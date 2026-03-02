أصدرت محكمة مصرية، اليوم (الإثنين)، حكمًا بالإعدام شنقًا بحق متهمين اثنين، أدينا بقتل مساعد وزير الداخلية السابق لمكافحة المخدرات اللواء محمد محسن علي طه بداري، وزوجته هدى بداري علي حسين، داخل منزلهما بمدينة أسيوط، صدر الحكم برئاسة المستشار أحمد عبد التواب صالح رئيس الدائرة الحادية عشرة بمحكمة جنايات أسيوط، مع مصادرة المضبوطات وإلزام المتهمين بالمصاريف الجنائية.

تفاصيل الجريمة

وأحال المحامي العام لنيابات جنوب أسيوط الكلية المستشار تامر القاضي المتهمين ناصر عثمان جابر (41 عامًا – نقاش) وعبد العال محمود عبد العال، الشهير بـ«سيد العفريت» (37 عامًا – نقاش أيضًا)، إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهمة القتل العمد مع سبق الإصرار والترصد بدافع السرقة، إضافة إلى إشعال النار عمدًا لإخفاء آثار الجريمة.

وكشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة أن المتهم الأول كان يعمل سابقًا داخل منزل اللواء بداري، فاستغل ثقة المجني عليه، واتفق مع شريكه على التخطيط للسرقة وقتل أصحاب المنزل.

استدراج وسرقة

استدرج المتهم الأول اللواء بداري إلى خارج المنزل، ما مكّن الثاني من الدخول للسرقة، وعند عودة المجني عليه، انهال الاثنان عليه ضربًا بأداة حادة حتى فقد وعيه، ثم قام المتهم الثاني بذبحه بسكين وقطع عنقه قاصدًا إزهاق روحه، فيما انفرد المتهم الثاني بزوجة اللواء داخل غرفة واعتدى عليها بسلاح أبيض محدثًا إصابات قاتلة أودت بحياتها.

وبعد ارتكاب الجريمة، سكب المتهمان البنزين في أرجاء المنزل وأشعلا النيران لإخفاء معالم الجريمة، ثم فرّا هاربين محملين بالمصوغات الذهبية والمبالغ النقدية والهواتف المحمولة الخاصة بالضحيتين.

ووجهت النيابة أيضًا للمتهمين تهم حيازة سلاح ناري، وسلاح أبيض، وأداة (يد هون) معدة للاعتداء واستخدامها في الجريمة.

وأثارت الجريمة –التي وقعت في أكتوبر 2024– صدمة واسعة في أسيوط والوسط الأمني، نظرًا إلى تاريخ اللواء بداري الطويل في مكافحة المخدرات، وبعد تحقيقات مكثفة، تم القبض على المتهمين وإحالتهما للمحاكمة، وفي يناير 2026 أحالت المحكمة أوراق القضية إلى المفتي لأخذ الرأي الشرعي، قبل النطق بالحكم النهائي اليوم.