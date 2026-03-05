The Greek "Kostas Fortounis," player of Al-Khaleej Saudi team, tops the list of players with the most assists in the Roshan League this season, having reached 11 assists. Following him are the two players from Al-Nassr Saudi team, the Portuguese Rafael Leão Coman and the Portuguese João Félix, each with 10 assists. Meanwhile, four players are tied with 9 assists: Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcolm from Al-Hilal Saudi team, in addition to Musab Al-Juwair, player of Al-Qadisiyah Saudi team, and the French Yusuf Fofana Folgini, player of Al-Taawoun Saudi team.



Fortounis hopes to strengthen his lead in the assists list when he leads Al-Khaleej in their upcoming match against Al-Hazm Saudi team, in a game where he aims to continue his attacking impact with his team this season.