The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources denied any connection between Egypt and the Russian liquefied natural gas tanker "Arctic Meta Gas," which sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea after explosions followed by a massive fire.

No Destination to Egyptian Ports

The ministry confirmed in an official statement that the tanker was not heading to any Egyptian port and was not listed under any contracts for the supply or reception of liquefied gas shipments to Egypt, emphasizing that the claims regarding its connection to the Egyptian market are "completely unfounded."

Details of the Sinking

The Libyan Ports and Maritime Transport Authority received a distress call from the "Arctic Meta Gas" tanker, which flies the Russian flag, measuring 277 meters in length, with a cargo estimated at about 62,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas.

Sudden explosions erupted, followed by a widespread fire, before the tanker sank completely in the maritime area between Libya and Malta, approximately 130 nautical miles north of the port of Sirte, within the scope of the Libyan search and rescue area.

Mutual Accusations

While Moscow accused Kyiv of being behind the attack via naval drones, Libyan authorities or any independent sources did not confirm the final cause of the incident, whether it was technical or a military act.