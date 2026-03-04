The Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered the referral of six defendants to criminal trial before the competent criminal court, accusing them of receiving funds from the public with the intent to employ and invest them without obtaining the necessary legal license, in one of the largest fraud crimes in the country.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution announced that the Economic and Money Laundering Prosecution at the Office of the Public Prosecutor began investigations following reports from the relevant security agencies, which resulted in the arrest of the defendants and the confirmation that they received financial amounts exceeding two billion Egyptian pounds from about four thousand victims, through companies not licensed to engage in the activity of receiving funds for employment or investment.

The investigations, which included searching the premises of the concerned companies and examining the mobile phones and electronic devices of the defendants, revealed documents and correspondence that conclusively prove the incident, in addition to a report issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority confirming that these companies were not licensed to conduct the mentioned financial activity, making the operation illegal and putting the depositors' funds at risk.

The Public Prosecution urged citizens to exercise extreme caution and not to deposit or invest their money except with entities officially licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority or the Central Bank of Egypt, warning of the risks of dealing with unlicensed companies or platforms that may lead to significant financial losses or victims of organized fraud.

Cases of receiving funds for employment without a license are among the most prominent economic crimes in Egypt in recent years, often targeting citizens seeking high quick returns through false promises of imaginary profits.

These actions are classified under money laundering, fraud, and deception crimes, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Law No. 80 of 2002 and the Capital Market Law No. 95 of 1992.

The Financial Supervisory Authority in Egypt has intensified its efforts recently by issuing periodic negative lists that include companies and entities engaged in unlicensed financial activities, warning the public against dealing with them.

In recent years, dozens of similar cases have been referred to criminal trial involving amounts ranging from tens of millions to billions of pounds, reflecting the widespread nature of this phenomenon amid economic pressures and inflation.