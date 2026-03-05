يتصدر اليوناني «كوستاس فورتونيس» لاعب فريق الخليج السعودي قائمة أكثر اللاعبين صناعة للأهداف في دوري روشن هذا الموسم، بعدما وصل إلى 11 تمريرة حاسمة، ويأتي خلفه ثنائي النصر السعودي، البرتغالي رافاييل لياو كومان، والبرتغالي جواو فيليكس، برصيد 10 تمريرات لكل منهما، فيما يتساوى أربعة لاعبين برصيد 9 تمريرات، وهم سالم الدوسري، ومالكوم، من الهلال السعودي، إضافة إلى مصعب الجوير لاعب القادسية السعودي، والفرنسي يوسف فوفانا فولجيني لاعب التعاون السعودي.
ويأمل فورتونيس في تعزيز صدارته لقائمة صناع الأهداف عندما يقود الخليج في مواجهته القادمة أمام الحزم السعودي، في لقاء يسعى خلاله لمواصلة تأثيره الهجومي مع فريقه هذا الموسم.
The Greek "Kostas Fortounis," player of Al-Khaleej Saudi team, tops the list of players with the most assists in the Roshan League this season, having reached 11 assists. Following him are the two players from Al-Nassr Saudi team, the Portuguese Rafael Leão Coman and the Portuguese João Félix, each with 10 assists. Meanwhile, four players are tied with 9 assists: Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcolm from Al-Hilal Saudi team, in addition to Musab Al-Juwair, player of Al-Qadisiyah Saudi team, and the French Yusuf Fofana Folgini, player of Al-Taawoun Saudi team.
Fortounis hopes to strengthen his lead in the assists list when he leads Al-Khaleej in their upcoming match against Al-Hazm Saudi team, in a game where he aims to continue his attacking impact with his team this season.