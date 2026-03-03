غادرت الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين المستشفى إلى منزلها بعد تعرُّضها لوعكة صحية خلال الأيام الماضية خضعت على إثرها لعملية جراحية في الأمعاء، ومكثت أياماً عدة في العناية المركزة، وكشفت مصادر طبية من داخل المستشفى، بأن حالة مي الصحية تشهد تحسّناً، ولكن الأطباء منعوا عنها الزيارة خلال الفترة الحالية حتى تتماثل للشفاء.

وعكة صحية

وأعلن زوج الفنانة مي عز الدين مدرّب اللياقة البدنية أحمد تيمور تعرّضها لوعكة صحية خلال الأيام الماضية، استدعت دخولها المستشفى والخضوع لجراحة عاجلة لإزالة خُرَّاج في الأمعاء تسبب في وجود صديد، مشيراً إلى أن زوجته كانت تعاني منذ فترة أزمة صحية، قبل أن تتدهور حالتها خلال الأسبوع الماضي، ما استدعى نقلها إلى المستشفى لإجراء الفحوص الطبية اللازمة، التي كشفت وجود خرّاج تطلب تدخلاً جراحياً عاجلاً.

وتكلّلت الجراحة بالنجاح، وعلى إثرها خضعت مي للرقابة الطبية في العناية المركزة، وبعد الاطمئنان على استقرار حالتها الصحية غادرت المستشفى إلى منزلها.

دعم «ليلى»

وفي السياق، نشرت الفنانة ليلى علوي، عبر حسابها الخاص في «إنستغرام» صورة للفنانة مي عز الدين، ووجّهت إليها رسالة دعم بعد الوعكة الصحية التي ألمّت بها ودخولها العناية المركزة.

وقالت علوي في منشورها: «اللّهم اشفها شفاءً لا يغادر سقماً، اللّهم أذهب عنها كل ألم وتعب وألبسها ثوب الصحة والعافية، ربنا يشفيكي يا عزيزتي مي يا رب».