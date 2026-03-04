أمر النائب العام المصري بإحالة ستة متهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة الجنايات المختصة، لاتهامهم بتلقي أموال من الجمهور بقصد توظيفها واستثمارها دون الحصول على الترخيص القانوني اللازم، في واحدة من أكبر جرائم النصب في البلاد.
وأعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية أن نيابة الشؤون الاقتصادية وغسل الأموال بمكتب النائب العام باشرت التحقيقات عقب ورود تحريات الجهات الأمنية المختصة، أسفرت عن ضبط المتهمين وثبوت تلقيهم مبالغ مالية تجاوزت مليارَي جنيه مصري من نحو أربعة آلاف مجني عليه، من خلال شركات غير مرخص لها بمباشرة نشاط تلقي الأموال للتوظيف أو الاستثمار.
وكشفت التحقيقات التي شملت تفتيش مقار الشركات المعنية وفحص الهواتف المحمولة والأجهزة الإلكترونية للمتهمين عن ضبط مستندات ومراسلات تثبت الواقعة بشكل قاطع، فضلاً عن تقرير صادر عن هيئة الرقابة المالية أكد عدم ترخيص تلك الشركات بمزاولة النشاط المالي المشار إليه، ما يجعل العملية غير قانونية ويعرض أموال المودعين للخطر.
وأهابت النيابة العامة بالمواطنين توخي الحيطة والحذر الشديد، وعدم إيداع أموالهم أو استثمارها إلا لدى الجهات المرخص لها رسمياً من الهيئة العامة للرقابة المالية أو البنك المركزي المصري، محذرة من مخاطر التعامل مع الشركات أو المنصات غير المرخصة التي قد تؤدي إلى خسائر مالية كبيرة أو وقوع ضحايا في عمليات نصب واحتيال منظم.
وتعد قضايا تلقي الأموال للتوظيف دون ترخيص من أبرز الجرائم الاقتصادية في مصر خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وتستهدف غالباً المواطنين الباحثين عن عوائد مرتفعة سريعة عبر وعود وهمية بأرباح خيالية.
وتُصنف هذه الأفعال تحت جرائم غسل الأموال والنصب والاحتيال، وفقاً لقانون مكافحة غسل الأموال رقم 80 لسنة 2002 وقانون سوق رأس المال رقم 95 لسنة 1992.
وكثفت هيئة الرقابة المالية في مصر جهودها في الفترة الأخيرة بإصدار قوائم سلبية دورية تضم شركات وجهات تمارس أنشطة مالية غير مرخصة، وتحذر الجمهور من التعامل معها.
كما شهدت السنوات الماضية إحالة عشرات القضايا المماثلة إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بمبالغ تراوح بين عشرات الملايين إلى مليارات الجنيهات، ما يعكس حجم الانتشار الواسع لهذه الظاهرة في ظل الضغوط الاقتصادية والتضخم.
The Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered the referral of six defendants to criminal trial before the competent criminal court, accusing them of receiving funds from the public with the intent to employ and invest them without obtaining the necessary legal license, in one of the largest fraud crimes in the country.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution announced that the Economic and Money Laundering Prosecution at the Office of the Public Prosecutor began investigations following reports from the relevant security agencies, which resulted in the arrest of the defendants and the confirmation that they received financial amounts exceeding two billion Egyptian pounds from about four thousand victims, through companies not licensed to engage in the activity of receiving funds for employment or investment.
The investigations, which included searching the premises of the concerned companies and examining the mobile phones and electronic devices of the defendants, revealed documents and correspondence that conclusively prove the incident, in addition to a report issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority confirming that these companies were not licensed to conduct the mentioned financial activity, making the operation illegal and putting the depositors' funds at risk.
The Public Prosecution urged citizens to exercise extreme caution and not to deposit or invest their money except with entities officially licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority or the Central Bank of Egypt, warning of the risks of dealing with unlicensed companies or platforms that may lead to significant financial losses or victims of organized fraud.
Cases of receiving funds for employment without a license are among the most prominent economic crimes in Egypt in recent years, often targeting citizens seeking high quick returns through false promises of imaginary profits.
These actions are classified under money laundering, fraud, and deception crimes, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Law No. 80 of 2002 and the Capital Market Law No. 95 of 1992.
The Financial Supervisory Authority in Egypt has intensified its efforts recently by issuing periodic negative lists that include companies and entities engaged in unlicensed financial activities, warning the public against dealing with them.
In recent years, dozens of similar cases have been referred to criminal trial involving amounts ranging from tens of millions to billions of pounds, reflecting the widespread nature of this phenomenon amid economic pressures and inflation.