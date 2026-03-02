أصدرت محكمة مصرية، اليوم (الإثنين)، حكمًا بالإعدام شنقًا بحق متهمين اثنين، أدينا بقتل مساعد وزير الداخلية السابق لمكافحة المخدرات اللواء محمد محسن علي طه بداري، وزوجته هدى بداري علي حسين، داخل منزلهما بمدينة أسيوط، صدر الحكم برئاسة المستشار أحمد عبد التواب صالح رئيس الدائرة الحادية عشرة بمحكمة جنايات أسيوط، مع مصادرة المضبوطات وإلزام المتهمين بالمصاريف الجنائية.
تفاصيل الجريمة
وأحال المحامي العام لنيابات جنوب أسيوط الكلية المستشار تامر القاضي المتهمين ناصر عثمان جابر (41 عامًا – نقاش) وعبد العال محمود عبد العال، الشهير بـ«سيد العفريت» (37 عامًا – نقاش أيضًا)، إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهمة القتل العمد مع سبق الإصرار والترصد بدافع السرقة، إضافة إلى إشعال النار عمدًا لإخفاء آثار الجريمة.
وكشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة أن المتهم الأول كان يعمل سابقًا داخل منزل اللواء بداري، فاستغل ثقة المجني عليه، واتفق مع شريكه على التخطيط للسرقة وقتل أصحاب المنزل.
استدراج وسرقة
استدرج المتهم الأول اللواء بداري إلى خارج المنزل، ما مكّن الثاني من الدخول للسرقة، وعند عودة المجني عليه، انهال الاثنان عليه ضربًا بأداة حادة حتى فقد وعيه، ثم قام المتهم الثاني بذبحه بسكين وقطع عنقه قاصدًا إزهاق روحه، فيما انفرد المتهم الثاني بزوجة اللواء داخل غرفة واعتدى عليها بسلاح أبيض محدثًا إصابات قاتلة أودت بحياتها.
وبعد ارتكاب الجريمة، سكب المتهمان البنزين في أرجاء المنزل وأشعلا النيران لإخفاء معالم الجريمة، ثم فرّا هاربين محملين بالمصوغات الذهبية والمبالغ النقدية والهواتف المحمولة الخاصة بالضحيتين.
ووجهت النيابة أيضًا للمتهمين تهم حيازة سلاح ناري، وسلاح أبيض، وأداة (يد هون) معدة للاعتداء واستخدامها في الجريمة.
وأثارت الجريمة –التي وقعت في أكتوبر 2024– صدمة واسعة في أسيوط والوسط الأمني، نظرًا إلى تاريخ اللواء بداري الطويل في مكافحة المخدرات، وبعد تحقيقات مكثفة، تم القبض على المتهمين وإحالتهما للمحاكمة، وفي يناير 2026 أحالت المحكمة أوراق القضية إلى المفتي لأخذ الرأي الشرعي، قبل النطق بالحكم النهائي اليوم.
An Egyptian court issued a death sentence today (Monday) by hanging against two defendants who were convicted of killing the former Assistant Minister of Interior for Drug Control, Major General Mohamed Mohsen Ali Taha Badari, and his wife Huda Badari Ali Hussein, inside their home in the city of Assiut. The ruling was issued under the presidency of Counselor Ahmed Abdel Tawab Saleh, head of the eleventh circuit of the Assiut Criminal Court, along with the confiscation of the seized items and obligating the defendants to pay the legal expenses.
Details of the Crime
The public prosecutor for the South Assiut Prosecution, Counselor Tamer Al-Qadi, referred the defendants Nasser Osman Jaber (41 years old - a painter) and Abdel Aal Mahmoud Abdel Aal, known as "Sayed Al-Afreet" (37 years old - also a painter), to the criminal court on charges of premeditated murder with intent and planning for theft, in addition to intentionally setting fire to conceal the crime.
Investigations by the public prosecution revealed that the first defendant had previously worked in Major General Badari's house, exploiting the trust of the victim, and conspired with his partner to plan the robbery and kill the homeowners.
Enticement and Theft
The first defendant lured Major General Badari outside the house, which allowed the second defendant to enter and commit the theft. Upon the victim's return, both attacked him with a sharp object until he lost consciousness, then the second defendant slit his throat with a knife, intending to take his life, while the second defendant isolated the general's wife in a room and assaulted her with a white weapon, inflicting fatal injuries that led to her death.
After committing the crime, the defendants poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire to conceal the traces of the crime, then fled with gold jewelry, cash, and mobile phones belonging to the victims.
The prosecution also charged the defendants with possession of a firearm, a white weapon, and a tool (a pestle) prepared for assault and used in the crime.
The crime, which occurred in October 2024, caused widespread shock in Assiut and the security community, given Major General Badari's long history in drug control. After extensive investigations, the defendants were arrested and referred to trial, and in January 2026, the court referred the case documents to the Grand Mufti for a legal opinion before pronouncing the final judgment today.