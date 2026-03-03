The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the detection of recent damage to buildings located at the entrance of the Natanz underground nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Iran, following Israeli-American airstrikes. The Director General of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, announced that communications with officials in the Iranian nuclear sector have completely ceased.



Likhachev stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the need for political support when the evacuation of Russian experts from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran began, adding: "All work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site has been completely suspended."



He noted that the attack on the plant, which stores 70 tons of fuel and 210 tons of spent nuclear fuel, would lead to a disaster on a regional scale.



In a separate statement, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Likhachev as saying that the Bushehr plant is facing a threat due to the escalation of the conflict.



He pointed out that explosions could be heard a few kilometers from the site, while confirming that the plant itself is not being directly targeted.



Likhachev added that Rosatom, which operates the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, intends to carry out a new phase of evacuation operations involving between 150 and 200 personnel from the site, when security conditions allow, indicating that the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have gone out of control.



For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency clarified that "no radiological impact is expected," noting that "no additional damage has been detected at the facility site itself, which had been severely damaged during the war last June."



It indicated that its assessment was based on the latest available satellite images after detecting recent damage to buildings located at the entrance of the Natanz underground nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Iran, following Israeli-American airstrikes.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier stated today that Iran is building new nuclear sites that would become immune to any attack within months, necessitating urgent strikes against them, in remarks made to the American network Fox News.