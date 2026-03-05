لفت الصدمة قرية المناجاة الكبرى في مركز الحسينية بمحافظة الشرقية في مصر، بعد أن أقدمت أم تبلغ من العمر 31 عامًا على جريمة صادمة بحق طفلتها الرضيعة البالغة أربعة أشهر، حيث ألقتها داخل كومة قمامة وأشعلت النيران فيها، ما أسفر عن تفحم جثة الطفلة بالكامل.

وأوضحت اعترافات الأم أمام جهات التحقيق أنها ارتكبت الجريمة بسبب هلوسة غير مفهومة، إذ قالت إنها عندما نظرت لطفلتها شاهدتها في هيئة «فأر» فخافت منها، فقررت إشعال النيران وترك الطفلة لتتفحم، ثم عادت إلى داخل المنزل.

وأعلنت نيابة الحسينية حجز الأم على ذمة التحقيقات لحين ورود تحريات المباحث، وأمرت بعرضها على طبيب نفسي لبيان مدى سلامة قواها العقلية والنفسية، إلى جانب تكليف المباحث الجنائية بإجراء التحريات اللازمة حول ملابسات الواقعة.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت إخطارًا من مركز شرطة الحسينية بالعثور على جثة الطفلة أمام أحد المنازل في كومة قمامة، وعلى الفور تم التحفظ على الجثمان تحت تصرف النيابة العامة.

وبسؤال والد المتهمة، أفاد بأن ابنته كانت تعاني من مشكلات نفسية وتتلقى علاجًا لدى طبيب مختص بالمخ والأعصاب. وجرى تحرير محضر رسمي وإحالة المتهمة إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال التحقيقات، مع تكليف التحريات لكشف كافة ظروف وملابسات الحادثة المأساوية.