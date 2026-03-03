فيما أكدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رصد أضرار حديثة في مبانٍ تقع عند مدخل منشأة نطنز لتخصيب الوقود النووي تحت الأرض في إيران، عقب غارات جوية إسرائيلية أمريكية، أعلن المدير العام لشركة «روس آتوم» ألكسي ليخاتشوف، أن الاتصالات مع المسؤولين عن القطاع النووي الإيراني انقطعت تماماً.
وقال ليخاتشوف إنه تم إبلاغ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بالحاجة إلى دعم سياسي عند بدء إجلاء الخبراء الروس من محطة «بوشهر» للطاقة النووية بإيران، مضيفاً: «تم تعليق العمل بالكامل في موقع بناء محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية».
ولفت إلى أن الهجوم على المحطة التي تخزن 70 طناً من الوقود و210 أطنان من الوقود النووي المستهلك، سيؤدي إلى كارثة على نطاق إقليمي.
وفي تصريح منفصل، نقلت وكالة «ريا نوفوستي» الروسية، عن ليخاتشوف قوله: إن محطة بوشهر تواجه تهديداً نتيجة تصاعد حدة الصراع.
وأشار إلى سماع دوي انفجارات على بعد كيلومترات قليلة من الموقع، مع تأكيده أن المحطة نفسها لا تتعرض للاستهداف المباشر.
وأضاف أن «روس آتوم» التي تشغل محطة بوشهر النووية في إيران، تعتزم تنفيذ مرحلة جديدة من عمليات الإجلاء تشمل ما بين 150 و200 شخص من العاملين في الموقع، وذلك عندما تسمح الظروف الأمنية، مبيناً أن الضربات على المنشآت النووية الإيرانية خرجت عن السيطرة.
بدورها، أوضحت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أنه «لا يُتوقع حدوث أي تأثير إشعاعي»، مشيرة إلى أنه «لم تُرصد أي أضرار إضافية في موقع المنشأة نفسه الذي كان قد تضرر بشدة خلال حرب يونيو الماضي».
وأشارت إلى أنها استندت في تقييمها إلى أحدث صور الأقمار الصناعية المتاحة بعد رصد أضرار حديثة في مبانٍ تقع عند مدخل منشأة نطنز لتخصيب الوقود النووي تحت الأرض في إيران، عقب غارات جوية إسرائيلية أمريكية.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قد قال في وقت سابق، اليوم، إن إيران تبني مواقع نووية جديدة كانت ستصبح بمنأى عن أي هجوم في غضون أشهر، ما حتّم توجيه ضربات عاجلة ضدها، وذلك في تصريحات لشبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية.
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the detection of recent damage to buildings located at the entrance of the Natanz underground nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Iran, following Israeli-American airstrikes. The Director General of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, announced that communications with officials in the Iranian nuclear sector have completely ceased.
Likhachev stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the need for political support when the evacuation of Russian experts from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran began, adding: "All work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site has been completely suspended."
He noted that the attack on the plant, which stores 70 tons of fuel and 210 tons of spent nuclear fuel, would lead to a disaster on a regional scale.
In a separate statement, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Likhachev as saying that the Bushehr plant is facing a threat due to the escalation of the conflict.
He pointed out that explosions could be heard a few kilometers from the site, while confirming that the plant itself is not being directly targeted.
Likhachev added that Rosatom, which operates the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, intends to carry out a new phase of evacuation operations involving between 150 and 200 personnel from the site, when security conditions allow, indicating that the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have gone out of control.
For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency clarified that "no radiological impact is expected," noting that "no additional damage has been detected at the facility site itself, which had been severely damaged during the war last June."
It indicated that its assessment was based on the latest available satellite images after detecting recent damage to buildings located at the entrance of the Natanz underground nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Iran, following Israeli-American airstrikes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier stated today that Iran is building new nuclear sites that would become immune to any attack within months, necessitating urgent strikes against them, in remarks made to the American network Fox News.