نفت وزارة البترول والثروة المعدنية المصرية، أي صلة لمصر بناقلة الغاز الطبيعي المسال الروسية «أركتيك ميتا غاز» التي غرقت قبالة السواحل الليبية في البحر المتوسط، بعد انفجارات أعقبها حريق هائل.

لا وجهة إلى الموانئ المصرية

وأكدت الوزارة في بيان رسمي، أن الناقلة لم تكن في طريقها إلى أي ميناء مصري، ولم تكن مدرجة ضمن أي تعاقدات لتوريد أو استقبال شحنات غاز مسال إلى مصر، مشددة على أن ما تم تداوله بشأن ارتباطها بالسوق المصرية «عارٍ تمامًا من الصحة».

تفاصيل الغرق

وكانت مصلحة الموانئ والنقل البحري الليبية قد تلقت نداء استغاثة من الناقلة «أركتيك ميتا غاز» التي ترفع العلم الروسي، ويبلغ طولها 277 مترًا، بحمولة تُقدّر بنحو 62 ألف طن متري من الغاز الطبيعي المسال.

واندلعت انفجارات مفاجئة أعقبها حريق واسع، قبل أن تغرق الناقلة بالكامل في المنطقة البحرية بين ليبيا ومالطا، على بُعد نحو 130 ميلًا بحريًا شمال ميناء سرت، ضمن نطاق منطقة البحث والإنقاذ الليبية.

اتهامات متبادلة

وفيما اتهمت موسكو كييف بالوقوف وراء الهجوم عبر مسيّرات بحرية، لم تؤكد السلطات الليبية أو أي مصادر مستقلة السبب النهائي للحادث، سواء كان فنيًا أم عملاً عسكريًا.