This contributed to raising the quality of the products offered, enhancing community trust in street vendors, and establishing their status as productive individuals who contribute to stimulating the local economy. Street vending is no longer a temporary or random activity; it has become a real opportunity to build a stable source of income based on work and diligence, reflecting the value of production and the importance of self-reliance.



The initiative also played an important role in promoting the culture of freelance work, encouraging individuals and productive families to develop their skills and transform their small businesses into projects capable of growth and sustainability. This empowerment has been reflected in multiple success stories, through which many vendors have been able to improve their living conditions and achieve a degree of economic stability, confirming that providing the right environment and organized support can create a real transformation in individuals' lives, moving them from a state of need to a state of production.



The impact of "Basta Khair" has also extended to improving the urban landscape by organizing vendor locations in a way that harmonizes with the visual identity of the cities and contributes to enhancing the vitality of public spaces without affecting their organization. The initiative has also strengthened the concept of community partnership, as the community has become a supporting element for this group by encouraging their products and showing interest in them, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of initiatives that invest in people and support their capabilities.



At the level of the regions of the Kingdom, the initiative has contributed to unifying efforts towards empowering street vendors within a comprehensive developmental framework that enhances their contribution to the local economy and supports sustainable development goals. "Basta Khair" has become a living example of the ability of national initiatives to transform simple opportunities into stable projects that contribute to improving quality of life and enhancing social stability.



Today, "Basta Khair" represents an inspiring Saudi model that confirms that empowerment is not just temporary support, but a continuous vision aimed at building a more stable future for individuals and society. Between empowerment and sustainability, the initiative continues to establish its presence as a national success story, centered on the individual, rooted in work, and aimed at a nation that grows through the efforts of its people and flourishes through their contributions.