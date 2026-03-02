An Egyptian court issued a death sentence today (Monday) by hanging against two defendants who were convicted of killing the former Assistant Minister of Interior for Drug Control, Major General Mohamed Mohsen Ali Taha Badari, and his wife Huda Badari Ali Hussein, inside their home in the city of Assiut. The ruling was issued under the presidency of Counselor Ahmed Abdel Tawab Saleh, head of the eleventh circuit of the Assiut Criminal Court, along with the confiscation of the seized items and obligating the defendants to pay the legal expenses.

Details of the Crime

The public prosecutor for the South Assiut Prosecution, Counselor Tamer Al-Qadi, referred the defendants Nasser Osman Jaber (41 years old - a painter) and Abdel Aal Mahmoud Abdel Aal, known as "Sayed Al-Afreet" (37 years old - also a painter), to the criminal court on charges of premeditated murder with intent and planning for theft, in addition to intentionally setting fire to conceal the crime.

Investigations by the public prosecution revealed that the first defendant had previously worked in Major General Badari's house, exploiting the trust of the victim, and conspired with his partner to plan the robbery and kill the homeowners.

Enticement and Theft

The first defendant lured Major General Badari outside the house, which allowed the second defendant to enter and commit the theft. Upon the victim's return, both attacked him with a sharp object until he lost consciousness, then the second defendant slit his throat with a knife, intending to take his life, while the second defendant isolated the general's wife in a room and assaulted her with a white weapon, inflicting fatal injuries that led to her death.

After committing the crime, the defendants poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire to conceal the traces of the crime, then fled with gold jewelry, cash, and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

The prosecution also charged the defendants with possession of a firearm, a white weapon, and a tool (a pestle) prepared for assault and used in the crime.

The crime, which occurred in October 2024, caused widespread shock in Assiut and the security community, given Major General Badari's long history in drug control. After extensive investigations, the defendants were arrested and referred to trial, and in January 2026, the court referred the case documents to the Grand Mufti for a legal opinion before pronouncing the final judgment today.