The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din left the hospital for her home after suffering a health setback in recent days, which required her to undergo surgery for an intestinal issue. She spent several days in intensive care, and medical sources from inside the hospital revealed that Mai's health condition is improving, but doctors have prohibited visits during this period until she fully recovers.

Health Setback

Mai Ezz El-Din's husband, fitness trainer Ahmed Tamer, announced that she experienced a health setback in recent days, which necessitated her hospitalization and an urgent surgery to remove an abscess in her intestines that caused pus. He indicated that his wife had been suffering from a health crisis for some time before her condition deteriorated last week, prompting her transfer to the hospital for necessary medical tests, which revealed the presence of an abscess that required urgent surgical intervention.

The surgery was successful, and as a result, Mai underwent medical monitoring in intensive care. After ensuring her health condition was stable, she left the hospital for her home.

Support from "Laila"

In this context, the artist Laila Elwi shared a photo of Mai Ezz El-Din on her personal Instagram account and sent her a message of support following the health setback that befell her and her admission to intensive care.

Elwi said in her post: "O Allah, grant her a healing that leaves no illness behind. O Allah, remove all pain and fatigue from her and clothe her in health and wellness. May God heal you, my dear Mai, O Lord."