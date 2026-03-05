The shocking incident has drawn attention to the village of Al-Munajat Al-Kubra in the Al-Hasiniya Center in the Sharqia Governorate of Egypt, after a 31-year-old mother committed a shocking crime against her four-month-old infant daughter, throwing her into a pile of garbage and setting her on fire, resulting in the complete charred remains of the child.

The mother's confessions before the investigative authorities revealed that she committed the crime due to incomprehensible hallucinations, stating that when she looked at her daughter, she saw her in the form of a "rat," which frightened her, leading her to decide to set the child on fire and leave her to be charred, before returning inside the house.

The Al-Hasiniya Prosecution announced that the mother has been detained pending investigations until the police reports are received, and ordered her to be examined by a psychiatrist to determine the state of her mental and psychological health, in addition to assigning the criminal investigations department to conduct the necessary inquiries regarding the circumstances of the incident.

The security authorities had received a notification from the Al-Hasiniya Police Station about finding the child's body in front of one of the houses in a pile of garbage, and immediately, the body was secured under the disposal of the public prosecution.

When questioned, the father of the accused stated that his daughter had been suffering from psychological issues and was receiving treatment from a specialist in neurology. An official report was filed, and the accused was referred to the public prosecution to complete the investigations, with inquiries assigned to uncover all the circumstances and details of the tragic incident.