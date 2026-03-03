فيما أكدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رصد أضرار حديثة في مبانٍ تقع عند مدخل منشأة نطنز لتخصيب الوقود النووي تحت الأرض في إيران، عقب غارات جوية إسرائيلية أمريكية، أعلن المدير العام لشركة «روس آتوم» ألكسي ليخاتشوف، أن الاتصالات مع المسؤولين عن القطاع النووي الإيراني انقطعت تماماً.


وقال ليخاتشوف إنه تم إبلاغ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بالحاجة إلى دعم سياسي عند بدء إجلاء الخبراء الروس من محطة «بوشهر» للطاقة النووية بإيران، مضيفاً: «تم تعليق العمل بالكامل في موقع بناء محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية».


ولفت إلى أن الهجوم على المحطة التي تخزن 70 طناً من الوقود و210 أطنان من الوقود النووي المستهلك، سيؤدي إلى كارثة على نطاق إقليمي.


وفي تصريح منفصل، نقلت وكالة «ريا نوفوستي» الروسية، عن ليخاتشوف قوله: إن محطة بوشهر تواجه تهديداً نتيجة تصاعد حدة الصراع.


وأشار إلى سماع دوي انفجارات على بعد كيلومترات قليلة من الموقع، مع تأكيده أن المحطة نفسها لا تتعرض للاستهداف المباشر.


وأضاف أن «روس آتوم» التي تشغل محطة بوشهر النووية في إيران، تعتزم تنفيذ مرحلة جديدة من عمليات الإجلاء تشمل ما بين 150 و200 شخص من العاملين في الموقع، وذلك عندما تسمح الظروف الأمنية، مبيناً أن الضربات على المنشآت النووية الإيرانية خرجت عن السيطرة.


بدورها، أوضحت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أنه «لا يُتوقع حدوث أي تأثير إشعاعي»، مشيرة إلى أنه «لم تُرصد أي أضرار إضافية في موقع المنشأة نفسه الذي كان قد تضرر بشدة خلال حرب يونيو الماضي».


وأشارت إلى أنها استندت في تقييمها إلى أحدث صور الأقمار الصناعية المتاحة بعد رصد أضرار حديثة في مبانٍ تقع عند مدخل منشأة نطنز لتخصيب الوقود النووي تحت الأرض في إيران، عقب غارات جوية إسرائيلية أمريكية.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قد قال في وقت سابق، اليوم، إن إيران تبني مواقع نووية جديدة كانت ستصبح بمنأى عن أي هجوم في غضون أشهر، ما حتّم توجيه ضربات عاجلة ضدها، وذلك في تصريحات لشبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية.