يتصدر اليوناني «كوستاس فورتونيس» لاعب فريق الخليج السعودي قائمة أكثر اللاعبين صناعة للأهداف في دوري روشن هذا الموسم، بعدما وصل إلى 11 تمريرة حاسمة، ويأتي خلفه ثنائي النصر السعودي، البرتغالي رافاييل لياو كومان، والبرتغالي جواو فيليكس، برصيد 10 تمريرات لكل منهما، فيما يتساوى أربعة لاعبين برصيد 9 تمريرات، وهم سالم الدوسري، ومالكوم، من الهلال السعودي، إضافة إلى مصعب الجوير لاعب القادسية السعودي، والفرنسي يوسف فوفانا فولجيني لاعب التعاون السعودي.


ويأمل فورتونيس في تعزيز صدارته لقائمة صناع الأهداف عندما يقود الخليج في مواجهته القادمة أمام الحزم السعودي، في لقاء يسعى خلاله لمواصلة تأثيره الهجومي مع فريقه هذا الموسم.