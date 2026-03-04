أمر النائب العام المصري بإحالة ستة متهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة الجنايات المختصة، لاتهامهم بتلقي أموال من الجمهور بقصد توظيفها واستثمارها دون الحصول على الترخيص القانوني اللازم، في واحدة من أكبر جرائم النصب في البلاد.

وأعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية أن نيابة الشؤون الاقتصادية وغسل الأموال بمكتب النائب العام باشرت التحقيقات عقب ورود تحريات الجهات الأمنية المختصة، أسفرت عن ضبط المتهمين وثبوت تلقيهم مبالغ مالية تجاوزت مليارَي جنيه مصري من نحو أربعة آلاف مجني عليه، من خلال شركات غير مرخص لها بمباشرة نشاط تلقي الأموال للتوظيف أو الاستثمار.

وكشفت التحقيقات التي شملت تفتيش مقار الشركات المعنية وفحص الهواتف المحمولة والأجهزة الإلكترونية للمتهمين عن ضبط مستندات ومراسلات تثبت الواقعة بشكل قاطع، فضلاً عن تقرير صادر عن هيئة الرقابة المالية أكد عدم ترخيص تلك الشركات بمزاولة النشاط المالي المشار إليه، ما يجعل العملية غير قانونية ويعرض أموال المودعين للخطر.

وأهابت النيابة العامة بالمواطنين توخي الحيطة والحذر الشديد، وعدم إيداع أموالهم أو استثمارها إلا لدى الجهات المرخص لها رسمياً من الهيئة العامة للرقابة المالية أو البنك المركزي المصري، محذرة من مخاطر التعامل مع الشركات أو المنصات غير المرخصة التي قد تؤدي إلى خسائر مالية كبيرة أو وقوع ضحايا في عمليات نصب واحتيال منظم.

وتعد قضايا تلقي الأموال للتوظيف دون ترخيص من أبرز الجرائم الاقتصادية في مصر خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وتستهدف غالباً المواطنين الباحثين عن عوائد مرتفعة سريعة عبر وعود وهمية بأرباح خيالية.

وتُصنف هذه الأفعال تحت جرائم غسل الأموال والنصب والاحتيال، وفقاً لقانون مكافحة غسل الأموال رقم 80 لسنة 2002 وقانون سوق رأس المال رقم 95 لسنة 1992.

وكثفت هيئة الرقابة المالية في مصر جهودها في الفترة الأخيرة بإصدار قوائم سلبية دورية تضم شركات وجهات تمارس أنشطة مالية غير مرخصة، وتحذر الجمهور من التعامل معها.

كما شهدت السنوات الماضية إحالة عشرات القضايا المماثلة إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بمبالغ تراوح بين عشرات الملايين إلى مليارات الجنيهات، ما يعكس حجم الانتشار الواسع لهذه الظاهرة في ظل الضغوط الاقتصادية والتضخم.