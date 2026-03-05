As the military confrontation between Israel and Iran escalates, and the pace of mutual threats and targeting of strategic facilities increases, the Dimona nuclear reactor has returned to the forefront of regional concerns as one of the most dangerous sensitive sites in the Middle East, not just for Israel, but for the entire region in the event of a direct strike or radioactive leak.

The Dimona reactor is located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, less than 150 kilometers from the Jordanian capital, Amman. It is the oldest nuclear facility in the region, having begun operations in the late 1950s with French technical support. Since then, this reactor has remained the focal point of Israel's "nuclear ambiguity" policy, as it does not officially acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, despite international estimates suggesting it has between 200 and 400 nuclear warheads, a significant portion of which were developed based on plutonium produced in this reactor.

However, in light of the current war, discussions about Dimona are no longer theoretical but have become a real security scenario, especially after Iran has repeatedly hinted at including the reactor among its military targets, particularly following attacks on its nuclear facilities like the Fordow facility. With missiles being launched towards southern Israel, including Beersheba and areas near Dimona, fears have risen that this nuclear site could become a flashpoint whose repercussions may exceed the boundaries of traditional military conflict.

An Old Facility... Renewed Concerns

One of the main sources of concern relates to the age of the reactor itself. The reactor, which has been operational for over six decades, is considered one of the oldest operating reactors in the world. Israeli experts have previously warned, according to reports published by the newspaper "Haaretz," that the reactor suffers from what they describe as "technical aging," with cracks reported in its steel structure.

Although Israel has conducted upgrades and maintenance over the past years, the long lifespan of the facility raises recurring questions about its ability to withstand a direct attack or even a strong explosive shock nearby.

What if the reactor is hit?

The most dangerous scenario involves damage to the storage facility or the facilities associated with nuclear fuel, a possibility that could lead to a radioactive leak. However, nuclear energy experts point out that the reactor's core is located underground at a depth of approximately 40 to 50 meters, making direct targeting more difficult.

Conversely, the theoretical danger remains if surrounding facilities, cooling systems, or spent fuel storage facilities are struck hard, which could lead to the release of radioactive materials into the air.

Potential Impact on Neighboring Countries

The geography makes any nuclear incident at Dimona a regional issue. Jordan is the country closest to the reactor, with some of its areas located about 25 to 30 kilometers from the site.

According to estimates from Jordanian atomic energy experts, the range of direct radioactive impact could vary between 500 meters and five kilometers in the worst-case scenarios, which is a relatively limited area located in sparsely populated desert regions. However, the greater danger remains linked to what is called the radioactive cloud that could disperse according to wind direction.

If the winds move northward or westward, areas in Palestine and Israel would be the most affected, while limited effects could reach Jordan or even southern Syria. If the winds move southward, the contamination effects could extend to parts of the Egyptian Sinai.

Concerns Beyond Geography

The fundamental problem lies not only in the magnitude of the radioactive impact but also in the nature of the conflict itself. The confrontation between Israel and Iran is not merely between two conventional armies, but occurs in a complex environment where long-range missiles, drones, and allied militias intersect.

This reality raises fears of miscalculations or unintended strikes, especially given the density of missiles being launched over wide areas, which increases the likelihood of sensitive targets being hit by mistake or due to a misjudgment of trajectory.

A Nuclear Dilemma

The Dimona reactor, which has remained for decades a symbol of Israeli nuclear ambiguity, now finds itself at the heart of one of the most dangerous military confrontations in the Middle East. While Israel continues to obscure the details of its program, questions are mounting about the risks that could arise from any potential targeting of it.

A strike that may appear military on the surface could, in the worst-case scenarios, turn into a cross-border environmental and radiological crisis, making the entire Middle East a partner in its repercussions.