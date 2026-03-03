تدخل إيران أخطر منعطف سياسي وأمني في تاريخ جمهوريتها، في لحظة تتشابك فيها أزمة القيادة مع اشتعال الجبهات المتعددة، كرة النار تكبر والعالم يحتشد ضدها، لتبدو الدولة وكأنها تعمل بأطراف متحركة دون مركز قرار واضح.


فبعد اغتيال المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي، لم ينجح النظام حتى الآن في إعلان خليفة رسمي يتولى زمام السلطة، رغم مرور وقت كافٍ كان يفترض أن يُحسم فيه المشهد وفق الآليات الدستورية المعروفة.


صحيح أن مجلساً مؤقتاً شُكّل لتسيير بعض المهمات، وأن أسماء عدة طُرحت داخل أروقة النظام، إلا أن الغياب العلني لقائد واضح يعكس ارتباكاً يتجاوز البعد البروتوكولي إلى جوهر معادلة الحكم. فإيران ليست دولة مؤسسات تقليدية تُدار عبر توزيع صلاحيات مرن، بل نظام مركزي شديد الارتباط بشخص المرشد بوصفه المرجعية العليا سياسياً وعسكرياً وعقائدياً.


في ظل هذا الفراغ، تتحرك المؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية وفق خطط وُضعت مسبقاً، كما ألمح وزير الخارجية الإيراني، ما يعني أن العمليات الجارية تستند إلى تصورات سابقة لمرحلة ما قبل الاغتيال. هذا النمط من الإدارة الآلية قد يضمن استمرارية مؤقتة، لكنه لا يوفر قدرة حقيقية على تعديل المسار وفق تطورات الميدان أو تغير الحسابات الدولية.


الخطورة هنا لا تكمن فقط في غياب الاسم، بل في غياب نقطة التقاء القرار. فالدولة اليوم مطالبة بتحديد سقف التصعيد، وضبط إيقاع الردود، وقراءة أي مبادرات تهدئة محتملة من واشنطن أو غيرها، واتخاذ قرارات مصيرية بين التفاوض أو المواجهة. هذه خيارات لا تُدار عبر لجان انتقالية أو تعليمات مسبقة، بل تحتاج إلى مرجعية سياسية حاسمة قادرة على تحمل تبعات القرار.


في الأنظمة المغلقة، يشكّل غياب القائد اختباراً قاسياً لبنية الحكم نفسها. وإذا طال أمد الفراغ، فإن الأذرع قد تستمر في الحركة، لكن من دون عقل جامع يحدد الاتجاه، تصبح المخاطر مضاعفة؛ أخطاء تقدير، وتضارب رسائل، وربما قرارات ميدانية تتجاوز الحساب السياسي.