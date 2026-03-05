مع تصاعد المواجهة العسكرية بين إسرائيل وإيران، وازدياد وتيرة التهديدات المتبادلة واستهداف المنشآت الإستراتيجية، عاد مفاعل ديمونة النووي إلى واجهة المخاوف الإقليمية بوصفه أحد أخطر المواقع الحساسة في الشرق الأوسط، ليس لإسرائيل وحدها، بل للمنطقة بأسرها في حال تعرضه لأي ضربة مباشرة أو تسرب إشعاعي.

يقع مفاعل ديمونة في صحراء النقب جنوب إسرائيل، على بعد أقل من 150 كيلومترًا من العاصمة الأردنية عمّان، وهو أقدم منشأة نووية في المنطقة، إذ بدأ العمل فيه نهاية خمسينيات القرن الماضي بدعم تقني فرنسي. ومنذ ذلك الحين ظل هذا المفاعل محور سياسة «الغموض النووي» التي تتبعها إسرائيل، إذ لا تعترف رسميًا بامتلاك سلاح نووي، رغم تقديرات دولية تشير إلى امتلاكها ما بين 200 و400 رأس نووي تم تطوير جزء كبير منها اعتمادًا على البلوتونيوم المنتج في هذا المفاعل.

لكن في ظل الحرب الحالية، لم يعد الحديث عن ديمونة نقاشًا نظريًا بقدر ما أصبح سيناريو أمنيًا حقيقيًا، بعدما لوّحت إيران مرارًا بإدراج المفاعل ضمن أهدافها العسكرية، خصوصًا بعد استهداف منشآتها النووية مثل منشأة فوردو. ومع إطلاق الصواريخ باتجاه مناطق جنوب إسرائيل، بما فيها بئر السبع والمناطق القريبة من ديمونة، ارتفعت المخاوف من أن يتحول هذا الموقع النووي إلى نقطة اشتعال قد تتجاوز تداعياتها حدود الصراع العسكري التقليدي.

منشأة قديمة.. ومخاوف متجددة

أحد أبرز مصادر القلق يتعلق بعمر المفاعل نفسه. فالمفاعل الذي بدأ تشغيله قبل أكثر من ستة عقود يُعد من أقدم المفاعلات العاملة في العالم. وقد حذر خبراء إسرائيليون سابقًا، وفق تقارير نشرتها صحيفة «هآرتس»، من أن المفاعل يعاني ما وصفوه بـ"شيخوخة تقنية"، مع تسجيل تشققات في هيكله الفولاذي.

ورغم أن إسرائيل أجرت عمليات تحديث وصيانة على مدى السنوات الماضية، فإن عمر المنشأة الطويل يثير تساؤلات متكررة حول قدرتها على الصمود في حال تعرضت لهجوم مباشر أو حتى لصدمة انفجارية قوية بالقرب منها.

ماذا لو أصيب المفاعل؟

السيناريو الأخطر يتمثل في إصابة منشأة التخزين أو المرافق المرتبطة بالوقود النووي، وهو احتمال قد يؤدي إلى تسرب إشعاعي. لكن خبراء في الطاقة النووية يشيرون إلى أن قلب المفاعل يقع تحت الأرض على عمق يصل إلى 40 أو 50 مترًا تقريبًا، ما يجعل استهدافه المباشر أكثر صعوبة.

في المقابل، يظل الخطر النظري قائمًا إذا تعرضت المنشآت المحيطة أو أنظمة التبريد أو مرافق تخزين الوقود المستنفد لضربة قوية، وهو ما قد يؤدي إلى إطلاق مواد مشعة في الهواء.

تأثير محتمل على الدول المجاورة

الجغرافيا تجعل أي حادث نووي في ديمونة قضية إقليمية. فالأردن هو الدولة الأقرب إلى المفاعل، إذ تقع بعض مناطقه على بعد نحو 25 إلى 30 كيلومترًا فقط من الموقع.

ووفق تقديرات خبراء أردنيين في الطاقة الذرية، فإن نطاق التأثير الإشعاعي المباشر قد يتراوح بين 500 متر وخمسة كيلومترات في أسوأ السيناريوهات، وهي مساحة محدودة نسبيًا وتقع في مناطق صحراوية قليلة السكان. لكن الخطر الأكبر يبقى مرتبطًا بما يسمى السحابة الإشعاعية التي قد تنتقل وفق اتجاه الرياح.

في حال تحركت الرياح شمالًا أو غربًا، فإن مناطق في فلسطين وإسرائيل ستكون الأكثر تعرضًا، بينما قد تصل آثار محدودة إلى الأردن أو حتى وجنوب سوريا. أما إذا تحركت الرياح جنوبًا، فقد تمتد آثار التلوث إلى أجزاء من سيناء المصرية.

قلق يتجاوز الجغرافيا

المشكلة الأساسية لا تكمن في حجم التأثير الإشعاعي فحسب، بل في طبيعة الصراع نفسه. فالمواجهة بين إسرائيل وإيران لا تجري بين جيشين تقليديين فقط، بل في بيئة معقدة تتداخل فيها الصواريخ بعيدة المدى والطائرات المسيّرة والميليشيات الحليفة.

هذا الواقع يثير مخاوف من الخطأ أو الضربة غير المحسوبة، خصوصًا في ظل كثافة الصواريخ التي تطلق في مساحات واسعة، ما يرفع احتمالات إصابة أهداف حساسة عن طريق الخطأ أو نتيجة تقدير خاطئ للمسار.

معضلة نووية

مفاعل ديمونة، الذي ظل لعقود رمزًا للغموض النووي الإسرائيلي، يجد نفسه اليوم في قلب واحدة من أخطر المواجهات العسكرية في الشرق الأوسط. وبينما تستمر إسرائيل في التعتيم على تفاصيل برنامجه، تتزايد الأسئلة حول المخاطر التي قد تترتب على أي استهداف محتمل له.

فالضربة التي قد تبدو عسكرية في ظاهرها قد تتحول، في أسوأ السيناريوهات، إلى أزمة بيئية وإشعاعية عابرة للحدود، تجعل الشرق الأوسط بأسره شريكًا في تداعياتها.