لأول مرة وصلت المياه المحلاة إلى منطقة غربي المدينة المنورة، في خطوة تعزز أمن المياه، وترفع موثوقية الإمدادات في المنطقة.


وأوضحت الهيئة السعودية للمياه أن المشروع يعمل بطاقة ضخ تبلغ 550 ألف متر مكعب يومياً، عبر خط ناقل يمتد بطول 230 كيلومتراً؛ مما أسهم في زيادة تغذية المدينة المنورة بنسبة 48%، ودعم استقرار الإمداد ورفع كفاءة المنظومة في مواجهة ذروة الطلب والحالات الطارئة.


وبيّنت أن المشروع يعزز كميات المياه الموردة عبر محطتي جنوب وشرق المدينة المنورة، ويرفع سعات الخزن الإستراتيجي في محطتي النقطة العليا الأولى والثانية؛ بما يرسّخ موثوقية الخدمة واستدامتها.


وأكَّدت الهيئة أن المشروع يتميّز بنظام ازدواجية الضخ والاستقبال، إذ تُمكّن منظومته محطة الضخ الأولى بينبع من استقبال المياه من محطة الرايس وضخها إلى المدينة المنورة، مع إمكانية الضخ بالاتجاه العكسي نحو الرايس ومنها إلى منطقة مكة المكرمة وصولاً إلى الحرم المكي؛ بما يعزز تكامل الشبكة الوطنية ومرونتها التشغيلية في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين.