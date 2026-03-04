For the first time, desalinated water has reached the western region of Medina, in a step that enhances water security and increases the reliability of supplies in the area.



The Saudi Water Authority explained that the project operates with a pumping capacity of 550,000 cubic meters per day, through a transmission line extending 230 kilometers; this has contributed to increasing the supply to Medina by 48%, supporting supply stability and enhancing the system's efficiency in facing peak demand and emergency situations.



It indicated that the project enhances the quantities of water supplied through the southern and eastern stations of Medina, and increases the strategic storage capacities at the first and second upper point stations; thereby solidifying the reliability and sustainability of the service.



The authority confirmed that the project features a dual pumping and reception system, as its system allows the first pumping station in Yanbu to receive water from the Al-Rais station and pump it to Medina, with the possibility of pumping in the reverse direction towards Al-Rais and from there to the Makkah region, reaching the Grand Mosque; thus enhancing the integration and operational flexibility of the national network in serving the Two Holy Mosques.